Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns

Some hacker groups have taken advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak’s complex developments in many countries to launch cyberattacks against agencies and organisations around the world, including those in Vietnam.

The properties of the malware containing file (Photo: screenshot)

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said that its department for cyber security and hi-tech crime prevention and control has discovered a cyberattack campaign which spreads malware via emails with coronavirus-related information.

Those emails contain an attached file titled “Chi Thi cua Thu tuong nguyen xuan phuc.lnk” in disguise as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s directive on the anti-COVID-19 work.

When users download and open this file, the malware, which only runs on computers using the Windows operating systems, will be activated and more malware will infect their computers, enabling hackers to steal data and continue further attacks, according to the MPS.

It recommended internet users be wary of clicking on strange links or downloading or opening files from unknown sources.

They are also advised to install licensed antivirus softwares for their computers and security updates for operating systems and softwares. In case such suspicious files are opened, they should disconnect from the internet and liaise with cyber-security incident response teams to deal with the problem, the MPS added./.VNA