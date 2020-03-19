Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:28:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns

 
 
20/03/2020    00:23 GMT+7

Some hacker groups have taken advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak’s complex developments in many countries to launch cyberattacks against agencies and organisations around the world, including those in Vietnam.

Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns hinh anh 1

The properties of the malware containing file (Photo: screenshot)

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said that its department for cyber security and hi-tech crime prevention and control has discovered a cyberattack campaign which spreads malware via emails with coronavirus-related information.

Those emails contain an attached file titled “Chi Thi cua Thu tuong nguyen xuan phuc.lnk” in disguise as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s directive on the anti-COVID-19 work.

 

When users download and open this file, the malware, which only runs on computers using the Windows operating systems, will be activated and more malware will infect their computers, enabling hackers to steal data and continue further attacks, according to the MPS.

It recommended internet users be wary of clicking on strange links or downloading or opening files from unknown sources.

They are also advised to install licensed antivirus softwares for their computers and security updates for operating systems and softwares. In case such suspicious files are opened, they should disconnect from the internet and liaise with cyber-security incident response teams to deal with the problem, the MPS added./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.

Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) has proposed to the Vietnamese National Assembly to ban the eating of wild animals.

Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

A newly discovered fossil bird could be the oldest-known ancestor of every chicken on the planet.

Ca Mau severely hit by drought
Ca Mau severely hit by drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned. 

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?
How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

SARS-CoV-2 virus test kit, developed and produced by the Military Medical Academy and Viet A Technology Company, is an important and necessary tool to help control Covid-19 in Vietnam.

Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits
Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

Many countries have placed orders for SARS-CoV-2 test kits produced by Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac.

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts
UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak
Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Various locations in Krong Ana District in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have become overloaded with trash, upsetting local residents while posing a serious environmental threat.

An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest
An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

An Giang has approved the Tra Su cajuput forest protection and sustainable management plan for 2019-30 period in a bid to protect the wetland’s eco-systems.

Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices
Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

If Vietnam can create reasonable policies and keep strict control over the development, it may become an emerging market in the wind power industry.

Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak
Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Just like other countries, Vietnam encourages its citizens to stay away from crowds as much as possible in this sensitive time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine
Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

A group of healthy, young volunteers in Seattle are being given the experimental jab.

Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production
Measures sought to minimise drought's impact on rice production
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called on provinces in the south-central coastal and Central Highlands regions to take measures to minimise the impacts of drought on summer-autumn crops.

Great progress expected from Vietnam-Japan shipbuilding cooperation
Great progress expected from Vietnam-Japan shipbuilding cooperation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnam-Japan cooperation in the field of shipbuilding is hoped to bring great opportunities to develop Vietnam’s technology, especially in ship designing.

Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March
Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

The Mekong Delta region has been badly hit by saltwater intrusion. Experts have warned that the region will have to suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season.

Environmental law amendment: EIA not a must for all projects
Environmental law amendment: EIA not a must for all projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

The draft of the amended environmental protection law clearly describes the types of projects subject to EIA (environment impact assessment) based on project scale, characteristics and impact on the environment.

Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop
Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

Investors are no longer rushing to pour money into solar power projects because the new solar power purchase price is considered unattractive.

Female forest ranger has passion for hard work
Female forest ranger has passion for hard work
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/03/2020 

Pham Thi Thu Hien, 37, starts her day by grabbing her backpack before trekking through dozens of kilometres of forest with her colleagues.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 