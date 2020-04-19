Air pollution in Hanoi is still bad despite social distancing regulations.

Hanoi air pollution remains bad

Vietnam Environment Administration, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, reported that when social distancing was carried out from April 13 to 19, the air pollution in most cities improved but Hanoi and HCM City still had from bad days with high fine particulate matter density.



Hanoi's air quality is the worst while other cities such as Ha Long, Hue and Khanh Hoa's air quality stayed at good moderate levels. Hanoi suffered from air pollution three out of seven days with April 15 and 16 were the most polluted days. The fine particulate matter density in HCM City increased from April 13 to 15.



Statistics from PAM Air monitoring system and the air quality monitoring station at the Embassy of US in Hanoi show that air quality in Hanoi in the past days is bad for people with respiratory illnesses. During some hours, the outdoor air pollution reached an alarming level that was bad for the general public.



According to the Vietnam Environment Administration, the worst days were when the number of travellers increased. However, the air quality remains bad also because of the weather. Hanoi has had some windless days and the temperature difference between day and night is quite large.



From March 20 to April 10, the air quality in big cities is already much better compared to the data in January and February. Even the air quality from January 1 to April 10 is better than the same period in the previous years.



This shows that emissions from travel and manufacturing had a large impact on air quality in urban areas. Dtinews

