Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 01:02:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi air pollution remains bad

 
 
22/04/2020    16:17 GMT+7

Air pollution in Hanoi is still bad despite social distancing regulations.

 Hanoi air pollution remains bad

 

Vietnam Environment Administration, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, reported that when social distancing was carried out from April 13 to 19, the air pollution in most cities improved but Hanoi and HCM City still had from bad days with high fine particulate matter density.

Hanoi's air quality is the worst while other cities such as Ha Long, Hue and Khanh Hoa's air quality stayed at good moderate levels. Hanoi suffered from air pollution three out of seven days with April 15 and 16 were the most polluted days. The fine particulate matter density in HCM City increased from April 13 to 15.

Statistics from PAM Air monitoring system and the air quality monitoring station at the Embassy of US in Hanoi show that air quality in Hanoi in the past days is bad for people with respiratory illnesses. During some hours, the outdoor air pollution reached an alarming level that was bad for the general public.

According to the Vietnam Environment Administration, the worst days were when the number of travellers increased. However, the air quality remains bad also because of the weather. Hanoi has had some windless days and the temperature difference between day and night is quite large.

From March 20 to April 10, the air quality in big cities is already much better compared to the data in January and February. Even the air quality from January 1 to April 10 is better than the same period in the previous years.

This shows that emissions from travel and manufacturing had a large impact on air quality in urban areas. Dtinews

Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN

Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN

The Department of Environment has announced six locations facing serious pollution in the north.

Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing

Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing

The social distancing policy has minimized emission activities, improving the air quality in Hanoi. However, the activities in the neighborhoods and surrounding provinces still show certain effects on air quality.

 
 

Other News

.
Algae research promotes nature-based growth
Algae research promotes nature-based growth
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

A group of bio-researchers at Da Nang's Teachers College under Da Nang University have been raising 40 species of algae to support four key industries – aquaculture, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and bio-fuel – for decades.

Can Tho unveils low-carbon transformation project in energy sector
Can Tho unveils low-carbon transformation project in energy sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 21 launched a project on promoting low-carbon transformation in the energy sector for the 2020-2030 period and with a vision to 2050.

Facebook's $5.7bn bet on India's richest man Mukesh Ambani
Facebook's $5.7bn bet on India's richest man Mukesh Ambani
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

The social media giant becomes a shareholder in cut-price Indian mobile internet company Reliance Jio.

VN environment directorate general wants modern air monitoring systems
VN environment directorate general wants modern air monitoring systems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Investment in automatic air monitoring systems should be a high priority, Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, has said.

Coronavirus: Apple and France in stand-off over contact-tracing app
Coronavirus: Apple and France in stand-off over contact-tracing app
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

France wants to run a contact-tracing app in the background on iPhones, without Apple's privacy scheme.

Donald Trump's immigration ban could hit tech sector
Donald Trump's immigration ban could hit tech sector
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

A temporary ban on US immigration could affect its technology sector and the foreign talent it needs.

Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.

Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019
Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam’s forest area totalled 14.6 million ha in 2019, with a coverage ratio of 41.89 percent, up 117, 925 ha in area and 0.24 percent in coverage against 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
FEATUREicon  21/04/2020 

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Scientists discover the juice is worth the squeeze
Scientists discover the juice is worth the squeeze
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Scientists from a lab at the Hanoi University of Sciences and Technology are working to ensure fruit that can't be exported amid the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't go to waste.

Internet access quality in Vietnam meets standards
Internet access quality in Vietnam meets standards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Internet access quality in Vietnam basically meets standards, according to figures released by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications for the first time on April 20.

Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand
Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand

Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different
Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/04/2020 

Scientists predict that in 50-100 years, the Mekong Delta may be one meter below the sea water level because of climate change.

Vietnam seeking to work out BCG vaccine and Covid-19 connection
Vietnam seeking to work out BCG vaccine and Covid-19 connection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Around 800 medical staff in Vietnam will participate in a Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine used against tuberculosis in order to help find whether the vaccine can be useful in Covid-19 prevention.

VN environment ministry prepares to tackle drought
VN environment ministry prepares to tackle drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

Chau Tran Vinh, deputy head of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, talks about water security challenges and measures to tackle them.

Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households
Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau plans to build more water supply systems, set up water pipes, drill bore wells, and provide water containers for households affected by drought and saline intrusion.

Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight
Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

After more than three days of reconnaissance, the Forest Protection Department’s taskforce on March 15 carried out a secret tracing of the largest "special bird zone" in the province of Long An.

Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19
Coronavirus: AI steps up in battle against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/04/2020 

How machine learning is crunching data to search for drugs that could alleviate or cure Covid-19.

Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
Vietnam to have more aircraft component manufacturing facilities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/04/2020 

The aerospace component manufacturing plant in the central city of Da Nang has been put into operation. It can provide more than 4,000 components to Boeing.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 