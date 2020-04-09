Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19

Hanoi’s air quality improved significantly in March following the drastic reduction of traffic and suspension of construction due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) reported on Tuesday.

Hanoi’s busiest bus station Giap Bat is deserted on March 31 due to the drastic drop in travel demands. Hanoi’s air quality in March reported an improvement partly due to the reduction of traffic flow. — VNA/VNS Photo Doan Tuan

The concentration of fine dust PM2.5 still exceeded Vietnam’s standard of 50 micrograms per one cu.m of air on some days, however, the pollution level showed a downward trend compared to January and February.

From March 6 to 17, Hanoi air quality index (AQI) was reported at levels of unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“On March 16, it was foggy the whole day, doubling the concentration of PM2.5 compared to Vietnam’s standard,” said a VEA representative.

Along with weather changes, the halt of production and traffic due to COVID-19 helped Hanoi’s air remain at good to moderate levels on most days.

A similar trend was also reflected in air quality of other localities, especially HCM City where AQI was reported at good levels throughout March.

In early April, Hanoi’s air was breathable with AQI reported at good to moderate levels by independent trackers AirVisual and PAMAir.

However, on Tuesday, the city’s air pollution got worse with AQI at unhealthy levels. — VNS