Hanoi air quality worsens

Air quality in Hanoi has worsened over recent days after an improvement thanks to recent good weather.

The recordings reached red and purple levels at over 80 locations in the PAMAir system



At 6.30 am on July 28, the recordings reached red and purple levels at over 80 locations in the PAMAir system. The air quality index at O Cho Dua was 318 which is dangerous for travellers' health. Some places with red levels were Nguyen Trai Secondary School, Hoa Sem Nursery School, Doi Can and Kim Ma streets.

The air quality monitoring systems of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the US Embassy in Vietnam also reported serious data.

The Ministry of Health advised the public to limit going out when the air quality index is bad, to regularly clean nose and throat with physiological saline after going out, and smoke less. The ministry also advised to not open the windows when the air seems bad to prevent dust from getting into the house.

People with respiratory diseases, heart diseases and old people should be more careful.

According to the experts, because of the weather, the dust was trapped near the ground and caused pollution. The pollution in Hanoi is caused by various factors including traffic, on-going construction, manufacturing activities and honeycomb coal stoves. Tienphong/Dtinews

Air pollution control to be enhanced The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been compiling a directive of urban air pollution control which is set to be issued in August.