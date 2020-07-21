Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi air quality worsens

29/07/2020    16:04 GMT+7

Air quality in Hanoi has worsened over recent days after an improvement thanks to recent good weather.

The recordings reached red and purple levels at over 80 locations in the PAMAir system


At 6.30 am on July 28, the recordings reached red and purple levels at over 80 locations in the PAMAir system. The air quality index at O Cho Dua was 318 which is dangerous for travellers' health. Some places with red levels were Nguyen Trai Secondary School, Hoa Sem Nursery School, Doi Can and Kim Ma streets.

The air quality monitoring systems of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the US Embassy in Vietnam also reported serious data.

The Ministry of Health advised the public to limit going out when the air quality index is bad, to regularly clean nose and throat with physiological saline after going out, and smoke less. The ministry also advised to not open the windows when the air seems bad to prevent dust from getting into the house.

 

People with respiratory diseases, heart diseases and old people should be more careful.

According to the experts, because of the weather, the dust was trapped near the ground and caused pollution. The pollution in Hanoi is caused by various factors including traffic, on-going construction, manufacturing activities and honeycomb coal stoves. Tienphong/Dtinews

Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response
Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, whose coastal line stretches 254km, will earmark VND19 trillion ($827.68 million) for the mitigation of climate change impacts in the 2021 – 2030 period.

Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve
Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Can Gio- Ho Chi Minh City was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve with primeval forests and abundant floral coverage.

IPv6 training to serve e-government development
IPv6 training to serve e-government development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) said it has kicked off a course for the first 34 personnel chosen for a programme on training 500 experts on Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

Vietnamese Government plan aims to improve adaptation to climate change
Vietnamese Government plan aims to improve adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Enhancing State management of climate change is one of the major measures in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Illegal construction rampant at Quang Ngai geo-park
Illegal construction rampant at Quang Ngai geo-park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Many areas of Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park in the central province of Quang Ngai have been significantly affected by illegal construction activities, while the province is seeking UNESCO recognition for the site.

Hanoi faces a ‘waste crisis’
Hanoi faces a ‘waste crisis’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Landfills in Hanoi have become overloaded as progress on waste treatment projects continues slowly.
Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people
Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Vang A Chinh, head of the Sin Suoi Ho Village, enters the forest every day to check a forest area that he was allocated to look after in 2012 by the forest management board in Sin Suoi Ho Commune, Lai Chau Province.

Coronavirus: False and misleading claims about vaccines debunked
Coronavirus: False and misleading claims about vaccines debunked
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

Misinformation about coronavirus vaccine trials has been spreading on social media.

Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev
Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

TopDev's report recommends that IT personnel should have macro perspective to rearrange their career plans in this varied market.

Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2025
Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee has set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

Volunteers get active in Con Dao island district
Volunteers get active in Con Dao island district
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

From the end of June to mid-August, hundreds of volunteers from various provinces have been divided into several groups to make great contributions to environmental protection in Con Dao island district, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

On July 22, Ho Chi Minh City has become the first city in Vietnam to announce a digital transformation programme.

How Vietnam can lure private funding to cut GHG emissions
How Vietnam can lure private funding to cut GHG emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Vietnam used to be a poor country with only negligible greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but that has changed dramatically in recent decades. 

Multiple opportunities exist for Vietnam’s technology firms
Multiple opportunities exist for Vietnam’s technology firms
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Foreign investments have been redirected from manufacturing and processing, real estate, and wholesale and retail sectors to IT, high technologies, electronic appliances, logistics and e-commerce, according to Vietnam Report.

Threat data key to fending off future cyberattacks against banks
Threat data key to fending off future cyberattacks against banks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

 Amidst the increased use of online banking and e-wallets in the region, partly fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, 

Coronavirus: Obesity increases risks from Covid-19, experts say
Coronavirus: Obesity increases risks from Covid-19, experts say
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Public Health England's conclusions come as ministers consider new measures to combat obesity.

Green construction the way forward for Vietnam
Green construction the way forward for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Associate Professor Bui Thi An, Director of the Institute for Environmental Resources and Community Development, speaks about green construction.

Is there a rooftop solar-power boom in Vietnam?
Is there a rooftop solar-power boom in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Existing legal loopholes have been exploited by many investors taking advantage of incentives given to rooftop solar power projects.

Polluting factories not all moved out of central Hanoi
Polluting factories not all moved out of central Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/07/2020 

The relocation of factories posing risks of pollution from residential areas was necessary and more public space should be created, heard participants at a seminar held in Hanoi on Thursday.

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

In Pu Mat National Park, central Nghe An Province, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

