03/06/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Hanoi declares emergency over erosion in Chuong My

 
 
03/06/2020

Hanoi’s People's Committee has officially declared an emergency over erosion in some communes of Chuong My District.

A section of the Bui river in Tot Dong Commune, Chuong My District. — Photo kinhtedothi.vn 

Erosion was threatening the safety of dykes along the Bui and Day rivers, as well as the safety of people and property, a representative of the city People's Committee said.

A report on erosion in four communes, including Tot Dong, Quang Bi, Hoa Chinh and Van Vo, were submitted to the Hanoi People’s Committee.

At a section of the Bui river in Tot Dong Commune, local authorities discovered erosion along a 980m-section of riverbank, and along the dyke, many streams appeared when the river level rose above 4m.

There were six dangerous spots measuring from 10m to 65m, and at depths from 1m to 2m.

At a section of the river from Zet Bridge to Sat Bridge, local authorities found an eroded area spanning 650m in length, and along the dyke some streams appeared when the river rose above 4m.

At least six dangerous spots were discovered.  

Erosion has caused the collapse of a house close to the dyke.

At Quang Bi Commune, the erosion was discovered with a length of 300m, causing the dyke to break. The issue was threatening the lives and property of 20 households.

 

An area was also found at a section of the Day River in Hoa Chinh Commune.

Erosion has caused bamboo and fruit trees owned by 18 households to fall into the river, and 125m of a stone embankment in Luu Xa Commune to collapse.

An eroded section was affecting the life of 50 households in Van Vo Commune.  

To protect construction work and ensure safety, the People's Committee has asked Chuong My District to prevent people from entering dangerous areas; install warning signs around areas at risk of erosion; and arranging staff on duty.

The district authorities said people should take the initiative in protecting their property.

The city’s People's Committee also requested the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to regularly update and report on the situation and the progress of solutions.  VNS

The air quality in the capital city of Hanoi has once again worsened with its PM2.5 levels exceeding national standards and being situated at harmful levels.

.
