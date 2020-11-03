Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi’s landfills overloaded

04/11/2020    07:05 GMT+7

All landfill waste sites in Hanoi are overloaded, while many waste treatment projects in the city remain on paper.

Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex in Soc Son District.

Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex in Soc Son District now has to serve up to 5,000 tonnes of rubbish per day compared to its capacity of 1,000 tonnes. The waste is from 17 of 31 city districts, accounting for 77% of Hanoi's total waste amount.   

Meanwhile, Xuan Son solid waste treatment area in Son Tay Town is designed to deal with some 700 tonnes of rubbish per day, but the amount has reached up to 1,300 tonnes per day to date.

According to Hanoi authorities, up to 89% of Hanoi’s solid waste amount is buried, while the remainder is incinerated. Many waste treatment plants continue to use backward incineration technology.

Modern waste processing technologies, including taking advantage of waste to be used as microbial fertilizer production, have been halted due to failure.

 

Solid waste areas in Nam Son and Xuan Son landfills have been forecasted to run out of space by the end of this year. If nothing has been done to improve the situation, the areas would have to be closed.

Nguyen Huu Tien, Director of Hanoi Urban Environment One Member Co., Ltd, the operators of Nam Son and Xuan Son landfills, said that the overloading of these two dumping sites will have put great pressure on the city’s waste treatment. So, it was essential to speed up sluggish waste treatment projects in Hanoi.

Over the past years, Hanoi has called for investment into modern solid waste treatment plants. The city has approved five projects of this kind, including two projects in Dong Ke (Chuong My District) and Phu Dong (Gia Lam District); the Soc Son waste-to-electricity plant (belonging to Nam Son Complex), Xuan Son waste-to-electricity, and a project on gasifying waste to generate electricity.

However, all of them which are scheduled for completion in 2021 are being carried out at snail’s pace. Among those, the Nam Son waste-to-electricity plant with a capacity of 4,000 tonnes a day is expected to be finished soonest. Dtinews/Dan Viet

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.

Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

More people in the Mekong Delta are planting trees and building embankments made of natural materials to prevent erosion along rivers and canals.

Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance

Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

With heavy investments in AI by large corporations such as FPT, Viettel, VNPT and Vingroup, many overseas Vietnamese experts in AI have returned to Vietnam.

Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

Le Thanh Hoa from the Market Licensing Division of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority said that deciding to shut down old-tech waveband is a burning issue right now.

Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

High-quality human resources will play a decisive factor in the success of the country’s digital transformation process, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said at a recent conference held in HCM City.

Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

After analyzing the benefits of digital signatures, the NEAC (National Electronic Authentication Center) suggested that agencies, organizations and businesses take the first step in their digital transformation process by using digital signatures.

Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam has  incorporated a new section into its updated Nationally Determined Contribution under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to emphasize the socio-economic co-benefits of climate action for the country.

Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Pawsitive of the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi excellently surpassed rivals to gain the first place at the ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security 2020’s qualifier on October 31.

Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors
Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

For the first time in history, doctors in Vietnam have successfully carried out two bowel transplants from live donors, considered one of the most difficult organ transplant techniques.

Rao Trang 3 accident suggests a reconsideration of small hydropower projects
Rao Trang 3 accident suggests a reconsideration of small hydropower projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Hydropower is meant to not only generate renewable energy but also contain floods and regulate water currents.

Vietnam striving to eliminate annoying spam calls, messages, emails
Vietnam striving to eliminate annoying spam calls, messages, emails
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Decree No.91 by the Government about fighting against spam advertising calls, emails, and messages went into effect from October 1, along with the new hotline 5656 of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority to report spam calls, messages.

Central region begins repairing post-storm damage
Central region begins repairing post-storm damage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Storm Molave, which hit central Vietnam on Wednesday, blew the roofs off or damaged 84,600 houses in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang City, and left 24 people injured and two others missing.

Identifying problems will help solve society's ills: minister
Identifying problems will help solve society's ills: minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung at the Viet Solution 2020 awarding ceremony said that problems need to be identified to help solve society's 'pains' .

Floods, climate change and hydropower
Floods, climate change and hydropower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Natural disasters and floods have devastated central Vietnam at a record level. So far, 130 people have been reported dead, and 18 others are missing.

Viettel, MobiFone allowed to launch 5G commercial pilot
Viettel, MobiFone allowed to launch 5G commercial pilot
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of information Technology and Communications has licensed local telecom carriers Viettel and MobiFone to launch the commercial pilot of the fifth-generation (5G) network.

HCM City to clean up polluting rivers
HCM City to clean up polluting rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

The authorities in HCM City will spend billions of VND on waste collecting machines to clean rivers and canals in the city.

Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Technical Infrastructure Division under the Hanoi Department of Construction speaks about difficulties in resolving garbage crisis in the city.

Full steam ahead with digital transformation
Full steam ahead with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/10/2020 

The ICT industry’s role has been significantly elevated by COVID-19 challenges, creating opportunities for it to leapfrog in development. 

