Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/06/2020 17:00:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi spends VND114 billion on street cleanup

 
 
09/06/2020    16:58 GMT+7

Hanoi authorities have agreed to spend VND114 billion (USD4.95 million) on washing local streets in order to help mitigate air pollution and relieve the scorching heat.

The decision was made following a proposal by 30 local districts.

 

  A water truck used on a Hanoi street


The washing is only applied to main streets which often face congestion and are used for holding events and ceremonies. The work will be carried out on long hot spells and when Hanoi faces air pollution, not on rainy days.

The Finance Department has been assigned to instruct districts and the Department of Construction on the budget allocation and select contractors for the work in line with the government.

From now to the year-end, around 470,000 kilometres of road in the city would be frequently watered, while 60,000 kilometres would be cleaned irregularly.

Hanoi has suspended cleaning streets with water since February 2017 as, according to the city’s authorities, using street vacuum cleaners would help the city save VND70 billion (USD3 million) each year. Thus, the municipal government has purchased 50 street sweeper machines and garbage trucks from Germany for the work. One truck can collect 1.5 cubic metres of dust daily, the same volume as 12 workers.

Since then some streets are washed only during major celebrations and the area around Hoan Kiem Lake before and after they are closed to traffic during weekends.

However, last year, the city decided to resume the use of water trucks for street cleanup amid the city’s worsened air pollution. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples
Recruitment demand in IT industry quadruples
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The recruitment demand of the IT industry has quadrupled after a decade, according to the report “Information Technology Human Resources of the 2010s and 2020" released by VietnamWorks, 

Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
Youth and Innovation for Ocean initiative launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

UNESCO has launched the “Youth and Innovation for Ocean” initiative to promote the role of young people and young scientists in putting forward innovative and practical solutions to reducing, reusing, recycling, 

Tesla battery supplier Catl says new design has one million-mile lifespan
Tesla battery supplier Catl says new design has one million-mile lifespan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Battery-maker Catl says it is ready to make a product that could power a car over 1.2 million miles.

IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
IT businesses vow to support Hanoi in smart city development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Hanoi aims to become a smart city with Al and Big Data as the core technologies.

Waste management projects line up to address Vietnam’s white pollution
Waste management projects line up to address Vietnam’s white pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

A community-based waste management project aiming to scale up classification and foster green investment was launched on Monday in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Hanoi ranked world's most polluted city on Sunday
Hanoi ranked world's most polluted city on Sunday
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

Hanoi became the world’s most polluted city according to a ranking by IQ AirVisual on Sunday.

Nature-based development is a sustainable pathway for Vietnam
Nature-based development is a sustainable pathway for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

As we celebrate World Environment Day, this year’s theme: “Time for Nature,” could not be more vital. It is a reminder for all of us that nature is the essential foundation for life on earth.

Brain surgery with robots conducted in Vietnam
Brain surgery with robots conducted in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/06/2020 

Prestigious hospitals in HCM City have made a breakthrough using AI in medicine, which lays a solid foundation for HCM City to become the region’s intensive medical center.

Vietnam develops Map4D to rival Google Maps
Vietnam develops Map4D to rival Google Maps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

The app’s interface looks quite similar to Google Maps so users would get used to it quickly.

Vietnamese COVID-19 test kit eligible to be sold in Europe
Vietnamese COVID-19 test kit eligible to be sold in Europe
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

A new COVID-19 test kit developed by researchers of Hanoi University of Science and Technology has been granted a certification that allows the biological product to be sold in the European market.

Vietnam’s ICT industry grows 26% annually in 2015-2019
Vietnam’s ICT industry grows 26% annually in 2015-2019
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam aims to have around 50,000 IT and electronic and telecommunications companies, of which 10 large companies will have revenues of at least US$1 billion each.

Grappling with digital evolution
Grappling with digital evolution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

Amid the pandemic, with countries imposing social distancing and lockdown orders, digital transformation has become quite the buzzword, being mentioned more often than ever as people and businesses find themselves more reliant on technology. 

Resiliency could propel Vietnam’s sustainability
Resiliency could propel Vietnam’s sustainability
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/06/2020 

This year marks an important World Environment Day for all of us. More than ever, the COVID-19 pandemic is a somber reminder of why we have to protect our environment in order to protect our health and our economy. 

Vietnam has first plasma technology research institute
Vietnam has first plasma technology research institute
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/06/2020 

With the aim of researching and utilizing cold plasma technology in various fields of life, ARIPT, the first Plasma technology research institute in Vietnam, has been established.

WB approves credit to support Vietnam's effective policymaking for climate action
WB approves credit to support Vietnam's effective policymaking for climate action
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/06/2020 

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors on June 5 approved a US$84.4 million IDA credit to support multi-sectoral policy reforms by the Government of Vietnam to promote climate-resilient landscapes and green transport and energy systems.

Vietnam has wildlife legal framework, needs better enforcement: environment official
Vietnam has wildlife legal framework, needs better enforcement: environment official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/06/2020 

Pham Van Dien, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, talks on the country’s efforts to consolidate the legal framework on wildlife protection.

Hanoi and major cities see better air quality in May
Hanoi and major cities see better air quality in May
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

The air quality of major Vietnamese cities in May was better than in previous months, with a significant improvement in the capital of Hanoi, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Organisation calls for end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife
Organisation calls for end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

The Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV) has appealed for an end to commercial farming of endangered wildlife, in an attempt to conserve biodiversity on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2020 (June 5).

Natural forest closure helps restoration efforts
Natural forest closure helps restoration efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

The Prime Minister’s decision to close natural forests released four years ago has brought initial effects: the forests have been protected and have expanded, though many problems still exist.

Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11
Vietnam’s internet speed to fully recover on June 11
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/06/2020 

Internet speed in Vietnam is expected to fully recover on June 11 as repairs of the two major undersea cables are completed, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) said on June 3.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 