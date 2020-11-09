Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/11/2020 20:31:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi struggles to deal with landfill pollution

09/11/2020    19:22 GMT+7

Hundreds of litres of chemicals have been used to remove the stench and kill flies in Nam Son landfill, Hanoi's biggest landfill.

Hanoi struggles to deal with landfill pollution
Workers spray chemicals to contain the stench at Nam Son landfill, Hanoi's Soc Son District. — VNA/VNS Photo Manh Khanh

According to Cao Xuan Thin, an official from Hanoi Urban Environment One Member Limited Company, the company's workers have to use more chemicals to treat the environment at the landfill because it was overloaded with garbage. They must also use HDPE sheets to cover garbage piles to prevent rainwater from leaking in and the stench from creeping out.

From October 23 to the beginning of November, the company sprayed 255 litres of chemicals to kill flies, 126 litres for stench treatment and covered nearly 17,000sq.m of trash burial slots, Thin said.

The amount of chemicals has partly solved the bad smell from the landfill in surrounding residential areas.

The Nam Son waste treatment complex was built in 1999 in the city’s Soc Son District on more than 157ha which divided into two phases.

The Nam Son landfill receives about 5,000 tonnes of waste daily from 17 districts of Hanoi.

In 2011, Hanoi decided to expand the second phase of the landfill with an area of more than 73ha in three communes of Hong Ky, Nam Son và Bac Son to deal with the overloaded garbage burial slots.

The city also has a plan to relocate people living within 500m of the landfill.

Accordingly, 1,100 households in the three communes would move out of the total area of about 396ha around the landfill. Compensation is estimated to cost about VND3.4 trillion (US$146.7 million).

 

However, concerned over the serious environmental pollution and compensation issues, affected people have protested, blocking the way to the landfill several times since last year.

On October 30, the Standing Committee of Hanoi City Party Committee held a dialogue - the second time since the beginning of this year - with people living in the area near Nam Son landfill to remove problems in site clearance compensation and other issues.

Many commitments were made at the meeting to ensure optimal policies on compensation prices, health insurance and clean water for local people.

At the dialogue, Nguyen Quoc Hung, vice chairman of the Hanoi's People's Committee, required the Department of Construction to ensure publicity and transparency in the process of environmental monitoring at the landfill to avoid environmental problems that affect people living around the area.

The city also decided to send 30 officers from the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to the communes to work with localities to set up compensation plans.

This issue is expected to solved before the Lunar New Year festival, Hung said.  VNS

Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi

Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi

Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Technical Infrastructure Division under the Hanoi Department of Construction speaks about difficulties in resolving garbage crisis in the city.

Crowd blocks way to Nam Son landfill for land clearance and compensation

Crowd blocks way to Nam Son landfill for land clearance and compensation

A crowd of 15-20 people in two communes of Nam Son and Hong Ki in Hanoi’s Soc Son District on Monday night made makeshift tents, blocking the way to the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex or Nam Son dumping ground.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s internet economy growth ranks second in Asia: report
Vietnam’s internet economy growth ranks second in Asia: report
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s internet economy has advanced by 39% annually since 2015 and is currently the second fastest-growing in Asia, with 68 million internet users in the country in 2020 and the figure is expected to reach 75.7 million by 2023,

Environmental protection must be at the core of socio-economic development targets
Environmental protection must be at the core of socio-economic development targets
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Predictions on the intensity and impacts of environmental issues on various aspects of the socio-economy must be highlighted in the draft documents submitted to the 13th Party Congress, 

Int’l climatologists to research on extreme weather phenomena
Int’l climatologists to research on extreme weather phenomena
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Scientists with the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group agreed to conduct a detailed study of the extreme rainfall in Vietnam, largely the results of tropical storms, that has disrupted the lives of some 1.5 million people,

Fight against telecom waste: when network operators ‘drop litter’
Fight against telecom waste: when network operators ‘drop litter’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Network operators have the responsibility of discovering, handling and blocking spam messages to protect users. But some operators are the sources of spam messages themselves.

More than 4,000 cyberattacks in 10 months
More than 4,000 cyberattacks in 10 months
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded more than 4,100 cyberattacks in the first 10 months of this year, a decrease of 7.8 per cent over the same period of last year.

Facebook: the rendezvous for anti-fan groups to defame people
Facebook: the rendezvous for anti-fan groups to defame people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

With its popularity and easy policies, Facebook has proven to be the favorite place for anti-fans to gather to defame celebrities.

First Vietnamese-made real 4D digital map platform launched
First Vietnamese-made real 4D digital map platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/11/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has debuted the digital map platform Map4D to support the country's digital transformation and digitalisation of smart city infrastructure.

Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

More efforts needed for forest protection: expert
More efforts needed for forest protection: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam has abundant forest resources, but there are many ongoing problems relating to forest protection. Trieu Van Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Forest Science Technology Association, talks to Viettimes about the issue.

Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Households, agencies and businesses in Tan An City's Ward 3 started sorting their waste for collection on Thursday.

Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam, as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, is set to develop a roadmap to implement market-based carbon pricing tools as part of its effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Experts have expressed their concerns about the draft of an amended law on environmental protection compiled by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE).

Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam plans to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions by 9 per cent compared to the "business as usual" scenario, equalling 83.9 million tonnes of CO2.

Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

The public, especially celebrities, can become the victims of impersonation used to boost sales of goods on social networks.

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection by reducing total heat consumption by 2.86 per cent and total power consumption by 8.77 per cent by 2025, and 14 and 9.68 per cent by 2030  compared to figures from 2015 to 2018. 

Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Checkpoint is a security mechanism set up by Facebook to protect users from being attacked.

Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnamese tech startups have all the tools and circumstances to bounce back and seize new opportunities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

All landfill waste sites in Hanoi are overloaded, while many waste treatment projects in the city remain on paper.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 