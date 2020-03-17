Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:29:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official

 
 
23/03/2020    12:05 GMT+7

Hanoi is taking all necessary measures to improve air quality, including treating to controlling waste in industrial zones and craft villages.

The Hanoi Environment Protection Sub-department (HEPS) is running 11 automatic environmental monitoring stations, including two stations located on Trung Yen 3 street and in Minh Khai Ward of Bac Tu Liem district.

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official



The stations measure and provide six pollution indicators – PM10, PM2.5, NO2/NO/NOx, CO, SO2 and O3.

The other nine stations are located in the areas of Hang Dau, Hoan Kiem, Kim Lien, My Dinh, Pham Van Dong, Thanh Cong, Tan Mai, Tay Mo and French Embassy, monitoring four indicators - PM10, PM2.5, CO, NO2 and meteorological parameters. These are small sensor stations, using solar cells.

The Hanoi Environment Protection Sub-department (HEPS) is running 11 automatic environmental monitoring stations, including two stations located on Trung Yen 3 street and in Minh Khai Ward of Bac Tu Liem district.

The information about the air quality in Hanoi is also provided by AirVisual, an air quality measuring app. AirVisual said it collects materials from 14 air monitoring stations, 10 of which belong to the government.

 


These include the Hanoi air quality control network, the northern environment monitoring center, and the US Embassy in Hanoi. Non-government organizations include three AirVisual Contributors. One of the partners is run by GreenID.

Asked while the indicators and assessments about the air quality in Hanoi provided by the US Embassy and the municipal environment agency are quite different, Mai Trong Thai from HEPS said the one at the US Embassy is a sensor station and the station is located at the point where there are many construction works and heavy traffic.

He stressed that HEPS is the only agency in the capital city which runs 10 air monitoring stations which have been operating well since 2017. Two of them meet quality standards.

Also according to Thai, the US’ air quality index (AQI) is very high. Meanwhile, Vietnam is applying Vietnamese standards.

“With the same information about air quality, one would conclude the air quality is at the average level if referring to the Vietnamese standards, but this would mean ‘very bad’ if referring to the US standards,” he explained, adding that the different assessments lead to confusion.

Thai affirmed that in Vietnam, the General Directorate of Environment and local environment departments are the only agencies in the right position to make declarations about AQI in Vietnam.

The air quality reflected by the air monitoring network depends on many factors, including weather conditions.

“In foggy and humid days, the air cannot diffuse, therefore, the AQI will be high. But when sunny days come, the air diffuses, the index will be at the average level,” he said.

As Europe is applying Euro 5 and Euro 6 for emissions from transport vehicles, Vietnam should apply at least Euro 4 to improve the air quality.

Mai Lan

Vietnam launches air quality monitoring app

Vietnam launches air quality monitoring app

The air quality monitoring app is user-friendly, easy to download, install and upgrade.

Air quality monitor equipment at schools seeks to raise students’ awareness of pollution

Air quality monitor equipment at schools seeks to raise students’ awareness of pollution

Students of Thanh Đa Secondary School in HCM City’s Bình Thạnh District have greater awareness of air pollution and measures to prevent it after an air quality index monitor was installed in the school a few months ago.  

 
 

Other News

.
Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation
Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

A survey on salary by Robert Walters said that recruitment in Vietnam posted growth last year.

HCM City to host tech expos in September
HCM City to host tech expos in September
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

The Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy affirmed on March 19 that the country’s newly-approved Master Plan for 2020-2030 will not include the construction of new hydropower dams along the Mekong River.

HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms
HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

A team of researchers from the Eastern People's Military Hospital have finished detailed designs for a robot to clean and disinfect rooms of those quarantined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water
Da Nang: Dams built to deal with lack of fresh water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Da Nang has begun construction of a steel dam – the second of its kind – on the lower Cam Le River to reduce salinity and deal with serious water shortages in the dry season this year.

Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Some hacker groups have taken advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak’s complex developments in many countries to launch cyberattacks against agencies and organisations around the world, including those in Vietnam.

Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
Vietnamese students make biodegradable bags from algae
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

Algae is an extremely cheap raw material and algae-made products have competitive advantages as they are friendly to the environment, nonpolluting and completely biodegradable.

Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/03/2020 

Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SVW calls for ban eating of wild animals in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW) has proposed to the Vietnamese National Assembly to ban the eating of wild animals.

Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
Fossil 'wonderchicken' could be earliest known fowl
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

A newly discovered fossil bird could be the oldest-known ancestor of every chicken on the planet.

Ca Mau severely hit by drought
Ca Mau severely hit by drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned. 

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?
How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/03/2020 

SARS-CoV-2 virus test kit, developed and produced by the Military Medical Academy and Viet A Technology Company, is an important and necessary tool to help control Covid-19 in Vietnam.

Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits
Many countries order made-in-Vietnam SARS-CoV-2 test kits
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

Many countries have placed orders for SARS-CoV-2 test kits produced by Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac.

UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts
UNDP assists Mekong Delta in drought response efforts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

The UN Development Programme and the Partnership for Disaster Risk Reduction under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on March 17 to support the Mekong Delta’s response to drought and saltwater intrusion.

Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak
Garbage piles up, poses threat in Dak Lak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Various locations in Krong Ana District in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have become overloaded with trash, upsetting local residents while posing a serious environmental threat.

An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest
An Giang steps up efforts to protect Tra Su cajuput forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

An Giang has approved the Tra Su cajuput forest protection and sustainable management plan for 2019-30 period in a bid to protect the wetland’s eco-systems.

Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices
Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/03/2020 

If Vietnam can create reasonable policies and keep strict control over the development, it may become an emerging market in the wind power industry.

Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak
Online applications blooming in Vietnam during Covid-19 outbreak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

Just like other countries, Vietnam encourages its citizens to stay away from crowds as much as possible in this sensitive time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine
Coronavirus: US volunteers test first vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/03/2020 

A group of healthy, young volunteers in Seattle are being given the experimental jab.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 