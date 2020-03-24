Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 20:54:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hau Giang raises fire danger level to the highest

 
 
25/03/2020    14:55 GMT+7

The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on March 23 raised the fire danger level in the locality from “very high” (level 4) to “extreme” (level 5) due to long-lasting heat and low humidity in local forests.

Hau Giang raises fire danger level to the highest hinh anh 1

Firefighting drill 

Tran Chi Hung, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and deputy head of the provincial steering board on forest development and protection plans, said that the steering board had requested localities which have forests and forest owners to arrange firefighting equipment and firefighters on the spot to ensure timely fire control when incidents occur.

Attention should be paid to organising firefighting drills, closely monitoring the use of fire on farm work, and strictly punishing those entering forests illegally.

 

Localities which have forests and forest owners should intensify dissemination on forest protection, conduct regular patrols, and get ready to participate in firefighting around the clock.

Hau Giang is home to over 2,800 hectares of forest. Long-lasting heat and the humidity of below 15 percent have led to a high risk of forest fires in the Mekong Delta province./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Four countries begin joint patrol on Mekong River
Four countries begin joint patrol on Mekong River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand began their 91st joint patrol on the Mekong River on March 24.

ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam
ASEAN Heritage Parks of Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs) represent the efforts of ASEAN member states to conserve biodiversity and promote tourism in the region. With 10 ASEAN heritage parks, Vietnam is home to the highest number of such parks in the region.

Facebook video calls soar 1,000% during Italy's lockdown
Facebook video calls soar 1,000% during Italy's lockdown
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

The social media platform has seen usage rocket in countries hardest hit by coronavirus lockdowns.

Developing human resources for meteorology industry
Developing human resources for meteorology industry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Professor Tran Hong Thai, general director of Vietnam’s General Department of Meteorology, talks about the improvements of Vietnam's meteorology industry

Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly products
Vietnamese businesses increase use of environmentally friendly products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Retailers and eateries are reducing their use of plastic products and increasing the use of environmentally friendly products in an effort to ease pressure on the environment.

Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
Danang university builds delivery robots for quarantine areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Lecturers at a university in Danang have produced a robot which can help deliver food to people in quarantine areas.

Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
Ministry calls to turn off light for Earth Hour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has called for people to switch off lights and unnecessary electric devices on March 28 as a way to participate in the international Earth Hour Campaign.

More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
More automatic air quality monitoring stations to be built nationwide
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) held a teleconference on March 23 to discuss a project on forming a network of air quality monitoring stations in Vietnam.

Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official
Joint efforts to key to saving water resources: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Water and climate have a close relationship and addressing problems in water resources was the key to better adaptation and limiting the negative effects of climate change, a senior official has said.

Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
Bac Ninh faces serious craft village pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Bac Ninh is having to deal with pollution caused by rapid urbanisation, large industrial zones and craft villages.

Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored
Nature reserve’s seven ha of forested habitat for endangered species restored
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Gaia Nature Conservation has planted 4,500 trees in the Xuan Lien Nature Reserve in the north central province of Thanh Hoa to mark World Planting Day on March 21.

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought
Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Hundreds of hectares of rice fields in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Dinh Province are being abandoned due to serious drought.

Technology startups receive huge investments
Technology startups receive huge investments
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/03/2020 

Startups have successfully called for millions of dollars worth of investments since the beginning of the year.

COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam
COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful.

Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change
Mekong Delta under pressure amid climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

It is now the dry season, but landslides and subsidence are occurring in most localities in Mekong Delta.

Comprehensive solutions needed to safely eliminate traditional lime kilns in Vietnam
Comprehensive solutions needed to safely eliminate traditional lime kilns in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Feasible solutions were needed to eliminate traditional lime kilns while satisfying national lime demand, the Vietnam Foundry and Metallurgy Science and Technology Association has said.

Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official
Hanoi vows to improve air quality: official
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/03/2020 

Hanoi is taking all necessary measures to improve air quality, including treating to controlling waste in industrial zones and craft villages.

Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation
Recruitment in tech sector grows with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

A survey on salary by Robert Walters said that recruitment in Vietnam posted growth last year.

HCM City to host tech expos in September
HCM City to host tech expos in September
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/03/2020 

The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/03/2020 

The Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy affirmed on March 19 that the country’s newly-approved Master Plan for 2020-2030 will not include the construction of new hydropower dams along the Mekong River.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 