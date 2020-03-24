Hau Giang raises fire danger level to the highest

The Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on March 23 raised the fire danger level in the locality from “very high” (level 4) to “extreme” (level 5) due to long-lasting heat and low humidity in local forests.

Firefighting drill

Tran Chi Hung, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and deputy head of the provincial steering board on forest development and protection plans, said that the steering board had requested localities which have forests and forest owners to arrange firefighting equipment and firefighters on the spot to ensure timely fire control when incidents occur.

Attention should be paid to organising firefighting drills, closely monitoring the use of fire on farm work, and strictly punishing those entering forests illegally.

Localities which have forests and forest owners should intensify dissemination on forest protection, conduct regular patrols, and get ready to participate in firefighting around the clock.

Hau Giang is home to over 2,800 hectares of forest. Long-lasting heat and the humidity of below 15 percent have led to a high risk of forest fires in the Mekong Delta province./.VNA