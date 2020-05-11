Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
HCM City air pollution returns as businesses resume

 
 
14/05/2020    17:17 GMT+7

Air quality in Ho Chi Minh City is predicted to worsen as local construction projects and factories resume operations.

 HCM City to face air pollution again

 

Le Thi Xuan Lan, former deputy head of the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Centre, said because of social distancing, there were few activities at industrial zones and there was no congestion. The air quality index shown by the AirVisual remained good.

"In the coming months, when construction resumes and more vehicles appear on the streets, HCM City surely will continue to face air pollution," she said.

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the data recorded at 30 monitoring stations in the first quarter show that air pollution was improving. Moreover, the concentration of air pollutants in March was much lower than in January. The concentration of suspended dust dropped by 1.2 times, 1.44 times for the particulate matter 2.5 and 1.2 times for CO.

The department also agreed with Lan that social distancing has helped improve the situation but pollution will return along with traffic and construction.

Ho Quoc Bang, director of Air Pollution and Climate Change Research Centre, said the majority of emission in HCM City came from on-road vehicles. The vehicles emitted 99% of the CO, 78% of the SO2 and 46% of the dust. Industrial activities in the city contributed 22% of the SO2 and 21% of the dust.

As the number of personal vehicles increases, air pollution in big cities, including HCM City, would be even more serious. The authorities must have policies and specific goals to control emissions. Dtinews

Vietnamese scientist offers new research method to study effects of air pollution

A research work on the presence of phthalates in indoor air in northern provinces has been nominated for the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award.

Vietnam needs long-term strategy on air pollution

Agencies have defined short-term solutions to partially settle air pollution, but Vietnam needs national long-term strategies, experts say.

 
 

More than 1,000 scrap containers at HCM City port to be re-exported
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Authorities in HCM City have requested to re-export nearly 1,100 containers of waste at Cat Lai Port which failed to meet Vietnam’s import requirements.

Two Vietnamese IT engineers receive Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Two Vietnamese IT engineers have passed Google’s TensorFlow Developer Certificate Exam which tests candidates’ ability to develop and train deep-learning models using TensorFlow.

Vietnamese doctor succeeds in gene decoding to prevent coronavirus
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Genetic characteristics determine a person's susceptibility to viruses or ability to respond to medications.

Vietnam embracing fourth industrial revolution innovation
VIDEOicon  8 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 epidemic has led to a greater degree of innovation in many different fields and changed how people interact with each other. 

Quang Nam woman gets five years behind bars for illegal wildlife possession
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

A 58-year-old woman in the central province of Quang Nam was sentenced by a provincial court on May 12 to five years in prison for illegal wildlife possession, according to Education for Nature-Vietnam (ENV).

Future Apple Store may fail to bite into retailers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Rumours of Apple setting up a manufacturing base and opening its first Apple Store in Vietnam have sent consumers into frenzy, but local tech retailers and parallel importers do not seem particularly worried

Facebook and YouTube facing extra regulations for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Major social network sites such as Facebook and YouTube face even stricter controls in Vietnam if a draft decree amendment on internet management gets approval, 

Facebook to pay $52m to content moderators over PTSD
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Facebook has agreed to pay $52m (£42m) to content moderators as compensation for mental health issues developed on the job.

Vietnamese, Russian scientists find new strain of common carp
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

Vietnamese and Russian scientists have discovered a new strain of the common carp (Cyprinus carpio) through molecular evidence.

Golden Globe Awards 2019 honour 10 young science and technology talents
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

The Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee has decided to present the 2019 Golden Globe Awards to 10 young science and technology talents in five areas,

Underwater dyke set to save Cua Dai beach from erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

The central province of Quang Nam has allocated a fund of VND300 billion (US$13 million) to build an underwater dyke system protecting Cua Dai Beach from erosion.

Joint efforts needed to protect water resources: Vietnam River Network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

Vietnam News Agency speaks to Dao Trong Tu, head co-ordinator of the Vietnam River Network (VRN), on the role of social organisations and civic groups in improving the awareness and actions of the community regarding water security issues.

Cooperating with Pininfarina, Vsmart targets high-end smartphone market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/05/2020 

With the agreement announced on May 4, Vsmart has become the second brand of Vingroup cooperating with a leading Italian industrial designer.

VN chemistry major is main author of article in international publication
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

Nguyen Ngoc Trung from the Chemistry Faculty of the Hanoi University of Natural Sciences is the main author of an internationally published article on new material that can absorb antibiotics in medical wastewater.

EU, French agency support Vietnam’s resilience to climate change, COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

The European Union (EU) and the French Development Agency (AFD) have reached an agreement to strengthen their joint cooperation for increasing Vietnam’s resilience to climate change and natural hazards, 

Climate change: Study pours cold water on oil company net zero claims
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

Doubt is cast on claims fossil fuel companies are curbing their CO2 in line with net zero targets.

Young Vietnamese man's game-app startup ranked in top 15 in the US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

A graduate of the Vietnam Trade University and University of Amsterdam in Holland, Nguyen Tuan Cuong (Cuong Nguyen) is the co-founder of Amanotes, which is listed in the top 15 of Android application developers in the US.

Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

First Vietnamese professor awarded Europe Math Prize
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

Professor Phan Thanh Nam has become the first Vietnamese professor winning prize of the European Mathematical Society (EMS).

Wildlife markets sell birds with phony legal documentation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/05/2020 

Wildlife traders reveal that most of the wild animals sold at markets are from the wild, but their documents say the birds are from farms raising animals for commercial purposes.

