24/07/2020
HCM City announces digital transformation programme

24/07/2020    11:49 GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City announced a programme on digital transformation along with a data sharing and integration platform at a conference on July 22.

HCM City announces digital transformation programme
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc highlighted the important role of digital transformation for the city in working towards the goal of becoming a smart city by 2030 with fundamental and comprehensive innovation in the operation of the digital government apparatus and digital businesses.

Under the programme on digital transformation, by 2025, the proportion of documents processed online at levels 3 and 4 should reach over 50 percent; at least 90 percent of individuals and businesses should be satisfied with administrative procedures; the digital economy should make up 25 percent of gross regional domestic product (GRDP); and annual workplace productivity should increase by at least 7 percent each year.

The city aims to provide 100 percent of online public services at level 4 on a variety of formats by 2030, including on mobile devices.

The city will focus on developing digital infrastructure and platforms and ensuring information safety and security. It will also roll out solutions on building digital government and developing the digital economy in specific fields, and carrying out digital transformation in a host of sectors.

The programme announcement demonstrates that the city has selected a faster development path based on human intelligence, while promoting the power of information technology and artificial intelligence, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan said.

The city’s upcoming Party Congress will propose a breakthrough programme on human resources, especially in information technology, communications, and artificial intelligence.

He suggested municipal authorities research and establish a centre for introducing digital products and services, and developing smart products.

 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said HCM City is a pioneer in responding to the project on national digital transformation, adding that the city should spend more on IT.

The ministry pledges to provide support resources for the city in the field, he affirmed.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the city will take drastic steps to complete the programme, making it a crucial component in realising local goals.

Regarding the digital economy, the city will focus on the ten key areas of health, education, transportation, banking and finance, tourism, agriculture, logistics, environmental protection, energy, and human resources training, while promoting e-commerce development, completing the start-up ecosystem and boosting innovation, and supporting digital transformation in businesses.

Lam Nguyen Hai Long, Chairman of the HCM City Computer Association, said it will work closely with industry associations to build a partner ecosystem for digital transformation activities./. VNA

