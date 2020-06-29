Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/07/2020 12:59:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City covered in smog as pollution worsens

 
 
02/07/2020    12:43 GMT+7

HCM City faced serious air pollution on the morning of July 1 as the city was covered in a thick layer of smog.

Statistics from the air quality monitoring station at the US Consulate General in HCM City showed that the air pollution in District 1 had increased to an alarming level. The Visual Air app also recorded five locations in the city with dangerous air pollution level. At 8 am, the AQI in HCM City ranked second out of 200 cities in the world about the concentration of dust in the air.

Some photos of the city covered in smog:

HCM City at 7.30 am

 

The smog badly affected visibility

Kenh Te Bridge in District 4 and 7

Nguoi Lao Dong/Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Young researcher shares his passion for AI
Young researcher shares his passion for AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

When he was a student at university, Hoang Trung Hieu had eight scientific journals presented at international conferences.

Students' take the lead in environmental protection activities
Students' take the lead in environmental protection activities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Students, who account for one fourth of the country’s population, have applied their awareness and knowledge about natural resources and environmental protection to practical activities.

Dialogue discusses wildlife management and protection policies in Vietnam
Dialogue discusses wildlife management and protection policies in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Strengthening legislation and communication to reduce demand for illegal wildlife products was the main theme of a dialogue held by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Assembly’s Office in Hanoi today.

Scientist makes slow-release fertilizer, the first of its kind in Vietnam
Scientist makes slow-release fertilizer, the first of its kind in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

The ‘smart’ fertilizer, used once per crop, saves money and labor, and reduces environmental pollution.

Facebook bans 'violent' Boogaloo-linked network
Facebook bans 'violent' Boogaloo-linked network
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Facebook says it has removed and banned hundreds of accounts connected to a "violent" and "anti-government" US movement.

Geet: Indian TikTok star faces uncertain future after app ban
Geet: Indian TikTok star faces uncertain future after app ban
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Geet, who has three channels, is among millions of Indians anguished over a ban on Chinese-made apps.

VN students invent 'magic arm' to help people with disabilities
VN students invent 'magic arm' to help people with disabilities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Do Xuan Vuong, Hoang The Nam and Ngo Quang Tai, three students at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, are seeking a way to help the millions of people with mobility disabilities, many of which were caused by wars and accidents.

Vietnam ugogrades meteorological forecasting technology
Vietnam ugogrades meteorological forecasting technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Vietnam has the opportunity to upgrade forecasting technology, improve forecasters’ roles, and heighten people’s awareness about the impact of natural disasters.

Forest fires ravage Nghe An and Ha Tinh
Forest fires ravage Nghe An and Ha Tinh
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Thousands of people have been sent to deal with huge forest fires in two central provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh on June 29.

The rush for renewable energy
The rush for renewable energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/07/2020 

Investment of billions of dollars into renewable energy has been a frequent topic of discussion at recent shareholders’ meetings of power companies.

Koalas face extinction in New South Wales by 2050, report finds
Koalas face extinction in New South Wales by 2050, report finds
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Koalas will be extinct in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) by 2050 unless there is urgent action, an inquiry has found.

Unique forest task force team
Unique forest task force team
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Patroling the most remote part of Pu Mat National Park to stop illegal hunting of animals and illegal logging is a tough job, but the dedicated members of the local forest task force are up to the challenge.

India bans TikTok, WeChat and dozens more Chinese apps
India bans TikTok, WeChat and dozens more Chinese apps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

The Indian government says it has banned 59 apps with links to China on national security grounds.

Could a boycott kill Facebook?
Could a boycott kill Facebook?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

As Ford, Adidas, Microsoft and HP pause ads on the social network, should Facebook be worried?

Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China
Flu virus with 'pandemic potential' found in China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

The new strain, scientists say, is carried by pigs but can infect humans and requires close monitoring.

HCM City determinedly promotes IC industry
HCM City determinedly promotes IC industry
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

The integrated circuit (IC) industry of HCM City has witnessed much development since 2017 thanks to a series of successful products that were able to attract attention of leading experts in the field. 

BKAV’s CEO: BPhone is being 'attacked' by foreign brands
BKAV’s CEO: BPhone is being 'attacked' by foreign brands
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO of Bach Khoa Corporation (BKAV), the manufacturer of BPhone, said BPhone is being attacked by ‘people who receive money from foreign brands’.

HCM City determines to encourage AI development
HCM City determines to encourage AI development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/06/2020 

HCMC People’s Committee has just organized a meeting about strategy planning for the national Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and preparation tasks for the upcoming Vietnam AI Festival 2020. 

Data stealing spyware VN84App attacks mobile users in Vietnam
Data stealing spyware VN84App attacks mobile users in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/06/2020 

Cyber security corporation Bkav yesterday released a warning about spyware VN84App that is currently aiming at Vietnamese mobile users. 

Quang Ngai: Near-shore coral reef threatened by tourism activities
Quang Ngai: Near-shore coral reef threatened by tourism activities
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/06/2020 

The near-shore coral reefs in Quang Ngai Province are being damaged by careless tourists.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 