HCM City develops 3D-printed robot to disinfect rooms

The product was made under orders of Ho Chi Minh City’s Health Department to have innovative solutions to help care for people in the city’s quarantine centres, health clinics and hospitals.

The team said after being reviewed by the Department of Health's experts, they will use 3D printing to produce the first robot for tests at the field hospital in Cy Chi District HCM City.

After the test, the team will revise and improve the robot before it is officially deployed on a wider scale.

A representative of the department said if the test is successful, the innovative product will help in the prevention and fight against the coronavirus. It will help reduce the infection rate of SARS-CoV-2 among patients, health workers and others, especially those who do the cleaning and disinfecting in isolated rooms of positive cases.

Recently, Hue Central Hospital has researched and completed a robot named ‘Tam An’ to serve infected patients, quarantined at the second branch of the hospital.

‘Tam An’ is made from a children's toy car and a chip so it can be controlled remotely. It carries a four-compartment container. It can quickly transfer 50 - 60kg of food, medicine and supplies to patients within a 50-metre radius.

With a loudspeaker and a camera, the device will issues information to patients while bringing them food and commodities, as well as connect them with health staff./.VNA