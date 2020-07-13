Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/07/2020 17:36:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City's many flood-prevention programs still not solving problems

14/07/2020    16:28 GMT+7

Tens of trillions of dong have been spent to develop the flood control system on HCM City, but the situation appears to be getting worse.

At least five big floods have occurred on Nguyen Huu Canh Street in HCM City since the beginning of the rainy season.

HCM City's many flood-prevention programs still not solving problems

Despite the presence of high-capacity pumps, the street is inundated after 30 minutes of rain. In the latest rain on June 3, motorbike wheels were halfway submerged under water.

The first rain of the rainy season also caused serious floods on the streets of Kha Van Can and To Ngoc Van near Thu Duc Market.

Tran Van Chien, a car and motorbike mechanic on Kha Van Can street, who has been living there for 20 years, said the area never suffered from floods in the past because it was a high area. But as more and more houses have arisen, the drainage system has become overloaded.

As the situation is getting worse, the HCM City People’s Committee has submitted to the Standing Committee of the HCM City Party Committee a plan to adjust the master plan on drainage system development by 2030.

“As the roads are high and steep, the water flow is very strong. Motorbikes can be swept away by the water current sometimes,” he said.


“There is only one ‘hot spot’ of floods - the city itself," many city residents joke.

 

Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon cited a report as showing that HCM City has spent more than VND25 trillion on anti-flooding projects over the past five years but there are still 22 flood-prone areas.

As the situation is getting worse, the HCM City People’s Committee has submitted to the Standing Committee of the HCM City Party Committee a plan to adjust the master plan on drainage system development by 2030.

Under the new program, the scale of the drainage system would increase by three times compared with the program approved in 2001.

The city will expand the flood control area to 23 districts (except Can Gio) instead of focusing on the 650 square kilometer area (accounting for 32 percent of the city area) in inner city and surrounding areas.

Ho Long Phi, former head of the Institute for Water and Climate Change Studies, said the water drainage programming must be associated with urban area development, transport and environment programs. He believes that there must be space for water storage and drainage in new residential quarters.

Ngo Viet Nam Son, a respected architect, said that if urban areas are programmed well, floods will not occur. Phu My Hung Urban Area is an example: though it is located on low land in district 7, it doesn’t suffer from floods.

Le Ha 

Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report

Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report

Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years

Private investors shy away from waterway, anti-flooding projects

Private investors shy away from waterway, anti-flooding projects

Even as the Government has been calling on the private sector to invest in infrastructure projects due to the limited state budget, the sector has been staying clear of waterway and anti-flooding projects.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out multiple methods and programmes to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions in its aim to create a "clean, green and beautiful" city.

Six-man squad protects animals in Son Tra Peninsula
Six-man squad protects animals in Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Son Tra Nature Reserve is known as the “green lung” of Da Nang City with a diverse eco-system and thousands of flora and fauna species.

Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?
Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/07/2020 

Ninety percent of sediment is trapped in Chinese and Vietnamese reservoirs, which will lead to erosion, according to Mai Van Bieu, an underground-work expert.

Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half
Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

Eighty-seven facilities were fined for environmental violations in southern Bình Dương Province in the first half of 2020, according to local Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

HCM City aims to reduce water pollution by 90 percent
HCM City aims to reduce water pollution by 90 percent
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

HCM City authorities have ordered the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment to work with agencies and district authorities to strictly monitor the discarding of litter and untreated sewage in canals in the city.

Forest fires a burning problem during dry season in Vietnam
Forest fires a burning problem during dry season in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

As many as 160 forest fires were reported across Vietnam in the last six months, destroying about 756ha of forest, according to the Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department under the Public Security Ministry.

A high-school student successfully extracts calcium from tuna bones
A high-school student successfully extracts calcium from tuna bones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

A high-school student has discovered a simple way of extracting calcium from tuna bones.

The journey of a Vietnamese student to an internship at NASA
The journey of a Vietnamese student to an internship at NASA
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

After receiving a full scholarship worth VND6 billion to study at a university in the US, Nguyen Hoang Ngan won an internship at NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) thanks to his creative science projects.

HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy
HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

HCM City is drawing up a wide-ranging plan to promote artificial intelligence (AI) development and research in the near future, Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, has said.

VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam
VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

The Southeast Asia – Japan 2 Cable System (SJC2), invested by a consortium including the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), has been connected to Vietnam.

Ca Mau aims for sustainable development with nuclear technology
Ca Mau aims for sustainable development with nuclear technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Following successful cooperation with Quang Ngai province, the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (Vinatom) has begun cooperating with Ca Mau to solve local problems with nuclear engineering and radiation technology.

Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Viet Solutions 2020, a contest seeking solutions for digital transformation process in Vietnam for individuals and businesses over the world, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication and Viettel Group.

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion
Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Since countries in the upper course of the Mekong River have diverted water, problems related to drought, saline intrusion and landslides in Mekong Delta have become worse.

TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo
TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

US Secretary of State hints that Chinese apps - like TikTok - could be targeted.

VN develops new rice variety for flood and drought-prone areas
VN develops new rice variety for flood and drought-prone areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

New rice seed variety which is capable of adapting to climate change has been planted in flood and drought-prone regions in north and south central provinces.

Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park will become tech centre for Vietnam
Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park will become tech centre for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Tran Dac Trung, deputy director of the Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park, speaks on the park’s plan to become a tech hub in Vietnam.

Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls
Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (Mobifone) has launched a system to detect and prevent spam calls using big data technology (Big Data),...

COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation
COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic was offering a once-in-a-century opportunity for Vietnam to boost digital transformation on a national scale, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the ministry’s conference on Monday.

OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
OECMs promise a new conservation opportunity for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

A new conservation designation of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) promises more opportunities for Vietnam to boost conservation work in the country, experts have said.

So your pet may roam free
So your pet may roam free
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

Pets are more like family members to animal lovers than simply creatures around the home, so giving them an ID card not only makes them that little bit closer but also helps keep track of them more easily.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 