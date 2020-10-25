Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/10/2020 10:54:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

HCM City to clean up polluting rivers

31/10/2020    09:50 GMT+7

The authorities in HCM City will spend billions of VND on waste collecting machines to clean rivers and canals in the city.

 

The the proposal was made by the Department of Transport to collect solid waste in Vam Thuat-Truong Dai-Tham Luong rivers. The authorities will rent the machine in November and December to clean an estimated 70ha of rivers and canals. The machine will work once every two days.

The solution has also been applied for several other rivers and canals such as Tau Hu and Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canals.

According to the department, the rental fee for the rubbish collecting machine alone for two months will be VND2.5bn, not including the loading, unloading and transportation charges. The rubbish will be brought to three dumping sites in Ga Vap District and then transferred to the city waste treatment centre.

The city will have to spend VND20bn (USD860,000) to invest in a rubbish collecting system which includes automatic rubbish collecting boat, excavator, barge, and tugboat.

There is a huge amount of rubbish in Vam Thuat-Truong Dai-Tham Luong rivers and canals which run through District 12, Binh Thanh, Binh Tan, Tan Binh and Go Vap districts. Many parts of this route have been severely polluted and boats can hardly pass through.

The city piloted the machine on Vam Thuat River on October 9 and the results were positive. After a seven-hour shift, the machine collected about 30 tonnes of rubbish, 10 tonnes more than other rubbish collecting methods which are being applied in the city.

HCM City authorities started collecting rubbish and hyacinth in the rivers and canals since 2013. However, there are many shortcomings because of lack of technology. Dtinews

HCM City reaches 12 of 18 pollution-reduction goals

HCM City reaches 12 of 18 pollution-reduction goals

HCM City has reached 12 of its 16 targets in its pollution reduction programme for the 2016-20 period, according to the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

 
 

Other News

.
Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Technical Infrastructure Division under the Hanoi Department of Construction speaks about difficulties in resolving garbage crisis in the city.

Full steam ahead with digital transformation
Full steam ahead with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

The ICT industry’s role has been significantly elevated by COVID-19 challenges, creating opportunities for it to leapfrog in development. 

Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Urban digital transformation and smart city development have become indispensable. Every city dweller has become a smart environment sensor. Just after three months, the streets in Hue City have become unprecedentedly clean.

Life differs from lore for elephants
Life differs from lore for elephants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnamese children begin to associate elephants with images of mountainous the Central Highlands from a young age, through a popular song called The Little Elephant in Don Village.

Minister warns about development of small-scale hydropower
Minister warns about development of small-scale hydropower
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Answering the local press on the sidelines of the National Assembly session, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Tran Hong Ha said the principle of his ministry is ‘not to develop small-scale hydropower at any cost’.

iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam
iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have seen prices decrease by VND2 million compared with several days ago.

Land erosion worsens in the Mekong Delta
Land erosion worsens in the Mekong Delta
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

The damage caused by landslides in the Mekong Delta provinces has been increasing yearly.

Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quy Quynh has been elected for two consecutive terms as vice president of the research team No 1 for the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Development (ITU-D).

Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that digital technology can help solve most of the problems faced by cities. Local authorities should first deal with the most burning issues in their localities.

Can we get back what has been lost?
Can we get back what has been lost?
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

The answer is yes, if each of us is "startled", to stop and start over. Do not use the sacred wood of the forest. Do not destroy the forest for the purpose of economic development.

Zerologon flaw threatening large businesses, organizations in Vietnam
Zerologon flaw threatening large businesses, organizations in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Bkav Corporation has announced a warning related to Zerologon vulnerability, which can severely threaten many large organizations and businesses in Vietnam by controlling even their administration accounts.

Database needs more secured exploitation for economic growth
Database needs more secured exploitation for economic growth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Data in the digital era has become an increasingly important resource for economic activities besides land, human resources, and energy from fossil fuel.

We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prof. Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute of Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, has been working in the forestry industry for nearly 60 years. He is called "the man of the forest". 

Central province restores landscape and forest of My Son Sanctuary
Central province restores landscape and forest of My Son Sanctuary
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/10/2020 

Authorities of Quang Nam have approved the protection and biodiversity restoration project on the My Son historical and cultural scenery site with a total investment of VND96 billion (US$4.2 million) in 2020-25.

Smart cities need long-term vision
Smart cities need long-term vision
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that developing smart cities is a ‘big game’ which needs big players with vision and potential.

Fundamental changes needed in disaster forecast and response: Expert
Fundamental changes needed in disaster forecast and response: Expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/10/2020 

VNA talks to Tran Tan Van, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources, about the serious landslides in central region that have resulted in great losses in human life and property.

Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

NTN Vlogs and Hung Vlog are just a very small part of the big community of content producers who are making money for YouTube every day.

HSBC Vietnam to spend VND10bn to revive mangrove forest in Vietnam
HSBC Vietnam to spend VND10bn to revive mangrove forest in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/10/2020 

HSBC Vietnam Bank will provide VND10bn (USD430,000) to revive a mangrove forest in Mui Ca Mau National Park to help Vietnam deal with climate change.

Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation
Vietnam needs better smart city management, implementation
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnam's urban areas have been developing rapidly with the urbanization rate increasing from 19.6 percent (629 urban areas in 2009) to about 39.2 percent (835 in December 2019).

What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
What cause disasters in central Vietnam?
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

Many people have died in the central region, thousands of people are living outdoors, and infrastructure has been destroyed by floods and landslides. Why does the central region suffer from disasters every year?

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 