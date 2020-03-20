HCM City to host tech expos in September

The International Exhibition of Products, Telecommunications Services, Information Technology and Communications and International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology will be held together in HCMC in September.

Visitors at last year’s Vietnam ICTComm expo. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

The fifth ICTComm is expected to attract 500 exhibitors from 25 countries and territories, including from those with a highly developed ICT sector.

They will showcase the latest telecom products and services and information and communication technologies, including wireless technologies, mobile applications, web solutions, internet services, service management, electronic products and services, audio equipment, network infrastructure, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology and others.

The eighth Vietnam TELEFILM, the only exhibition in Vietnam for content production and television rights, has attracted leading film and television producers and distributors from Vietnam and around the world.

Over the years the annual exhibition has been a place for trading film and television content and technologies, innovative application equipment and related services.

It has become very popular with local and international experts.

Visitors will have a chance to experience innovative television application systems on the internet inherited from the strong development of information technology and artificial intelligence, according to the organisers.

The exhibitions are a place for businesses to network and explore business opportunities and discover new technologies and market trends in the region.

Organised by Adpex JSC, the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialisation Development, the Vietnam Association for Information Processing, Vietnam Internet Association, and Vietnam Digital Communication Association, the exhibitions will be held from September 17 to 19 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre./.