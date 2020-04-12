HCM City veteran wages war on garbage

Normally, twice a day, Nguyen Ngoc Duc, a 66-year-old war veteran in Binh Tan District, HCM City, collects garbage from the Chien Luoc Canal.

Nguyen Ngoc Duc collects waste on the canal and puts in into a garbage box before moving it to the city's gathering point. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuan Khu

Of course with social distancing regulations in effect to blunt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duc isn't doing his volunteering work at the moment.

He has been doing the work for six years, whether it's scorching hot or raining, without any expectation for rewards but only hoping to keep the environment clean and raise public awareness of the need for environmental protection.

Starting his work at 7am, he uses a stick to collect the trash, puts it into a wastebasket attached to his motorbike, then moves the garbage to a gathering point near Tan Hooa Canal, 3km from his area.

In the early afternoon, under the baking sun, the veteran continues his work and loads the rubbish in the city’s garbage trucks parked along the roads.

In 2013, Duc attended his first trash-collecting activity run by the local war veteran union on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

After a day collecting trash on the Chien Luoc Canal, he realised a day wasn't enough to clean the canal.

He asked for the union’s permission to clean up the canal every day.

“The canal has changed a lot. It used to be bigger with fewer bridges and fewer houses located on the two sides. The canal was so stinky then with dark water that water could not run due to many types of rubbish like domestic waste, plastic bags, bottles, cans and animal carcasses.

“It took me half a year to collect rubbish and drain the mud. What scared me the most was needles. I was lucky not to touch any of them, to only fall down the canal a few times and be hit by fallen tree branches or broken pieces of glass.”

Having done the work for more than 2,000 days, the old veteran knows which sections of the canal are most polluted.

“Now the canal is cleaner with fewer types of waste, mostly leaves, plastic bags, food wraps and face masks,” he told Vietnam News Agency.

His voluntary work has also set an example for the locals to follow.

Nguyen Thi Lan, a local living along the canal, said: “Duc usually reminds residents to keep the environment clean. We also remind each other not to throw the garbage into the canal. Knowing that Duc’s work is meaningful to the community, many of us often give him water bottles and fruit as small presents to say thank you for what he has done.”

Duc said: “I used to be a farmer and get used to hard work. Used to be injured in the war and not scared of guns and bullets, there was nothing that I couldn’t do.

“I wish that I will be in good health to continue my cleaning work,” he said. — VNS

Veteran helps the environment with military precision Pham Cong Luong, a former navy veteran in central Da Nang City, has always been proud of the place where he lives.

Volunteers clean up garbage in Hanoi Two tonnes of garbage were collected from under Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi over the weekend by around 200 volunteers.