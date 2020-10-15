Head of 5G waveband team enthusiastic about telecom field

Bach Ha Long is able to maintain his passion for work because he is always eager to learn new things.

“In telecommunications, radio frequency is the fastest changing field. New technologies appear and new progress is made every 4-5 years, which is exciting,” Long said.

Bach Ha Long (standing) at a conference in 2017

Working for the Authority of Radio Frequency Management since 1999, Bui Ha Long has held many different positions, from frequency control officer to frequency calculator and now waveband programmer.

Working in the policy and waveband planning division, Long believes that the biggest challenge in the radio frequency field is the lack of information and knowledge as Vietnam’s science and technology fields have not really developed yet.

“My colleagues and I all have to learn and exchange information every day. We have to learn from each other, and learn from businesses and international partners,” he said.

In 2010, he began joining international activities. “Building international playing rules with negotiations and exchange of information are not only ‘technical activities’ but also ‘strategic activities’ which aim to bring optimal benefits to the nation,” he said.

“For me, this is really an interesting job,” he said.

Long said that missions from other countries joining international working sessions are large and include officials from management agencies, businesses and research institutes. However, the members of the Vietnamese mission are limited.

The international conference held in 2019, for example, gathered 4,000 participants, while there were only four participants from Vietnam. And each Vietnamese officer had to take on a huge workload.

Long was not only in charge of 5G, but also aviation and maritime safety, and weather radar system.

He said it was difficult for him and his colleagues when making important decisions, because the benefits for the nation depend on these decisions.

Long is now leading a team conducting research on technology, technology deployment, tendencies followed by other countries, the market of 5G devices, and the wavebands that could be programmed.

They are also in charge of suggesting solutions and the steps for waveband planning.

For Long, it is a very challenging job. “5G is not only a new technology for Vietnam, but for the whole world. Vietnam vows to be among the pioneers in 5G application,” he explained.

“The challenges are not only in technical solutions but in the choices that must meet different requirements of businesses, and to ensure harmonized socio-economic and national defence development,” he said.

Trong Dat

Vietnam deploys 5G technology with locally made equipment Viettel has become the 6th company in the world to manufacture 5G devices, and Vietnam is among the first countries in the world mastering the modern technology.