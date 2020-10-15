Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/10/2020 17:05:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Head of 5G waveband team enthusiastic about telecom field

18/10/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Bach Ha Long is able to maintain his passion for work because he is always eager to learn new things.

“In telecommunications, radio frequency is the fastest changing field. New technologies appear and new progress is made every 4-5 years, which is exciting,” Long said.

Head of 5G waveband team enthusiastic about telecom field

Bach Ha Long (standing) at a conference in 2017

Working for the Authority of Radio Frequency Management since 1999, Bui Ha Long has held many different positions, from frequency control officer to frequency calculator and now waveband programmer.

Working in the policy and waveband planning division, Long believes that the biggest challenge in the radio frequency field is the lack of information and knowledge as Vietnam’s science and technology fields have not really developed yet.

“My colleagues and I all have to learn and exchange information every day. We have to learn from each other, and learn from businesses and international partners,” he said.

In 2010, he began joining international activities. “Building international playing rules with negotiations and exchange of information are not only ‘technical activities’ but also ‘strategic activities’ which aim to bring optimal benefits to the nation,” he said.

“For me, this is really an interesting job,” he said.

Long said that missions from other countries joining international working sessions are large and include officials from management agencies, businesses and research institutes. However, the members of the Vietnamese mission are limited.

The international conference held in 2019, for example, gathered 4,000 participants, while there were only four participants from Vietnam. And each Vietnamese officer had to take on a huge workload.

 

Long was not only in charge of 5G, but also aviation and maritime safety, and weather radar system.

He said it was difficult for him and his colleagues when making important decisions, because the benefits for the nation depend on these decisions.

Long is now leading a team conducting research on technology, technology deployment, tendencies followed by other countries, the market of 5G devices, and the wavebands that could be programmed.

They are also in charge of suggesting solutions and the steps for waveband planning.

For Long, it is a very challenging job. “5G is not only a new technology for Vietnam, but for the whole world. Vietnam vows to be among the pioneers in 5G application,” he explained.

“The challenges are not only in technical solutions but in the choices that must meet different requirements of businesses, and to ensure harmonized socio-economic and national defence development,” he said. 

Trong Dat

Vietnam deploys 5G technology with locally made equipment

Vietnam deploys 5G technology with locally made equipment

Viettel has become the 6th company in the world to manufacture 5G devices, and Vietnam is among the first countries in the world mastering the modern technology.

Vietnamese companies prove ready for 5G technology

Vietnamese companies prove ready for 5G technology

As part of the government’s plan to create incentive for domestically manufactured 5G products, three major Vietnamese enterprises have officially announced their 5G research and production roadmap.

 
 

Other News

.
34,700 subscribers blocked for making spam calls
34,700 subscribers blocked for making spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

According to the Telecommunications Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications, mobile network operators in Vietnam locked 34,700 subscribers that made spam calls and prevented over 9 million fake calls in the last three months.

Vietnamese tech firms export more 5G devices to the world
Vietnamese tech firms export more 5G devices to the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/10/2020 

While the commercial 5G network is not yet operational in Viet Nam, local tech firms are exporting their 5G technology to the world.

ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management
ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/10/2020 

ITU Digital World 2020 will open in Hanoi on October 20, with one of the focuses being the transformation of management activities in the digital environment.

Number of Vietnamese botnet IPs falls sharply
Number of Vietnamese botnet IPs falls sharply
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/10/2020 

The number of Vietnam’s botnet IPs has decreased from 2 million to 1.3 million as a result of the 2020 campaign on checking and removing malware nationwide.

Phone numbers must not be used for advertising calls and SMS: MIC
Phone numbers must not be used for advertising calls and SMS: MIC
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/10/2020 

Nguyen Khac Lich, deputy director of the Authority of Information Security, said in order to prevent spam calls and messages, advertisers must register identifier names and must not use normal phone numbers.

Newest method to block marketing messages
Newest method to block marketing messages
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

From now on, mobile phone users in Vietnam can subscribe into the list to block all marketing messages and calls via a short SMS to 5656. They can also report annoying or unwanted advertising content as well.

25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
25-year-old expert in information security honored by European institution
FEATUREicon  16/10/2020 

Pham Thai Son at the age of 25 is leading an important division at the Authority of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). 

Vietnam's vision and goals for a digital nation
Vietnam's vision and goals for a digital nation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam sets targets on digital technology development to enter the group of leading countries in the world in digital technology-related indexes.

Strict rules implemented to stop unwanted messages and advertising
Strict rules implemented to stop unwanted messages and advertising
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/10/2020 

Nguyen Khac Lich, deputy director of the Information Safety Department under the Ministry of Information and Communication, talks to VietNamNet about measures to prevent spam messages and unwanted advertising.

Ho Chi Minh City aims to be rubbish-free
Ho Chi Minh City aims to be rubbish-free
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

More than 71% of wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City have been recognised as “clean” areas - one of the outstanding results of the 200-day emulation movement held to celebrate its upcoming municipal Party Congress. 

Hung Vlog video removed from YouTube is just tip of the iceberg
Hung Vlog video removed from YouTube is just tip of the iceberg
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

Two videos of Hung Vlog which have have been removed from YouTube represent only a small number of videos with "unhealthy" content that have been removed.

Bill Gates is most admired man in Vietnam
Bill Gates is most admired man in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/10/2020 

The founder of Microsoft is Vietnam's most admired man on the YouGov list. Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong are also on the list.

High-tech helps Vietnam cope with pandemic
High-tech helps Vietnam cope with pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/10/2020 

What should be done to ensure that technology is not hampered by an ‘overly tight shirt’ and to maintain a legal framework open enough to encourage development?

Mobile network operators vow to stop ‘trash’ calls
Mobile network operators vow to stop ‘trash’ calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/10/2020 

Mobile network operators have blocked the outgoing traffic of 34,700 subscribers who made spam calls and prevented 9 million fake calls in the last three months, according to the Telecommunications Authority.

Vietnam’s 2G decision paved way for digital growth
Vietnam’s 2G decision paved way for digital growth
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

In 1993, despite many dificulties, Vietnam decided to choose GSM (The Global System for Mobile Communication) technology for a mobile network. It was one of a few countries pioneering 2G.

Construction of wind power plant’s second phase begins in Bac Lieu
Construction of wind power plant’s second phase begins in Bac Lieu
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

Work on construction of the Dong Hai 1 wind power plant, second phase, began in Long Dien Dong commune, Dong Hai district of the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on October 10.

Starving gaurs in Ninh Thuan transferred to national park
Starving gaurs in Ninh Thuan transferred to national park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

11 cross-bred gaurs which have been left staving in Ninh Thuan Province have just been transferred to Phuoc Binh National Park.

Safe haven for endangered species
Safe haven for endangered species
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

Covering an area of 137,124ha , or 14 per cent of the total area of the Central Highlands’ Kon Tum Province, Kon Plong forest is a rich biodiversity site with 118 species of flora and 137 of fauna.

Platform hoped to help with digital transformation in education
Platform hoped to help with digital transformation in education
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

A school management platform called MISA QLTH was introduced by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on October 9 with a view to helping promote digital transformation in Vietnam.

Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020 to honour 58 products
Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020 to honour 58 products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/10/2020 

Some 58 products will be honoured at the Vietnam Digital Transformation Awards 2020, the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) said on October 9.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 