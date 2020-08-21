Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/08/2020 10:01:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

High-tech trash bins wow Hanoians

22/08/2020    08:52 GMT+7

If they were to ever think about trash, most people would picture a load of waste thrown. New style trash bins, developed from human creativity, can also be used for storage and contribute to beautifying city streets.

Found on many streets around Hanoi, these light-emitting bins use solar energy and not only wow people but are also a new way to spread the word about environmental protection.

The trash system is called “Green Lightbox” and has a capacity of 80 litres. Each bin is equipped with solar panels, generating 25W of electricity.

The bins also illuminate an information board from 6.30 to 12 midnight every day.

 

Applying technology in environmental protection while using clean energy is a smart strategy. But many people believe it is also necessary to synchronise garbage collections and the treatment process.

According to the plan, about 10,000 trash bins will be installed citywide, especially in parks, hospitals, and schools./.VNA

Project to install 11,000 solar energy dustbins underway in Hanoi

Project to install 11,000 solar energy dustbins underway in Hanoi

Hanoi is carrying out a project to install around 11,000 solar energy dustbins across the city, aiming to help protect the environment.

 
 

Other News

.
Bluezone Covid-19 tracking app downloaded 20 million times
Bluezone Covid-19 tracking app downloaded 20 million times
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, has tracked 1,391 cases of people having close contact with an infected or suspected Covid-19 infection.

Flood season coming late, drought may hit Mekong Delta again next year
Flood season coming late, drought may hit Mekong Delta again next year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

This year’s flood season in the Mekong Delta is likely to arrive late and if there is insufficient rain in the months to come, drought and saltwater intrusion may plague the region again during the next dry season, experts have warned.

“Make in Vietnam” Awards to honor VN digital technology solutions
“Make in Vietnam” Awards to honor VN digital technology solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on August 19 launched the “Make in Vietnam” Awards. 

Air quality improving in northern region
Air quality improving in northern region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

Air quality in the north of the country is improving, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration.

Time to ensure security of water sources, safety of dams and lakes: experts
Time to ensure security of water sources, safety of dams and lakes: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded outstanding socio-economic development and has been lauded for it by the international community, but along with progress, the country is facing challenges with water management and security, an official has said.

Dialogue looks at Vietnam - EU maritime economic cooperation
Dialogue looks at Vietnam - EU maritime economic cooperation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/08/2020 

A dialogue with the theme “Sustainable Maritime Development: Sharing Vietnam and EU’s Perspectives” took place in Hanoi on August 19 with over 150 in attendance.

Information and Communications Ministry sets eight key programs for the new period
Information and Communications Ministry sets eight key programs for the new period
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/08/2020 

“The ICT industry can create a pair of wings for the country to fly. One wing is digital technology and the other is communication," Information and Communications Minister Nguyen Manh Hung said.

Food donated to save zoo animals in HCM City
Food donated to save zoo animals in HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/08/2020 

Saigon Zoo has received tonnes of fruits and vegetables from donors across the country to feed the zoo animals after a recent plea from the managers.

Western sea dyke needs urgent protection
Western sea dyke needs urgent protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/08/2020 

Many sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces in the Mekong Delta have seriously eroded and could collapse at any time if prompt protective measures are not taken.

Vietnam takes the lead in ASEAN’s digital evolution
Vietnam takes the lead in ASEAN’s digital evolution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/08/2020 

With its great potential in IT, Vietnam as ASEAN chair has been making efforts together with other member states in boosting the application of high technologies to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is sweeping regionwide.

Vietnam aims to be among top 30 countries for Global Cybersecurity Index
Vietnam aims to be among top 30 countries for Global Cybersecurity Index
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

By 2030 Vietnam will be listed as one of the top 30 countries for the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Global Cybersecurity Index, targeted the national digital transformation program. 

Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs
Digital transformation still cannot reach SMEs
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

Covid-19 has given a strong push to the digital transformation process in the last half of the year. However, this remains out of reach of small and medium sized enterprises.

5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
5G network testing licences for Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone extended
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

The Telecommunications Department said that the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group’s (VNPT) license to test the 5G technology has expired and it has asked for extension. 

Vietnam warned of failing to implement domestic solid waste treatment plan
Vietnam warned of failing to implement domestic solid waste treatment plan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/08/2020 

The slow development of a waste collection, transport and treatment system in Vietnam is caused mostly by limited financial resources.

Ninh Thuan faces water security problems
Ninh Thuan faces water security problems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Ninh Thuan is the driest province in the country. Severe droughts have been affecting the locality over many years, causing serious damage to agricultural production.

Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19
Bluezone helps saves resources to fight against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

If this app is deployed on a large scale enough, Bluezone will help save huge social resources and cost to fight Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam, as well as help the economy resume operation under the new normal state.

Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
Vietnam on track to make Covid-19 vaccine
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

Vietnam is one of 42 countries capable of producing a Covid-19 vaccine.

Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section
Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/08/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.

Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings
Ministry proposes solutions to raise Vietnam’s e-Government rankings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

In its recent report on the UN’s e-government rankings, the Ministry of Information and Communications has proposed that Prime Minister direct and assign key tasks to ministries, branches and localities to implement a number of solutions

Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation
Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, on August 13, held a ceremony to debut the akaChain blockchain platform, as part of a programme introducing “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 