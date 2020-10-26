Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Identifying problems will help solve society's ills: minister

31/10/2020    18:06 GMT+7

Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung at the Viet Solution 2020 awarding ceremony said that problems need to be identified to help solve society's 'pains' .

Viet Solution 2020, a competition on seeking digital transformation solutions in Vietnam, is a global contest aiming to find new, creative digital transformation solutions implemented to solve socio-economic issues.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung at the awarding ceremony

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung at the awarding ceremony

The competing solutions at Viet Solution focus on eight priority field in the national digital transformation program, namely healthcare, education, banking and finance, agriculture, trnasport, energy, natural resources and the environment, and agricultural production.

After launching three months ago, Viet Solution has found winners. The solution on determining the health of crops by drones, Mismart, won first prize.

The second and third prizes were given to Map4D, a map platform researched and developed by Vietnamese, and CyRada, a web security solution on cloud platforms.

Winning first prize, Mismart will receive VND200 million in cash and be sponsored in the C1 Start-up Cup competition in the US or MWC 2021 in Barcelona (Spain).

Viet Solution 2020 attracted a domestic and foreign technology circle with 350 digital transformation solutions, an increase of 60 percent over 2019, from 23 countries in the world, an increase of 30 percent.

At the competition, MIC plays the role of connecting ministries, solving problems, creating markets and incubators. Vietnam's large technology firms act as consultants and commit to support potential digital transformation products. All strive for ‘a mighty Vietnam’.

State, businesses join forces to find digital transformation solutions

 

Viet Solution is an effective model incubating technology firms by promoting the roles of three parties: state management agencies, large corporations, and organizations and individuals that have technology solutions.

The difference of the incubation model is the participation of ministries and branches in setting up policies, standards and institutions. In addition, large corporations also join hands to co-develop products and launch products into the market on a larger scale.

With the competition products from many IT and digital technology powers, Viet Solution is actually a global competition.

Hung believes that Viet Solution is the technological answer to Vietnam’s problems, which will help turn it into a powerful country.

Viet Solution this year only shows the fields, and does not pose problems. The more specific and explicit the requirements are, the more effective solutions there will be.

Hung suggests that the organizing board should pose the right problems, clear, big and challenging enough, which are the pains of the society. These should be the problems that, if solved, will bring extremely high value.

“Covid-19, the floods in the central region, traffic congestion in large cities, floods in HCM City and more. These are our big pains that need technological answers,” Hung said. 

Trong Dat

Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam

Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam

Vietnam’s recent efforts to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the determination to pioneer the digital transformation in the educational sector have been praised by international organizations and Harvard University professors.

ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management

ITU Digital World 2020 to open next week on digital transformation in management

ITU Digital World 2020 will open in Hanoi on October 20, with one of the focuses being the transformation of management activities in the digital environment.

 
 

.
Floods, climate change and hydropower
Floods, climate change and hydropower
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Natural disasters and floods have devastated central Vietnam at a record level. So far, 130 people have been reported dead, and 18 others are missing.

Viettel, MobiFone allowed to launch 5G commercial pilot
Viettel, MobiFone allowed to launch 5G commercial pilot
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of information Technology and Communications has licensed local telecom carriers Viettel and MobiFone to launch the commercial pilot of the fifth-generation (5G) network.

HCM City to clean up polluting rivers
HCM City to clean up polluting rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

The authorities in HCM City will spend billions of VND on waste collecting machines to clean rivers and canals in the city.

Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Technical Infrastructure Division under the Hanoi Department of Construction speaks about difficulties in resolving garbage crisis in the city.

Full steam ahead with digital transformation
Full steam ahead with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/10/2020 

The ICT industry’s role has been significantly elevated by COVID-19 challenges, creating opportunities for it to leapfrog in development. 

Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

Urban digital transformation and smart city development have become indispensable. Every city dweller has become a smart environment sensor. Just after three months, the streets in Hue City have become unprecedentedly clean.

Life differs from lore for elephants
Life differs from lore for elephants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnamese children begin to associate elephants with images of mountainous the Central Highlands from a young age, through a popular song called The Little Elephant in Don Village.

Minister warns about development of small-scale hydropower
Minister warns about development of small-scale hydropower
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Answering the local press on the sidelines of the National Assembly session, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Tran Hong Ha said the principle of his ministry is ‘not to develop small-scale hydropower at any cost’.

iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam
iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have seen prices decrease by VND2 million compared with several days ago.

Land erosion worsens in the Mekong Delta
Land erosion worsens in the Mekong Delta
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

The damage caused by landslides in the Mekong Delta provinces has been increasing yearly.

Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quy Quynh has been elected for two consecutive terms as vice president of the research team No 1 for the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Development (ITU-D).

Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that digital technology can help solve most of the problems faced by cities. Local authorities should first deal with the most burning issues in their localities.

Can we get back what has been lost?
Can we get back what has been lost?
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

The answer is yes, if each of us is "startled", to stop and start over. Do not use the sacred wood of the forest. Do not destroy the forest for the purpose of economic development.

Zerologon flaw threatening large businesses, organizations in Vietnam
Zerologon flaw threatening large businesses, organizations in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Bkav Corporation has announced a warning related to Zerologon vulnerability, which can severely threaten many large organizations and businesses in Vietnam by controlling even their administration accounts.

Database needs more secured exploitation for economic growth
Database needs more secured exploitation for economic growth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Data in the digital era has become an increasingly important resource for economic activities besides land, human resources, and energy from fossil fuel.

We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prof. Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute of Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, has been working in the forestry industry for nearly 60 years. He is called "the man of the forest". 

Central province restores landscape and forest of My Son Sanctuary
Central province restores landscape and forest of My Son Sanctuary
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/10/2020 

Authorities of Quang Nam have approved the protection and biodiversity restoration project on the My Son historical and cultural scenery site with a total investment of VND96 billion (US$4.2 million) in 2020-25.

Smart cities need long-term vision
Smart cities need long-term vision
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that developing smart cities is a ‘big game’ which needs big players with vision and potential.

Fundamental changes needed in disaster forecast and response: Expert
Fundamental changes needed in disaster forecast and response: Expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/10/2020 

VNA talks to Tran Tan Van, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources, about the serious landslides in central region that have resulted in great losses in human life and property.

Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
Why does YouTube tolerate 'unhealthy' videos?
FEATUREicon  27/10/2020 

NTN Vlogs and Hung Vlog are just a very small part of the big community of content producers who are making money for YouTube every day.

