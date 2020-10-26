Identifying problems will help solve society's ills: minister

Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung at the Viet Solution 2020 awarding ceremony said that problems need to be identified to help solve society's 'pains' .

Viet Solution 2020, a competition on seeking digital transformation solutions in Vietnam, is a global contest aiming to find new, creative digital transformation solutions implemented to solve socio-economic issues.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung at the awarding ceremony

The competing solutions at Viet Solution focus on eight priority field in the national digital transformation program, namely healthcare, education, banking and finance, agriculture, trnasport, energy, natural resources and the environment, and agricultural production.

After launching three months ago, Viet Solution has found winners. The solution on determining the health of crops by drones, Mismart, won first prize.

The second and third prizes were given to Map4D, a map platform researched and developed by Vietnamese, and CyRada, a web security solution on cloud platforms.

Winning first prize, Mismart will receive VND200 million in cash and be sponsored in the C1 Start-up Cup competition in the US or MWC 2021 in Barcelona (Spain).

Viet Solution 2020 attracted a domestic and foreign technology circle with 350 digital transformation solutions, an increase of 60 percent over 2019, from 23 countries in the world, an increase of 30 percent.

At the competition, MIC plays the role of connecting ministries, solving problems, creating markets and incubators. Vietnam's large technology firms act as consultants and commit to support potential digital transformation products. All strive for ‘a mighty Vietnam’.

State, businesses join forces to find digital transformation solutions

Viet Solution is an effective model incubating technology firms by promoting the roles of three parties: state management agencies, large corporations, and organizations and individuals that have technology solutions.

The difference of the incubation model is the participation of ministries and branches in setting up policies, standards and institutions. In addition, large corporations also join hands to co-develop products and launch products into the market on a larger scale.

With the competition products from many IT and digital technology powers, Viet Solution is actually a global competition.

Hung believes that Viet Solution is the technological answer to Vietnam’s problems, which will help turn it into a powerful country.

Viet Solution this year only shows the fields, and does not pose problems. The more specific and explicit the requirements are, the more effective solutions there will be.

Hung suggests that the organizing board should pose the right problems, clear, big and challenging enough, which are the pains of the society. These should be the problems that, if solved, will bring extremely high value.

“Covid-19, the floods in the central region, traffic congestion in large cities, floods in HCM City and more. These are our big pains that need technological answers,” Hung said.

Trong Dat

