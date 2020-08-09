Indonesia releases over 10,000 baby turtles into sea

More than 10,000 baby turtles were recently released into the sea off the Indonesian island of Bali, as part of conservationists’ attempts to boost the population of this vulnerable species and promote environmental protection.

A baby turtle is released at a beach in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia. (Photo: STAFF/Reuters)

Conservation groups on August 7 carried crates of tiny turtles to the island’s Gianyar beach and encouraged local people and volunteers to line up on the sand and release the hatchlings together.

The Olive Ridley turtles are among the most abundant sea turtles but are still considered vulnerable because there are few places in which they will nest. The turtles typically weigh 34-50kg as an adult and grow to 60-70cm long.

Sea turtle populations have declined in recent years due to hunting, loss of beach nesting sites, over-harvesting of their eggs and being caught in fishing gear.

Earlier on August 5, Bali authorities released 25 of the larger green turtles into the sea after their rescue from illegal traffickers.

Agus Budi Santoso, head of the Bali Natural Resources and Conservation Centre, recommended creating a “green zone” of designated beaches for turtles to lay eggs safely./.VNA