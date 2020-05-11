Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:32:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Inspection in Kien Giang reveals environmental regulation violations

 
 
20/05/2020    16:10 GMT+7

The Government Inspectorate has discovered various violations of environmental protection regulations in Kien Giang Province.

  Duong Dong Town

 

The Government Inspectorate has warned about pollution on Phu Quoc Island in its conclusion on land planning, management and use as well as management and exploitation of mineral resources and environmental protection in Kien Giang from 2011 to 2017.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment inspected at projects on the island every year after their environment impact reports were approved. From 2001 to 2017, they had sent 20 inspection teams to check on 231 facilities. However, the punishments are not strict enough.

Several violations have been detected at Ha Tien Cement Factory invested by Ha Tien 1 Cement Company including putting the factory into operation without completing environmentally-friendly packages and the lack of online monitoring system that connects with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

In 2017, the inspection teams detected violations of environmental protection regulations at dozens of facilities. However, the chairman of Rach Gia City People's Committee didn't issue any administrative fines. According to the inspectors, this violated Resolution 155 issued in 2016.

Kien Giang People's Committee was also said to be ignorant of the solid waste treatment problems. 12 out of 13 dumping sites do not have proper treatment but the provincial authorities didn't call for investment or show any attempts to deal with the issue.

In Phu Quoc, up to 2,550 tonnes of waste needed to be treated a day but there's only a waste treatment plant with a capacity of 200 tonnes a day.

The wastewater treatment is also a neglected problem in Kien Giang. When inspected, Kien Giang still didn't have waste collecting and wastewater treatment systems at crowded residential areas. The household wastewater in Duong Dong Town was discharged directly into the river. In April 2018, Kien Giang authorities approved of the Duong Dong River downstream general management plan with a view to 2025.

According to the inspectors, it was a violation of Circular 35 issued in 2015 when the wastewater treatment plant at Thanh Loc Industrial Park wasn't been completed but three factories were put into operation. They are Saigon Beer Company, Kien Giang VRG MDF Wood Company and Kien Giang Footwear Export Company which all pose high environmental pollution risks.

In addition, Kien Giang Department of Taxation reported that a total of VND225bn of environmental fees were collected during the inspection period. However, inspection at Siam City Cement Vietnam showed that the company had wrongly reported the amount of limestone to pay smaller environmental fees from 2011 to 2017. After re-calculation, Siam City Cement Vietnam was asked to pay over VND1.6bn.

The chairman of Kien Giang People's Committee during 2011-2017 period was held responsible along with the heads of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Kien Giang economic parks, Kien Giang Department of Taxation, and Rach Gia City People's Committee which were also responsible for the violations. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Elephants disappear as demand for ivory increases
Elephants disappear as demand for ivory increases
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Many elephant conservation programs have been implemented in Vietnam, but the efforts have not stopped the decline of the elephant population.

Female scientists honoured with Kovalevskaia Award
Female scientists honoured with Kovalevskaia Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13 giờ trước 

Female scientists who have successfully isolated the new strain of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, making Vietnam one of the first four countries to successfully isolate this virus, have received the Kovalevskaia Award 2019.

Bringing turtles back to Cham Isle
Bringing turtles back to Cham Isle
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

Turtles were absent from Cham Island until one recent day when hundreds of thel were seen crawling into the ocean.

Vietnamese girl’s cartoon conveys environmental message
Vietnamese girl’s cartoon conveys environmental message
VIDEOicon  15 giờ trước 

A cartoon animation addressing climate change, based on a story from a young Vietnamese girl, has been introduced to the public by UNICEF in Vietnam. Let’s meet the little painter to learn more.

Coral reefs restoration begins in Son Tra Peninsula
Coral reefs restoration begins in Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

Members of the SaSa Marine animal rescue team have been restoring a 1.2sq.km complex of coral reefs on the coastal area of the Son Tra peninsula, reviving the already damaged coral reefs for prolonged existence of ocean species in the area.

Vietnamese businesses among top targets for phishing in Southeast Asia
Vietnamese businesses among top targets for phishing in Southeast Asia
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Cybercriminals have actively attacked small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Southeast Asia this year, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Three scientists honoured with Ta Quang Buu Awards
Three scientists honoured with Ta Quang Buu Awards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan from HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy was on Monday presented with a 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award thanks to her study about the efficiency between the transfer of fresh or frozen embryos in women

65 pairs of swans released into Hai Phong river
65 pairs of swans released into Hai Phong river
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Hai Phong City on May 18 released another 65 pairs of swans into the Tam Bac River to celebrate the city’s 65 Liberation Day, President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary and other big national anniversaries in May.

AI technology identifies people wearing masks
AI technology identifies people wearing masks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

The system of facial recognition which identifies people with masks created by VinAI has sparked duscussion in the scientists’ community.

State-led approach to boost 5G deployment in Viet Nam: experts
State-led approach to boost 5G deployment in Viet Nam: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam’s 5G network is forecast to have a bright future with Government and regulator support while domestic manufacturing of 5G handsets could lower device costs and lend tailwinds to adoption.

Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has called on citizens and soldiers nationwide to be united in natural disaster prevention, control and response tasks, 

Son La releases wild loris back into nature
Son La releases wild loris back into nature
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

The Forest Protection Department of Phu Yen district, Son La province coordinated with the authorities of Gia Phu commune to release a loris to the nature on May 15.

Security experts ask internet users to better protect themselves
Security experts ask internet users to better protect themselves
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Truong Quynh Mai was terrified when she received a phone call saying she had been a victim of fraud in Ha Noi and needed to go to the local police station.

PM urges plans to deal with natural disasters
PM urges plans to deal with natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged all sectors and localities to review and formulate response plans for natural disasters and incidents.

First local online meeting platform launched
First local online meeting platform launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched the online meeting platform Zavi at https://zavi.me on May 15, the first of its kind created in Vietnam.

Five sea creatures to be conserved in Ly Son island
Five sea creatures to be conserved in Ly Son island
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The Management Board of Ly Son Marine Protected Area (MPA) has proposed a gene protection programme for five endangered sea creatures, 

Wildlife traffickers in Ca Mau sentenced to 2-13 years in jail
Wildlife traffickers in Ca Mau sentenced to 2-13 years in jail
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

The People’s Court of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has sentenced a company director to 13 years in prison and a fine of 100 million VND (4,280 USD) for organising trafficking of rare and endangered wildlife.

Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
Three scientists to be honoured with 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/05/2020 

The 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award will be presented to three scientists who have made significant contributions to the country’s science and technology sector.

New study brings hope to infertile couples
New study brings hope to infertile couples
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/05/2020 

Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan, a specialist at the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, has brought hope to thousands of infertile couples in Vietnam through a study about the efficiency between the transfer of fresh or frozen embryos in women

Preferential programme promotes solar power
Preferential programme promotes solar power
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/05/2020 

The HCM City Power Corporation Corporation under Vietnam Electricity (EVNHCMC) is co-operating with suppliers to carry out preferential programmes to encourage enterprises and individuals in the city to use solar power.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 