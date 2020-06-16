Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 17:43:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'

 
 
16/06/2020    17:38 GMT+7

Photo-sharing app Instagram is set to overtake Twitter as a news source, research suggests.

The 2020 Reuters Institute Digital News report found the use of Instagram for news had doubled since 2018.

The trend is strongest among young people. It said nearly a quarter of UK 18-24-year-olds used Instagram as a source of news about coronavirus.

But social media platforms were also among the least-trusted sources.

Just 26% of people said they trusted social media as a source of information about the virus. A similar percentage said they trusted news that had been shared via chat apps such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. 

National governments and news organisations, by contrast, were both trusted by about 59% of respondents.

Instagram is now used by more than a third of all people who answered the survey, and two-thirds of under-25s. And 11% use it for news, putting it just one point behind Twitter.

"Instagram's become very popular with younger people", said Nic Newman, lead author of the report. "They really respond well to stories that are told simply and well with visual images".

Stand-out visual stories in recent months have helped - climate change, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the coronavirus have all seen massive engagement on the platform.

"It's not that one necessarily replaces the other," Mr Newman said. "They might use Facebook and Instagram, or might use Twitter and Instagram."

Instagram is owned by Facebook, which now reaches 85% of people each week. The company's dominance in how stories are being told "remains incredibly important", he added. The firm also owns WhatsApp.

Temporary trust boost

The coronavirus pandemic also seems to have offered a temporary reprieve to a downward trend in how much news organisations are trusted.

Only 38% of people said they trusted the news most of the time. Less than half - 46% - said they trusted their favoured news source.

In total, 40 countries were surveyed. Only in six of them did a majority say they could trust "most of the news most of the time".

The case was particularly poor in the UK, where only 28% of respondents backed the statement. That figure was 12 percentage points lower than the nation's response in the 2019 report.

That plummet in confidence was only matched by Chile and Hong Kong, which have both seen violent street protests - and still rank more highly than the UK, on 30% each.

But things changed substantially once the coronavirus crisis hit.

A slightly differently worded question in April - about the level of trust in information about the coronavirus - saw news organisations surge to a 59% trust rating, on a par with national governments.

The report's authors speculate the identical levels of trust as a result of news organisations amplifying public health advice.

 

But that sudden high has already started to fall.

Trust is a precious commodity for journalists which, like all social goods, is easily destroyed, but not easily created. Maintaining trust in the era of social media gets harder every day, as conspiracy theories go viral, accuracy is too often sacrificed at the altar of virality, and the very idea of truth is so contested.

This report shows a curious paradox in relation to trust. It is true that trust in what is sometimes disparagingly referred to as mainstream journalism is falling; yet the huge audiences for those outlets at the start of the pandemic are nothing if not a verdict on the public appetite for reliable, trustworthy news. In Britain, with its regulated broadcasting, there is still a lot of it about.

The deeper question is whether a young audience will consume it.

Reuters show the remarkable growth of Instagram as a news source, which makes Facebook's purchase of it look ever more like one of the greatest bargains in history. If, as the authors predict, Instagram overtakes Twitter next year, that might be the moment for journalists to finally realise that the latter, though their favoured platform, resembles public opinion less and less.

"What we're seeing is relatively high levels of trust - at the time of the lockdowns - in the media and national governments. But we have some polling since then, which shows that trust in the media fell 11 percentage points between April and May," Mr Newman said.

While not officially part of the report, that recent polling suggests that the "moment of national unity" may have passed.

Impartial news

Amid all this analysis of trust issues, most people - what the report calls the "silent majority" - prefer what they consider "objective" news.

The authors of the report had not asked this question since 2013, since when the use of opinion and open stances on news reporting has grown.

In nine countries where this was explored, all said they preferred news from sources with "no point of view".

The strongest preference was in Germany, Japan, the UK and Denmark. These are "all countries with strong and independent public broadcasters", the report noted.

In contrast, the US - "where both politics and the media have become increasingly partisan over the years" - many more people said they prefer news which shares their point of view.

BBC News, which contributed data to the study, remained the most trusted news brand in the UK, with 64% trust.

"Despite the fact that the BBC has come under a lot of criticism, what we find consistently is the BBC remains, with most people, highly trusted," Mr Newman said. "[It], along with broadcasters like ITV, tends to be the most trusted.

"But obviously, we have seen that eroding - particularly with a particularly vocal minority on both left and right, that in the last few years have trusted the BBC less."

The decline is particularly marked in those on the political left. Since the 2019 election, the left saw their confidence in the news dive to just 15%, the report found. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Kuwait and Bahrain's apps put users' privacy and security at risk, Amnesty International says.

Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Monk Thich Hanh Nhan, head of Duc Lam Pagoda, in the central province of Quang Ngai and local people are building a house from plastic bottles to raise awareness about environment protection.

Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi is often scorching hot at midday when Nguyen Phuong Ha is waiting for her lunch with her co-workers in a crowded restaurant.

Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Two wild elephants have been found in a forest in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hiep Duc District.

Bkav announces its ventilators
Bkav announces its ventilators
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Bkav Technology Group on Monday revealed a ventilator designed by Bkav and doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Carrying a reusable shopping bag and a reusable plastic box to go to the market has become a habit for Hoang Thanh Hien, a 37-year-old woman, who lives in Linh Nam Ward, Hanoi's Hoang Mai District.

Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked the capital city of Ha Noi to invest in 5G ecosystem development and make the city a regional network security centre to help bring digital economic growth rate of the city to 30%.

VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) debuted the corporate governance platform 1Office at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 12.

Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam’s offshore windpower potential is great, and the opportunities to develop it must not be missed just because of difficulties in the development of this new industry.

Vietnam wants to ‘go fast and far’ in developing AI
Vietnam wants to ‘go fast and far’ in developing AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam is in the early stage of AI development. It has made a strong start at the A level, and is, step by step, moving towards the B and C levels.

Thailand to set up cyber police bureau
Thailand to set up cyber police bureau
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

Thailand will establish a cyber police unit to counter high-tech crimes, with more than 1,700 "cyber police officers" to be stationed across the country to handle computer-related offences, Bangkok Post reported on June 12.

Bkav unveils plans to produce low-cost 4G smart phones
Bkav unveils plans to produce low-cost 4G smart phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/06/2020 

Bkav has announced plans to produce the Bkav-C85 smart phone series to support 4G connectivity at a price of less than VND1 million (US$43) as the firm strives to reach the goal of universal 4G phones in the near future.

Schools could be forced to close on ‘bad air’ days
Schools could be forced to close on ‘bad air’ days
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam may order schools to shut down on days when the air quality is poor, according to the draft law revising the 2014 Law on Environment Protection.

Conservationists call for elimination of elephant riding tours in Vietnam
Conservationists call for elimination of elephant riding tours in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/06/2020 

Riding elephants is a tourism service that exploits animals and poses risks for both visitors and mahouts.

PlayStation 5: Sony gives first look at the PS5 console and games
PlayStation 5: Sony gives first look at the PS5 console and games
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/06/2020 

Dozens of games were teased including a return to the Spider-Man, Horizon and Gran Turismo franchises.

VN Central Highlands: easy to close forests, but difficult to bolt the door
VN Central Highlands: easy to close forests, but difficult to bolt the door
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/06/2020 

Natural forests have been closed for a few years as per the command from the Prime Minister. However, the forests still continue to disappear.

Mobile network operators agree to share 1,200 transceiver stations
Mobile network operators agree to share 1,200 transceiver stations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

Four mobile network operators of Viettel, Vinaphone, MobiFone and Gtel signed an agreement in Hanoi on June 10 to share about 1,200 base transceiver stations (BTS).

Facebook, MPI join hands in tourism promotion
Facebook, MPI join hands in tourism promotion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook have jointly launched the "Proud Vietnam" project, including the "Immense Vietnam" music video, which aims to promote the country’s tourism.

Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks hit Vietnam’s information systems
Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks hit Vietnam’s information systems
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks were recorded on information systems in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 43.9 percent, according to the Department of Information Security.

George Floyd: Amazon bans police use of facial recognition tech
George Floyd: Amazon bans police use of facial recognition tech
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/06/2020 

The move comes after IBM ended its facial recognition activities amid concerns over racial bias.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 