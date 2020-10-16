IP addresses in virus-infected computer networks decrease sharply

The number of IP addresses of computers in virus-infected computer networks (IP Botnet) has decreased sharply from more than two million IP addresses to over 1.3 million from September 18 so far.

The National Cyber Security Centre announces the results of the implementation of the campaign on reviewing and removing malware nationwide for this year. — Photo store.hp.com

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) under the Authority of Information Security, Ministry of Information and Communications has announced the results of the implementation of the campaign on reviewing and removing malware nationwide for this year.

Out of over 900,000 computers involved in malware scanning, over 300,000 computers of infected computers were discovered and supported by units participating in the campaign.

The campaign was hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communications and implemented by NCSC in co-ordination with corporations including VNPT, Viettel, BKAV, FPT and CMC.

This is a large-scale campaign aiming to ensure the safety and benefits of communities, businesses, individuals and families with internet-connected devices in the cyber environment.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce the rate of malware infection by 50 per cent, reduce the number of IP addresses of Vietnamese computer system in globally popular computer networks infected with viruses by 50 per cent.

The campaign implementation units are determined to bring Vietnam out of the top list of malware infection rates reported by major security and information technology firms in the world.

Ensuring safety in cyberspace is to create a basis to accelerate the process of national digital transformation as it is the key to a successful and sustainable digital transformation.

Participating in the campaign, information technology units provide tools to inspect, process, and remove malware to ensure user safety when using computers and internet-connected devices.

Good quality anti-malware software is updated and allowed for free use by the providers themselves on the website https://khonggianmang.vn.

There have been more than five million approaches to the campaign after three weeks of implementation.

Researches by a number of reputable security firms that have surveyed globally showed that although malware infection in Vietnam had decreased recently, it was still high compared to other countries in the world.

Statistics showed that Vietnam had about 16 million computer addresses following the 4th generation internet protocol (referred to as IPv4) in the middle of September 2020.

Of which, about three million IP addresses were frequently blacklisted by many international organisations. VNS