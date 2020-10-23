Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
iPhone 12 launches, previous-generation iPhone prices fall sharply

24/10/2020    17:12 GMT+7

Soon after iPhone 12 was marketed, previous-generation iPhones saw unprecedented price falls.

Used iPhones, from iPhone 7 to iPhone 11 and iPhone Pro Max, saw the sharpest falls.

The prices of used iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are nearly VND10 million lower than the quoted prices. At some private shops in HCM City and Hanoi, iPhone 11 Pro Max is being sold at VND20.4 million, while iPhone 11 Pro is VND18 million and iPhone 11 VND13.3 million.

iPhone XS and XS Max have seen the prices falling sharply. XS 64 GB is selling at VND11.79 million, and iPhone XS Max VND13.79 million. Used iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are priced at VND5.99 million and VND8.59 million.

The VND600,000 price decrease compared with the last month has been reported for used iPhone 7 Plus, now selling at VND6.7 million.

Meanwhile, iPhone X and iPhone Xr have decreased by VND200,000-300,000 in price compared with early October, to VND9 million and VND10 million, respectively.

Not only used products, but brand new products of previous generations have also seen prices falling.

In the market of unofficially imported products, iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB is now selling at VND24.2 million, and iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB at VND23.99 million (- VND4 million). iPhone 11 and iPhone XS have also seen slight decreases of VND600,000-800,000 to VND16.3 million and VND14 million, respectively.

In the market of officially distributed products, previous-generation models have become VND500,000-4 million cheaper under sale promotion programs.

The discounts of VND500,000-1 million are offered to iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, which are selling at VND23.4 million and VND26 million, respectively. These are the lowest ever prices of the models since they first arrived in Vietnam.

 

The price of iPhone 7 32GB has fallen by VND1.5 million to VND7.49 million, iPhone 7 Plus 32 GB by VND1.5 million to VND9.49 million.

iPhone SE 2020 has seen the price decreasing for the first time. iPhone SE 2020 64GB is selling at VND10.99 million, which means a decrease of VND2 million.

Dealers said that retailers slashed previous-generation iPhone prices to pave the way for the iPhone 12 launch. However, they said the price adjustment campaign will last a short time, depending on inventories at shops. After the campaigns finish, the iPhone prices will not go down further.

iPhone prices are expected to increase slightly towards 2021 New Year because of the higher demand in the year-end shopping season.

Regarding the newly launched iPhone 12, some retail chains said officially imported iPhone 12 would be available in Vietnam by early December.

Meanwhile, some shops have begun quoting iPhone 12 prices and taking orders. iPhone 12 mini is quoted at VND21.49 million, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is offered at VND30.4-38.4 million. 

Phuong Nguyen

Latest news

