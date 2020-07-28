Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 09:15:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Is Facebook refusing to block 'dirty ads' in Vietnam?

30/07/2020    08:00 GMT+7

Facebook has been accused of not blocking ‘dirty ads’ and lending a hand to the behavior of swindling consumers, thus harming the reputation of e-commerce websites and big brands in Vietnam, according to retailers.

Many users in early July complained that they regularly saw ads for branded smartphones at astonishingly low prices. All the products were counterfeit.

Is Facebook refusing to block 'dirty ads' in Vietnam?



“Very attractive price for 289 first orders of the day: just VND4.5 million for Note10+. 12-month warranty, 1-for-1 exchange within 30 days at The Gioi Di Dong and Dien May Xanh chains,” said an ad running on La***a_voucheruudai since July 11.

A representative of Lazada affirmed that many fanpages fake the brand of its e-commerce website. And to make it more persuasive, the fanpage usually posts articles about Lazada Vietnam.

“It is really difficult to discover that this is a fake page. Everything on this fanpage is copied from Lazada’s genuine page. The posts advertising fake products are hidden and they are only visible to targeted clients,” said Minh Hiep, an advertiser in HCM City.

Facebook has been accused of not blocking ‘dirty ads’ and lending a hand to the behavior of swindling consumers, thus harming the reputation of e-commerce websites and big brands in Vietnam, according to retailers.

Nguyen Manh Hai, the owner of a shop in district 10, said with the price of below VND5 million, the Note10+ advertised on this page cannot be a genuine product.

 


Large retail chains now quote the price of VND20 million for a brand-new Galaxy Note10+, while used products are priced at not less than VND13 million.

Besides La***a_voucheruudai, there are hundreds of other fanpages counterfeiting big brands and buying Facebook ads to approach more consumers.

Shopee said the company has been working directly with units that operate social networks to block and remove websites and accounts counterfeiting Shopee. It has also joined forces with cybersecurity agencies to give information and deal with violators of business laws.

Meanwhile, The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World) commented that Facebook is slow in solving the problems related to brand counterfeiting.

Dang Thanh Phong from The Gioi Di Dong, the largest mobile phone retail chain in Vietnam, said Facebook requires detailed reports about counterfeiting pages. It takes Facebook a lot of time to settle the cases.

According to Phong, The Gioi Di Dong has a legal division in charge of finding administrators of counterfeit pages and giving warnings about the infringement. If the subjects are uncooperative, the company settles the problems through legal procedures. However, the number of counterfeit pages has been increasing rapidly.

The representative of Lazada said such counterfeit pages have been increasing. Lazada checks daily and reports to Facebook. However, as it is too easy to create a Facebook page and buy ads, it seems that anyone can counterfeit brands. 

Mai Lan

VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment

VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment

More than 500 local social networking sites will need to secure a permit to continue earning revenue if the draft decree amending Decree 72 is approved.

New decree details fines for bad behaviour on social networks

New decree details fines for bad behaviour on social networks

Abuse of social networks to post or share false information will carry fines of 10 million – 20 million VND (430 – 860 USD), according to a decree recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

 
 

Other News

.
Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve
Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Can Gio- Ho Chi Minh City was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve with primeval forests and abundant floral coverage.

IPv6 training to serve e-government development
IPv6 training to serve e-government development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

The Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) said it has kicked off a course for the first 34 personnel chosen for a programme on training 500 experts on Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

Vietnamese Government plan aims to improve adaptation to climate change
Vietnamese Government plan aims to improve adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Enhancing State management of climate change is one of the major measures in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Illegal construction rampant at Quang Ngai geo-park
Illegal construction rampant at Quang Ngai geo-park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Many areas of Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park in the central province of Quang Ngai have been significantly affected by illegal construction activities, while the province is seeking UNESCO recognition for the site.

Hanoi faces a ‘waste crisis’
Hanoi faces a ‘waste crisis’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Landfills in Hanoi have become overloaded as progress on waste treatment projects continues slowly.
.

Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people
Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Vang A Chinh, head of the Sin Suoi Ho Village, enters the forest every day to check a forest area that he was allocated to look after in 2012 by the forest management board in Sin Suoi Ho Commune, Lai Chau Province.

Coronavirus: False and misleading claims about vaccines debunked
Coronavirus: False and misleading claims about vaccines debunked
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

Misinformation about coronavirus vaccine trials has been spreading on social media.

Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev
Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

TopDev's report recommends that IT personnel should have macro perspective to rearrange their career plans in this varied market.

Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2025
Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee has set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

Volunteers get active in Con Dao island district
Volunteers get active in Con Dao island district
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

From the end of June to mid-August, hundreds of volunteers from various provinces have been divided into several groups to make great contributions to environmental protection in Con Dao island district, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

On July 22, Ho Chi Minh City has become the first city in Vietnam to announce a digital transformation programme.

How Vietnam can lure private funding to cut GHG emissions
How Vietnam can lure private funding to cut GHG emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Vietnam used to be a poor country with only negligible greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but that has changed dramatically in recent decades. 

Multiple opportunities exist for Vietnam’s technology firms
Multiple opportunities exist for Vietnam’s technology firms
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Foreign investments have been redirected from manufacturing and processing, real estate, and wholesale and retail sectors to IT, high technologies, electronic appliances, logistics and e-commerce, according to Vietnam Report.

Threat data key to fending off future cyberattacks against banks
Threat data key to fending off future cyberattacks against banks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

 Amidst the increased use of online banking and e-wallets in the region, partly fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, 

Coronavirus: Obesity increases risks from Covid-19, experts say
Coronavirus: Obesity increases risks from Covid-19, experts say
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Public Health England's conclusions come as ministers consider new measures to combat obesity.

Green construction the way forward for Vietnam
Green construction the way forward for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Associate Professor Bui Thi An, Director of the Institute for Environmental Resources and Community Development, speaks about green construction.

Is there a rooftop solar-power boom in Vietnam?
Is there a rooftop solar-power boom in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Existing legal loopholes have been exploited by many investors taking advantage of incentives given to rooftop solar power projects.

Polluting factories not all moved out of central Hanoi
Polluting factories not all moved out of central Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/07/2020 

The relocation of factories posing risks of pollution from residential areas was necessary and more public space should be created, heard participants at a seminar held in Hanoi on Thursday.

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/07/2020 

In Pu Mat National Park, central Nghe An Province, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

VN scientists say it is difficult to commercialize inventions
VN scientists say it is difficult to commercialize inventions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/07/2020 

Many products have an average life expectancy of 10-15 years. If they cannot be commercialized, they will be 'put in mothballs' , said Nguyen Tan Dung, Chemical Technology and Food Dean of the HCM City University of Technology and Education.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 