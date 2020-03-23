Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/04/2020 08:08:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Is it time for rooftop solar power?

 
 
03/04/2020    08:05 GMT+7

Industrial zones as well as supermarkets and large real estate developers have begun designing rooftop solar power systems for their new projects.

The solar power industry cooled down after the explosive period in 2018-2019, when investors rushed to implement projects prior to June 30, 2019 to be able to enjoy the high electricity sale price.

Is it time for rooftop solar power?



Investors are awaiting a new electricity price policy to decide whether to continue investing in the sector. MOIT has released Decision 9608 on stopping licensing solar power projects.

The oversupply in Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, as well as the overloading of the power transmission line, has decreased solar power projects' ability to runat full capacity.

According to Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), transmission lines have been overloaded since June 2019 when solar power capacity soared by 5,000 MW, including 2,000 MW from two provinces.

Rooftop solar power has been growing.The improvement in solar cell technology which helps increase the performance of the panels on the same area, and the lower production cost are encouraging the development of rooftop solar power.

Not only IZs, export processing zones and supermarkets, but small business households and families have also begun installing rooftop solar power systems.

Not only IZs, export processing zones and supermarkets, but small business households and families have also begun installing rooftop solar power systems.

 


Commercial banks have also disbursed more capital for the projects. Cafebiz quoted an expert as saying that if investors developed solar projects two years ago, they would be able to recover the investment capital after 10-12 years. But now the payback time is 5-7 years only.

Sources said over 1,000 factories in industrial zones, export processing zones and hi-tech zones in HCM City have signed cooperation agreements on developing rooftop solar power with BCG Energy.

Hepza Business Association (HBA) estimated that at least 300 MWp of electricity will be developed in 2020-2024. Over 1,000 member enterprises of the association would have the total capacity of 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power, which would help reduce 23 million tons of CO2.

In late March, SkyX Solar and Saigontel signed an agreement on establishing a joint venture to build and run a chain of solar power projects in the industrial zones belonging to Saigontel.

In the immediate time, the two sides would focus on developing and operating rooftop solar power system with the capacity of 50 MW in 10 industrial zones, including six in the southern and central regions, where the radiation level is the highest.

Novaland, a big real estate developer, has signed an agreement on strategic cooperation with TTC Energy to develop and utilize technological solutions on the solar energy base for public utilities and Smart Town of the smart ecological urban area Aqua City.

Mai Lan 

Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop

Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop

Investors are no longer rushing to pour money into solar power projects because the new solar power purchase price is considered unattractive.

Over 1,000 firms in HCM City to develop rooftop solar power

Over 1,000 firms in HCM City to develop rooftop solar power

More than 1,000 businesses located at processing, industrial and hi-tech parks in Ho Chi Minh City are set to have solar panels installed on their rooftops in the next few years in an effort to promote green development.

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
Coronavirus: Australian scientists begin tests of potential vaccines
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 vaccine candidates will be tested on ferrets over three months in Australia.

5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
5G to fuel smart manufacturing in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As 5G has already gone live in several markets around the world, people are getting a first-hand experience of the technology. 

Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
Should water be transferred from east to west to save the Mekong Delta?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

Experts believe that it is necessary to think of measures to lead water to the Mekong Delta through a transmission network to save the area from severe drought and saline intrusion.

Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
Vietnamese lecturer publishes research on Covid-19 from quarantine area
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Returning from Germany amid COVID-19 outbreak, Huynh Luu Duc Toan was placed in quarantine at the Khanh Hoa Military School. During that time, he published research about the epidemic in a prestigious science journal.

Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
Climate change: Warming clips the nightingale's wings
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Rising temperatures may be having a profound impact on one of the world's favourite songbirds.

Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
Coronavirus: Thai elephants face starvation as tourism collapses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As visitors stay away because of coronavirus, many elephant keepers can no longer feed the animals.

Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
Mekong Delta provinces want to build reservoirs to store freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently had a working session with localities declaring an emergency because of drought and saline intrusion in Mekong Delta, including Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau.

Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
Coronavirus: Zoom under increased scrutiny as popularity soars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/04/2020 

The New York attorney general has written to the videoconferencing company about its security measures.

New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
New species of toad discovered in Cao Bang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese and German scientists have discovered a new species of Megophrys toad in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang, according to the Nhan Dan newspaper.

Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
Lark available for free across the Southeast Asia region
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Singapore’s Lark Technologies Pte Ltd has made its digital collaboration suite, Lark, available for free across Southeast Asia, including Viet Nam. 

Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
Vietnamese startups to get US$200,000 aid package
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnamese startups active on the ELSA Speak learning platform will get an aid package worth $200,000 to improve their English proficiency under a cooperation deal.

Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
Coronavirus: Start-ups use Zoom app to lay off staff
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Two California-based start-ups confirm they have used the conference-call app to lay off staff.

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Can Tho, the most populated city in the Mekong Delta region, has achieved outstanding results in developing a project to build a smart city after nearly two years of implementation.

Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
Coronavirus: Mercedes F1 to make breathing aid
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

Thousands of the devices, which deliver oxygen to the lungs without needing a ventilator, could be made.

What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
What are VN startups doing during the Covid-19 crisis?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/03/2020 

Vietnam’s startups are making every effort to help the community fight against coronavirus.

Air quality to improve from late March: VEA
Air quality to improve from late March: VEA
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/03/2020 

The air quality in Vietnam will improve from the end of March into the following months compared to that in the first months of 2020, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has said.

Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour
Vietnam saves over 800 million VND worth of electricity during Earth Hour
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/03/2020 

Vietnam saved 436,000kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND (34,928 USD), for one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 28, in response to Earth Hour 2020, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.

Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life
Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a directive and launched a campaign to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life.

Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry related strains
Coronavirus: Pangolins found to carry related strains
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/03/2020 

Smuggled pangolins were carrying viruses closely related to the one sweeping the world, say scientists.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 