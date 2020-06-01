Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing

 
 
03/06/2020    07:43 GMT+7

A Ly Son Island resident in the central province of Quang Ngai has ignored cynicism and negative comments to continue on his mission to preserve his homeland’s maritime resource.

Pham Van Cong carrying a crab to be released into the sea. Photo sggp.org.vn

Pham Van Cong, 33, is just an ordinary islander, apart from the fact he collects and releases huỳnh đế crabs – frog or spanner crabs – back into their environment.

The crabs are a local specialty with delicious, rich flesh that is full of nutrition. The crabs were sold in seafood restaurants from VND1-1.5 million (US$43-65) per kilo.

More than three months ago, when he started a job buying seafood from fishermen on the island to sell to traders on the mainland, Cong saw that many pregnant crabs were being caught and sold.

Because of their high prices, the island's crab numbers are dwindling due to overexploitation.

To do something about this, Cong decided to start buying crabs carrying eggs to release back into the ocean so the animals can continue to breed.

Over the last two months, whenever he hears of fishermen who have caught crabs carrying eggs, Cong has insisted on buying them.

“I know the fishermen usually go out to sea at 3 am and return in the afternoon so I have to wait at the docks to meet them before they can sell their catches to the restaurants,” Cong told Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn).

“Fortunately, they are willing to sell them at good prices because they understand my intentions,” Cong said.

Cong takes the crabs home and puts them in a glass tank with seawater and sand and an oxygenator to make sure they are healthy before he releases them back into the ocean.

To do that he rents a boat and drives out about 6-7 nautical miles silently at night, and he changes locations of each trip.

“I have to do it at night and always change the locations because I don't want them to be re-caught,” he said.

A mother crab can carry tens of thousands of eggs and they breed between February and June and from September to October.

Cong wants to help the female crabs to continue to breed and restore the species' numbers.

Over the past two months, Cong has spent dozens of millions of dong buying and releasing more than 30 crabs.

“People thought I was insane,” he said.

 

He has also set up a group on a social network to raise funds for his mission.

At present, his group only has seven friends, but many fishermen are starting to change their minds about sustainable maritime resource preservation.

“First, they (fishermen) were suspicious about my intentions. But I just wanted to save the crabs carrying eggs so I had to convince them day by day,” said Cong.

“Fishing helps them feed their families. Initially, many fishermen did not want to sell the crabs to me because the traders pay more,” Cong said.

Ly Son Island covers an area of 10sq.km with a population of 22,000.

In recent years, the number of tourists to the island has been increasing which has led to increasing demand for live seafood, putting pressure on maritime resources, including frog crabs.

Bui Luong, a 66-year-old fisherman who has been crab fishing for more than 25 years, said: “In the past, I could catch 30-40kg of the crabs per day, but now the number has dropped to 7-8kg and I have to go further offshore.”

When he heard about what Cong was doing, Luong decided to lend a hand.

“Releasing the pregnant frog crabs is important for preserving stocks, so I'm helping Cong,” said Luong.

“As a Ly Son islander, I want to contribute to the protection of maritime resources,” the fisherman said.

Huynh Ngoc Dung, vice director of the Ly Son Sea Preservation Area, said: “The crabs live in sandy areas near coral reefs around the island.”

“Currently, crab stocks are being exhausted due to overexploitation,” Dung said.

“Cong’s efforts are highly appreciated and need support from the community,” he said.

Cong also said that tourists to Ly Son Island should be encouraged not to eat egg-carrying crabs. "Without buyers, the fishermen will stop catching the crabs,” he said.  VNS

Apart from bòng bong (seaweed) salad, Ly Son Island in Quang Ngai Province is also famous for dishes like gỏi tỏi (fresh garlic salad) and different versions of ốc mặt trăng (moon face snail).

Ly Son island is well known, not just for its beautiful beaches, but also for its delicious cuisine.

 
 

