ITU Digital World 2020 on eve of opening

The online ITU Digital World 2020, themed “Building the digital world. Together”, will take place from October 20 to 22, the Ministry of Information and Communications said on October 19.

Illustrative image (Photo: qdnd.vn)

An exhibition and a ministerial-level teleconference will officially open in Hanoi, with delegates from 50 countries and territories taking part.

A highlight of the online exhibition will be national pavilions introducing countries’ digital transformation achievements in the 2D or 3D format.

Visitors are able to use tablets, mobile phones, and new technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

It will be the first time the event is held on the back of “Make in Vietnam” technology.

Nearly 200 pavilions will be present, at http://digitalworld2020.vn.

Videos introducing products and businesses will be stored on the internet for about a month afterwards./.VNA