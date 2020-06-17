Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 19:14:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Japanese team gives up project to revive Hanoi’s polluted river

 
 
18/06/2020    17:28 GMT+7

The Hanoi Department of Construction has once again requested the team to show their legal documents, but so far the company has not responded to the request.

A Japanese team has given up its own project to clean up the polluted To Lich river in Hanoi, VnExpress quoted Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Construction Hoang Cao Thang as saying at a press meeting on June 16.

Thang said that the city asked the Japanese team to report on the outcome of an experiment to clean up a section of the river and present legal documents of the company last November, year, but has not received their responses.

 Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Hoang Cao Thang speaks at the meeting on June 16. Photo: Vo Hai

The Hanoi Department of Construction has once again requested the team to show their legal documents, but so far the company has not responded to the request.

In addition to piloting the cleaning of a section of the To Lich river, the Japanese team has also carried out the work on a section of ​​West Lake.

The pilot project to clean the To Lich river with the nano-bioreactor technology started in mid-May 2019 on a 300-meter section on the river.

The Japanese technology, nano-bioreactor, consists of infusing oxygen into the river to activate beneficial microorganisms, and creating an environment for these microorganisms to live in.

After nearly six months, the experiment equipment was dismantled. The Japanese team announced that it had achieved several goals: dealing with stench, decomposing a part of long-standing organic mud in the river bed and preserving the ecosystem.

 

However, Director of the municipal Department of Construction Le Van Duc evaluated that the nano technology was "not successful" in cleaning the river and the city will build a sewer along the To Lich river to collect sewage and transport it to the concentrated Yen Xa wastewater treatment plant.

Some people have come up with ideas to improve the environment of the To Lich river, but Hanoi's mayor Nguyen Duc Chung said it is essential to treat 180,000 cubic meters of sewage generated by the city's households every day before discharging them into the river.

The river used to be a branch of the Red river but was delinked by the French by filling a section as part of a city planning in 1889.

The river runs 14 kilometers through the downtown districts of Thanh Xuan, Hoang Mai and Thanh Tri. 200 sewage outlets discharge huge amount of sewage. On May 2020, the city’s authorities broke ground to build sewers along the To Lich river to collect and transport sewage to Yen Xa wastewater treatment plant.
Hanoi has unsuccessfully tried to clean it many times in the last decade. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet

Hanoi employs new technology to clean up To Lich River

Hanoi employs new technology to clean up To Lich River

A sewer system under the To Lich River is being built using unprecedented technology designed by a Japanese company in a bid to clean up the notoriously polluted river.

Joint efforts needed to protect water resources: Vietnam River Network

Joint efforts needed to protect water resources: Vietnam River Network

Vietnam News Agency speaks to Dao Trong Tu, head co-ordinator of the Vietnam River Network (VRN), on the role of social organisations and civic groups in improving the awareness and actions of the community regarding water security issues.

 
 

Other News

.
Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
Three Vietnamese female scientists named among Top 100 Asian researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Three Vietnamese female scientists have been named among the 100 most outstanding researchers of the year, according to Singapore’s Asian Scientist Magazine.

Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years

Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
Tay Ninh establishes new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Chien has signed a decision on establishing a new Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park 

Vietnamese scientists create software for remote medical consultations
Vietnamese scientists create software for remote medical consultations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10 giờ trước 

DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) is widely used in hospitals and clinics as the most popular format for medical images.

Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations
Natural forests in Vietnam wiped out despite strict regulations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Tens of thousands of hectares of natural forests have been devastated just within a short time.

Facebook to let users turn off political adverts
Facebook to let users turn off political adverts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg says users will be able to turn off political adverts on the social network in the run-up to the 2020 US election.

Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/06/2020 

A large number of traps used for hunting wild animals on Son Tra Peninsular have been seized in the central city of Danang.

Giving plastic waste a new life
Giving plastic waste a new life
VIDEOicon  17/06/2020 

Everyone can protect the environment in many ways, including recycling plastic waste. In response to World Environment Day 2020, let’s meet some youngsters who have given plastic waste a new life!

Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
Youths among Vietnamese people who have switched to used phones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

The use of second-hand mobile phones is a growing trend, including among youths, because of their reasonable prices and the lack of need for many technologies in high-priced new phones.

Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
Thermal, nuclear power key to Vietnam’s energy security: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Dr Nguyen Manh Hien, former head of the Energy Institute under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, talks about Vietnam’s energy security.

Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
Instagram 'will overtake Twitter as a news source'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Photo-sharing app Instagram is set to overtake Twitter as a news source, research suggests.

Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
Coronavirus: Alarm over 'invasive' Kuwait and Bahrain contact-tracing apps
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/06/2020 

Kuwait and Bahrain's apps put users' privacy and security at risk, Amnesty International says.

Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
Quang Ngai monk builds environmentally-friendly house
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Monk Thich Hanh Nhan, head of Duc Lam Pagoda, in the central province of Quang Ngai and local people are building a house from plastic bottles to raise awareness about environment protection.

Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
Tech firm aims to make lunchtime more convenient
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Hanoi is often scorching hot at midday when Nguyen Phuong Ha is waiting for her lunch with her co-workers in a crowded restaurant.

Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
Two wild elephants spotted in Quang Nam forest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Two wild elephants have been found in a forest in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hiep Duc District.

Bkav announces its ventilators
Bkav announces its ventilators
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Bkav Technology Group on Monday revealed a ventilator designed by Bkav and doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
Simple daily change, green actions help environmental protection in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Carrying a reusable shopping bag and a reusable plastic box to go to the market has become a habit for Hoang Thanh Hien, a 37-year-old woman, who lives in Linh Nam Ward, Hanoi's Hoang Mai District.

Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
Hanoi asked to focus on 5G development, telecoms firms link up
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked the capital city of Ha Noi to invest in 5G ecosystem development and make the city a regional network security centre to help bring digital economic growth rate of the city to 30%.

VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
VN Information and Communications Ministry introduces corporate governance platform
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/06/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) debuted the corporate governance platform 1Office at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 12.

Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
Offshore wind power: great expectations, big challenges for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam’s offshore windpower potential is great, and the opportunities to develop it must not be missed just because of difficulties in the development of this new industry.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 