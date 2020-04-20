Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh

People in Binh Dinh Province have handed in two endangered animals to local authorities.

Javan Pangolin

Le Duc Sau, vice head of the Binh Dinh Province Department of Forest Protection, said on April 22 that they had transferred a Javan pangolin and a Phayre's langur to the rescue team of Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW).



The Javan pangolin is currently considered to be critically endangered. It weighs 0.5kg and hasn't matured. Huynh Nhat Trinh from Nam Tuong 1 Village, An Nhon Commune, voluntarily gave the pangolin to the department on April 20. However, the department doesn't have the equipment and infrastructure to keep the pangolin so they transferred it to the SVW.







Phayre's langur

On the same day, the Department of Forest Protection in Van Canh District also received a Phayre's langur from Le Van Chuan, a local from Suoi Da Village, Canh Hiep Commune.



The langur is also a critically endangered species. It also hasn't matured and only needs milk. It weighs 0.7kg. Chuan said a minority ethnic man caught it while working on the field. He asked the man to give him the langur and then brought it to the authorities.



The rescue team of SVW has given advice on how to take care of the animals as they quickly arrived in Binh Dinh. The pangolin will be brought to and raised at the SVW in Cuc Phuong National Park before being released to the wild. The langur will be transferred to the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre at Cuc Phuong National Park. Dtinews

Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.