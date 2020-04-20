Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Javan pangolin and Phayre's langur rescued in Binh Dinh

 
 
23/04/2020    17:06 GMT+7

People in Binh Dinh Province have handed in two endangered animals to local authorities.

 Javan Pangolin

Le Duc Sau, vice head of the Binh Dinh Province Department of Forest Protection, said on April 22 that they had transferred a Javan pangolin and a Phayre's langur to the rescue team of Save Vietnam's Wildlife (SVW).

The Javan pangolin is currently considered to be critically endangered. It weighs 0.5kg and hasn't matured. Huynh Nhat Trinh from Nam Tuong 1 Village, An Nhon Commune, voluntarily gave the pangolin to the department on April 20. However, the department doesn't have the equipment and infrastructure to keep the pangolin so they transferred it to the SVW.


 

  Phayre's langur

On the same day, the Department of Forest Protection in Van Canh District also received a Phayre's langur from Le Van Chuan, a local from Suoi Da Village, Canh Hiep Commune.

The langur is also a critically endangered species. It also hasn't matured and only needs milk. It weighs 0.7kg. Chuan said a minority ethnic man caught it while working on the field. He asked the man to give him the langur and then brought it to the authorities.

The rescue team of SVW has given advice on how to take care of the animals as they quickly arrived in Binh Dinh. The pangolin will be brought to and raised at the SVW in Cuc Phuong National Park before being released to the wild. The langur will be transferred to the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre at Cuc Phuong National Park. Dtinews

Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre

Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.

Eliminating ‘bird hell’: the uncompromising fight

After more than three days of reconnaissance, the Forest Protection Department’s taskforce on March 15 carried out a secret tracing of the largest "special bird zone" in the province of Long An.

 
 

Coronavirus: Australia urges G20 action on wildlife wet markets
11 giờ trước 

It's thought the Covid-19 outbreak may have begun in a Chinese market that sold wildlife alongside food.

Climate change: World mustn't forget 'deeper emergency'
7 giờ trước 

Environmental crises must not be forgotten amid the pandemic, says the UN Secretary General.

New version introduced for voluntary health declaration app NCOVI
15 giờ trước 

The voluntary health declaration app NCOVI has been updated with a new feature on mobile phone that allows creating QR code for registering Quarantine CheckpointsCOVID-19.

Apple iPhone at risk of hacking through email app
12 giờ trước 

Researchers claim the sophistication of the hack makes it nearly undetectable to victims.

Vietnam suggests completing institutional framework on climate change
19 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has suggested further discussing to complete an institutional framework on climate change issues.

Hanoi air pollution remains bad
22/04/2020 

Air pollution in Hanoi is still bad despite social distancing regulations.

Algae research promotes nature-based growth
22/04/2020 

A group of bio-researchers at Da Nang's Teachers College under Da Nang University have been raising 40 species of algae to support four key industries – aquaculture, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and bio-fuel – for decades.

Can Tho unveils low-carbon transformation project in energy sector
22/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 21 launched a project on promoting low-carbon transformation in the energy sector for the 2020-2030 period and with a vision to 2050.

Facebook's $5.7bn bet on India's richest man Mukesh Ambani
22/04/2020 

The social media giant becomes a shareholder in cut-price Indian mobile internet company Reliance Jio.

VN environment directorate general wants modern air monitoring systems
22/04/2020 

Investment in automatic air monitoring systems should be a high priority, Hoang Duong Tung, chair of the Vietnam Clean Air Network, has said.

Coronavirus: Apple and France in stand-off over contact-tracing app
22/04/2020 

France wants to run a contact-tracing app in the background on iPhones, without Apple's privacy scheme.

Donald Trump's immigration ban could hit tech sector
22/04/2020 

A temporary ban on US immigration could affect its technology sector and the foreign talent it needs.

Three captive bears in Nam Dinh rescued and taken to Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre
21/04/2020 

Three captive bears that were kept on a farm in the northern province of Nam Dinh were taken to the Vietnam Bear Rescue Centre in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc Province on Tuesday.

Vietnam boasts 14.6 million ha of forest in 2019
21/04/2020 

Vietnam’s forest area totalled 14.6 million ha in 2019, with a coverage ratio of 41.89 percent, up 117, 925 ha in area and 0.24 percent in coverage against 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Vietnam forecast to face historic heat waves in 2020
21/04/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to suffer the highest temperatures ever recorded in 2020, according to the latest report by the Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.

Fifth grader designs online games to gain victory over Covid-19
21/04/2020 

Many general school students have turned the long days off into meaningful days by making useful things to fight against the epidemic.

Scientists discover the juice is worth the squeeze
21/04/2020 

Scientists from a lab at the Hanoi University of Sciences and Technology are working to ensure fruit that can't be exported amid the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't go to waste.

Internet access quality in Vietnam meets standards
20/04/2020 

Internet access quality in Vietnam basically meets standards, according to figures released by the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications for the first time on April 20.

Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand
20/04/2020 

Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different
21/04/2020 

Scientists predict that in 50-100 years, the Mekong Delta may be one meter below the sea water level because of climate change.

