23/09/2020 12:58:14 (GMT +7)
JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area

20/09/2020    11:25 GMT+7

The Japan-Vietnam Environment Company (JVE) has proposed to upgrade the To Lich River in Hanoi into a park with investment from Japan.

JVE proposes turning polluted To Lich River into sightseeing area
The model of renovated To Lich River.

According to JVE, they need a comprehensive plan to revive the To Lich River and deal with various problems like treating wastewater, providing clean water, dealing with the mud on the riverbed, mitigating water during storms and developing tourism.

To Lich River renovation is a plan to celebrate the Hanoi Party Committee's 17th congress and 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi with the aim to actively implement new technologies and treat water pollution.

In the coming time, JVE will organise a conference to gather opinions from scientists and experts about the plan with representatives of the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam and Japan International Co-operation Agency as guests.

They will also gather opinions about cultural and historical aspects of the river as well as wastewater treatment solutions.

On May 16, 2019, the pilot programme to treat To Lich River and a part of the West Lake for pollution with Nano-Bioreactor technology was launched and carried out by JVE. On July 9, 2019, during the rainy season, the water level in the West Lake rose higher than permitted and was discharged into To Lich River.

As a result, the newly-formed microbiota in To Lich River was swept away. JVE proposed to extend the programme.

JVE denied rumours that they had given up on treating To Lich River. According to JVE, due to Covid-19, their experts can't go to Vietnam and they are still making plans to deal with the wastewater from the sources.

 

