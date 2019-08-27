Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Keeping Phu Quoc Island clean and safe

13/07/2020    19:15 GMT+7

Phu Quoc Island has a deserved reputation for its pristine beaches and stunning landscapes, but pollution is starting to have a negative impact on its sustainable development.

Local authorities are now working to implement different measures to protect Vietnam’s precious “Pearl Island”.

Phu Quoc has not escaped from the grim task of dealing with waste generated by tourism and local activity.

 

With a population of more than 100,000 people, Phu Quoc also welcomes over 4.3 million tourists in a normal year, so the volume of waste generated by tourism and local life has become a growing concern. More than 150 tonnes of waste are generated on the island every day and have overloaded waste treatment facilities. A host of initiatives have been proposed and put into operation but haven’t been able to turn the tide.

The 10 million USD waste treatment facility on the island can only operate at a quarter of its designed capacity and has actually hindered the development of local enterprises.

Protecting the environment is considered key for the development of the precious island, and raising awareness among both tourists and local people about disposing of waste correctly is among many measures adopted to ensure Phu Quoc’s sustainable development. VNA

 
 

.
Ministry to conduct a large-scale inspection on junk SIM cards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has said it plans to deal with telecom waste and continue large-scale inspections of junk SIM cards.

Vietnam to commercialise 5G in October
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam will commercialise 5G network in October using entirely domestically produced equipment, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out multiple methods and programmes to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions in its aim to create a "clean, green and beautiful" city.

Six-man squad protects animals in Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Son Tra Nature Reserve is known as the “green lung” of Da Nang City with a diverse eco-system and thousands of flora and fauna species.

Will the sand in the Red River be depleted in 100 years?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Ninety percent of sediment is trapped in Chinese and Vietnamese reservoirs, which will lead to erosion, according to Mai Van Bieu, an underground-work expert.

Binh Duong fines 87 units for environment violations in first half
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

Eighty-seven facilities were fined for environmental violations in southern Bình Dương Province in the first half of 2020, according to local Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

HCM City aims to reduce water pollution by 90 percent
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/07/2020 

HCM City authorities have ordered the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment to work with agencies and district authorities to strictly monitor the discarding of litter and untreated sewage in canals in the city.

Forest fires a burning problem during dry season in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

As many as 160 forest fires were reported across Vietnam in the last six months, destroying about 756ha of forest, according to the Vietnam Fire and Rescue Police Department under the Public Security Ministry.

A high-school student successfully extracts calcium from tuna bones
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

A high-school student has discovered a simple way of extracting calcium from tuna bones.

The journey of a Vietnamese student to an internship at NASA
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  10/07/2020 

After receiving a full scholarship worth VND6 billion to study at a university in the US, Nguyen Hoang Ngan won an internship at NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) thanks to his creative science projects.

HCM City develops wide-ranging AI strategy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

HCM City is drawing up a wide-ranging plan to promote artificial intelligence (AI) development and research in the near future, Duong Anh Duc, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, has said.

VNPT-invested undersea cable connected to Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

The Southeast Asia – Japan 2 Cable System (SJC2), invested by a consortium including the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), has been connected to Vietnam.

Ca Mau aims for sustainable development with nuclear technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Following successful cooperation with Quang Ngai province, the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (Vinatom) has begun cooperating with Ca Mau to solve local problems with nuclear engineering and radiation technology.

Contest launched to seek digital transformation solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Viet Solutions 2020, a contest seeking solutions for digital transformation process in Vietnam for individuals and businesses over the world, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication and Viettel Group.

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Since countries in the upper course of the Mekong River have diverted water, problems related to drought, saline intrusion and landslides in Mekong Delta have become worse.

TikTok: Chinese app may be banned in US, says Pompeo
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

US Secretary of State hints that Chinese apps - like TikTok - could be targeted.

VN develops new rice variety for flood and drought-prone areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

New rice seed variety which is capable of adapting to climate change has been planted in flood and drought-prone regions in north and south central provinces.

Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park will become tech centre for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/07/2020 

Tran Dac Trung, deputy director of the Lang Hoa Lac High Tech Park, speaks on the park’s plan to become a tech hub in Vietnam.

Mobifone blocks subscribers making spam calls
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

Viet Nam Mobile Telecom Services Corporation (Mobifone) has launched a system to detect and prevent spam calls using big data technology (Big Data),...

COVID-19 a once-in-a-century opportunity to boost digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic was offering a once-in-a-century opportunity for Vietnam to boost digital transformation on a national scale, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the ministry’s conference on Monday.

