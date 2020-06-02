Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire

Several forest areas in the central province of Khanh Hoa are facing high risk of fire due to prolonged droughts and extremely hot weather.

According to initial statistics by the provincial Forest Management Department, the province has a total area of 67,000ha at high risk of fire, increasing by 16,000ha compared to the same period last year.

Forests in two districts of Van Ninh and Cam Lam, and Ninh Hoa township, are at the highest alert level while the remaining localities are forecast at a dangerous level.

Forest rangers have strengthened around-the-clock patrols in order to promptly detect and extinguish fires and minimise losses.

They have also provided information on forest fire control to local governments and forest owners, while continuing to monitor forest fire warnings on the national early fire warning system so as to inform forest owners and firefighters when blazes broke out.

The Forest Management Department requested forest owners to set up plans to extinguish fires and measures to supervise visitors who enter forests.

Last month, Khanh Vinh district and Ninh Hoa township suffered fires at an acacia plantation, causing damage to hundreds of hectares of 3-year-old acacia forest.

The fire caused losses of 1.6 billion VND (87,000 USD)./.

