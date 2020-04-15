Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/04/2020 16:53:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Kien Giang households allotted forests for conservation, exploitation protect them well

 
 
15/04/2020    15:37 GMT+7

Households allocated forest lands to exploit but also protect in Kien Giang Province have improved their income from harvesting trees and aquatic creatures and growing crops.  

Kien Giang households allotted forests for conservation, exploitation protect them well
Cajuput forests in Kien Giang Province’s An Minh District. – VNA/VNS Photo Le Huy Hai 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province has allocated mostly coastal mangrove forests in recent years.

The beneficiary households must ensure 70 per cent of land is covered in forests and can use the rest to farm aquatic creatures and grow crops.

In An Minh District, 721 households have received a total of 2,226ha, according to the district People’s Committee.

Tran Van Lun, who was allocated 4.8ha in Dong Thanh B Commune in 2010, has safeguarded it from fires in the dry season and improved his income.

Besides cajuput, he also grows vegetables and raises poultry and fish in the patch of land to earn around VND60 million (US$2,600) a year.

Initially, the beneficiary households did not have much awareness about forest protection, but local authorities strengthened advocacy, and task has been carried out well since, he said.

“In the dry season we focus on preventing forest fires. We build dams, clear grass and store water for fire prevention and control.”

The province Forest Management Board has taught the households how to grow and conserve forests.

The board and the province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have developed effective models to breed aquatic species and grow other crops.

Tran Phi Hai, deputy director of the board, said a 2016 Government decree allows households to get forests for up to 20 years and keep all the income from their exploitation.

 

This incentivises households to protect forests including by controlling forest fires, he said.

Tran Hong Dao, a former official in the An Minh District – An Bien District Forest Protection Division, received 10ha in the 1990s.

Before the issuance of the decree, households could only earn an income mostly from harvesting aquatic species and secondary forestry products, but now his family earns around VND50 million ($2,100) a year just from selling timber, he said.

He earns another VND20 million ($850) a year from breeding fish and growing coconut, banana and vegetables, he said.

The province needs to establish co-operative groups for the households to protect the forests better, he added.

Coastal forests enjoy favourable weather and water conditions for breeding creatures like fish, shrimp, crabs and clams.

The province has allotted 12,000ha of forests to households and organisations to protect in 2018-20.

During the period, it has conserved 54,000ha of natural and man-made forests to maintain a 12 per cent forest cover. – VNS

Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests reaps high income

Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests reaps high income

Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests in Kien Giang Province’s An Bien and An Minh districts has increased the income of households that have been allocated forestland.

Water source a lifeline for farmers near U Minh Thuong national park

Water source a lifeline for farmers near U Minh Thuong national park

Chopping open a coconut, pouring the liquid into a cup and taking a big slurp, Nguyen Quoc Tuan, also known as Sau Tuan, carefully observes his four rows of ginger.

Kien Giang recovers protective forests

Kien Giang recovers protective forests

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kien Giang has recovered its protective forests along coastal areas by enlisting the help of local residents to plant and protect mangrove trees.

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: German zoo may have to feed animals to each other
Coronavirus: German zoo may have to feed animals to each other
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  0 giờ trước 

German zoos struggle with a major loss of income due to coronavirus, as running costs remain high

Computer games: More than a lockdown distraction
Computer games: More than a lockdown distraction
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

People are turning to computer games while confined at home during due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmers
Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16 giờ trước 

There were heavy rains yesterday, April 13, in many provinces and cities in the Mekong (Cuu Long) Delta, bringing much-needed water to hundreds of hectares of fruits, vegetables and paddy parched by drought and a water shortage.

How is shoemaking startup overcoming Covid-19?
How is shoemaking startup overcoming Covid-19?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

ShoeX spent four months researching and developing the world's first face protective mask made from coffee grounds. The biodegradable filter membrane is replaceable.

Messaging, VoIP service Viber reports big increase in usage
Messaging, VoIP service Viber reports big increase in usage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s biggest communication platforms, has reported a sharp increase in world-wide usage recently.

Dating apps sees potential in Vietnam as users surge amid COVID-19
Dating apps sees potential in Vietnam as users surge amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Dating apps are nothing new to many Vietnamese people, but the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have increased their popularity.

Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year
Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

This year's stormy season on the East Sea will begin later than previous years, with about 13 tropical storms and depressions expected, according to General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai.

Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Switching to high-value crops and adopting advanced techniques have helped farmers in Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District cope reasonably well with the effects of climate change and ensure steady incomes.

HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Normally, twice a day, Nguyen Ngoc Duc, a 66-year-old war veteran in Binh Tan District, HCM City, collects garbage from the Chien Luoc Canal.

Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

Technology firms and telcos are believed to be doing well thanks to the higher demand for technological solutions to organize the work-from-home regime. 

Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

The competition to offer the best work-from-home solutions is heating up in Vietnam as the coronavirus outbreak keeps people in their homes.

Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

If the regulations on environmental impact assessment (EIA) are not strict enough and the role of citizens in monitoring the environment cannot be appreciated, environmental scandals will reoccur, experts have warned.

Technology changes VN healthcare services
Technology changes VN healthcare services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

The technology of a Vietnamese startup is helping hundreds of thousands of people to
have access to online medical examinations with doctors via video calls.

Opportunities abound for telecoms services
Opportunities abound for telecoms services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam’s telecommunication market is becoming more attractive to overseas investors, propelled by the government’s strategy to consider it a key driver for the country’s digital economy

Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Local people living in the buffer zone next to U Minh Thuong National Park in Kien Giang Province have been suffering from severe drought in recent times.

Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Young wildlife conservation scientist Trang Nguyen, full name Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, has dedicated herself to protecting our wonderful world. She talks to Minh Thu about the ambition and enthusiasm.

Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Mount Merapi, the most active volcano in Indonesia, erupted again on April 10, spewing a column of ashes by up to 3 km high, according to the Indonesian Volcanology Agency.

Exotic species protection: pros and cons
Exotic species protection: pros and cons
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Not all exotic species are harmful to the native environment. Many of them bring high economic value. Therefore, there must be a process to assess the benefits and harms caused by exotic species.

Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

While the world is fleeing from coal, Vietnam is becoming increasingly addicted to coal, according to Nguyen Dang Anh Thi, an energy and enviornment expert.

VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

If the robot is put into operation in a large scale, it will undertake a lot of work which is being done by medical workers

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 