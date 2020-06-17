Large number of traps for hunting wild animals in Da Nang seized

A large number of traps used for hunting wild animals on Son Tra Peninsular have been seized in the central city of Danang.

Trapping is suspected to injure a money in Son Tra

According to the Danang Forest Protection Department, local forest rangers confiscated 1,370 tools used to trap animals on the peninsular so far this year.

Trieu Thanh Duy, 39, from the northern mountainous province of Thai Nguyen was recently caught setting traps on the peninsular. The authorities found one cage and two traps. Duy, however, had not yet caught any animal.

In May, a short clip about a man who is said to work as a photographer at Linh Ung Pagoda on Son Tra Peninsula teased monkeys using a slingshot. This annoyed the animals which then acted aggressively to anyone who even raised their hands to say hello to them or took photos.

Son Tra is home to a diverse system of fauna and flora species, however, it has faced a serious degradation over the past decade due to human activity.

Nguoilaodong/Dtinews

