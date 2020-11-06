Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/11/2020 23:29:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister

07/11/2020    18:59 GMT+7

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

Vietnam not late in 5G: Minister hinh anh 1

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung at the Q&A session (Photo: VNA)

Việt Nam aims to roll out the 5G network more widely in 2021, taking advantage of existing 4G infrastructure for faster deployment, information minister Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng stated.

During a question and answer at the National Assembly on Friday in Hà Nội, asked about the progress of the national 5G network, Minister of Information and Communications Hùng said Việt Nam’s progress was “not slow” or out of line with the international speed.

When the standards for the fifth generation of mobile technologies were issued by the International Telecommunication Union earlier this year, Việt Nam started commercial trials on a limited scale and wide implementation could be expected next year, Hùng said.

2G network technology started to be used in the country in about 1992, not too far behind other countries but Việt Nam lagged behind globally by 7-8 years in terms of 3G and 4G networks, the minister continued.

The deployment of 5G in Việt Nam would make use of about 70 per cent of the existing 4G infrastructure – including base transceiver stations, antennas, and other transmission equipment – translating to sizeable cost-saving, Hùng asserted.

“Once 5G rollout reaches a certain stage, 2G and 3G cellular networks will also be switched off to lower the telecommunications groups’ operating costs,” the minister told the parliament.

He said he was also confident that 5G equipment and devices to be used by telecommunications and mobile operators will be fully Vietnamese-made, of high technology and come at more affordable prices than imported versions.

 

Naturally, the rollout of 5G will start first in major urban areas, which will be followed by industrial parks, research zones and universities to aid innovation and creation of new technologies, the minister added.

In early November, the Việt Nam Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Information and Communications said it was working on new national technical regulations for terminal devices of terrestrial mobile communication, which will require that all portable data terminals (PDTs) made in, sold or purchased in Việt Nam will have to support 4G and 5G technologies.

This means phones that only support 2G and 3G networks might no longer be manufactured in Việt Nam or imported into the country when the new regulation comes into effect as an effort to phase out these older technologies, Hùng said.

The regulation is expected to be issued in December and take effect from July 2021.

Users of the military-run telecom provider Viettel in Hà Nội and HCM City might soon experience 5G as it received a licence for commercial tests from the Ministry of Information and Communications earlier this month.

With regard to e-government, Hùng said the robust implementation of digital technology would be key to achieving the goal of having 30 per cent of public administration services reaching level 4 by the end of this year, meaning all procedures, including fee payment, would be carried out entirely online and citizens do not have to go to administration centres.  

He was confident the goal would be reached, and the ratio would increase to 100 per cent next year thanks to a range of measures from the information ministry. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
More efforts needed for forest protection: expert
More efforts needed for forest protection: expert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam has abundant forest resources, but there are many ongoing problems relating to forest protection. Trieu Van Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam Forest Science Technology Association, talks to Viettimes about the issue.

Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
Long An, Binh Thuan begin waste classification at source
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Households, agencies and businesses in Tan An City's Ward 3 started sorting their waste for collection on Thursday.

Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam to use carbon-pricing tools in effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Vietnam, as one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, is set to develop a roadmap to implement market-based carbon pricing tools as part of its effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
Draft of amended law on environmental protection is a step backwards: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

Experts have expressed their concerns about the draft of an amended law on environmental protection compiled by the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE).

Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
Vietnam exceeds initial commitment on greenhouse gas emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam plans to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions by 9 per cent compared to the "business as usual" scenario, equalling 83.9 million tonnes of CO2.

Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
Fake Facebook ads difficult to control in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/11/2020 

The public, especially celebrities, can become the victims of impersonation used to boost sales of goods on social networks.

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Vietnam aims to utilise energy saving and environmental protection by reducing total heat consumption by 2.86 per cent and total power consumption by 8.77 per cent by 2025, and 14 and 9.68 per cent by 2030  compared to figures from 2015 to 2018. 

Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
Sellers face problems caused by Facebook's checkpoint policy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/11/2020 

Checkpoint is a security mechanism set up by Facebook to protect users from being attacked.

Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese tech startups poised to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

Vietnamese tech startups have all the tools and circumstances to bounce back and seize new opportunities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
Hanoi’s landfills overloaded
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/11/2020 

All landfill waste sites in Hanoi are overloaded, while many waste treatment projects in the city remain on paper.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
AI-based drones help analyze health of crops
FEATUREicon  03/11/2020 

The drones using artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by MiSmart are all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) manufactured locally by Vietnamese.

Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
Mekong Delta localities plant trees, build natural embankments to prevent erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

More people in the Mekong Delta are planting trees and building embankments made of natural materials to prevent erosion along rivers and canals.

Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
Warning system for landslides in communes remains poor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

With the current data and technology, when weather patterns that can cause heavy rains appear, Vietnam can predict large-scale heavy rains in mountainous areas 1-2 days in advance

Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
Vietnam ranks 21st in AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

With heavy investments in AI by large corporations such as FPT, Viettel, VNPT and Vingroup, many overseas Vietnamese experts in AI have returned to Vietnam.

Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
Old-tech 2G network must be shut down to promote digital economy
FEATUREicon  02/11/2020 

Le Thanh Hoa from the Market Licensing Division of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority said that deciding to shut down old-tech waveband is a burning issue right now.

Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
Human resources key to success in digital transformation: Deputy PM
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

High-quality human resources will play a decisive factor in the success of the country’s digital transformation process, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said at a recent conference held in HCM City.

Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
Digital signatures: first step for agencies, businesses in digital transformation process
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

After analyzing the benefits of digital signatures, the NEAC (National Electronic Authentication Center) suggested that agencies, organizations and businesses take the first step in their digital transformation process by using digital signatures.

Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
Vietnam’s Updated Climate Goals Aim at Maximizing the Co-Benefits of Climate Action: researchers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnam has  incorporated a new section into its updated Nationally Determined Contribution under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to emphasize the socio-economic co-benefits of climate action for the country.

Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
Vietnamese team tops qualifying round of ASEAN information security contest
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/11/2020 

Pawsitive of the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi excellently surpassed rivals to gain the first place at the ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security 2020’s qualifier on October 31.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 