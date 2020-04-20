Largest ever number of nests of rare sea turtles found in Thailand

This is the largest number of such nests discovered in the past two decades on Thai beaches.

Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, director of the Phuket Marine Biological Centre, was quoted as saying that the discovery is a very good sign because many areas for spawning have been destroyed by humans.

“If we compare to the year before, we didn’t have this many spawn, because turtles have a high risk of getting killed by fishing gear and humans disturbing the beach,” he said.

Leatherbacks are the world's largest sea turtles. They are considered endangered in Thailand and listed as a vulnerable species globally by the International Union for Conservation of Nature./.VNA