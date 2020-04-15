Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, KK Fund will help match local start-ups and investors online in the event “Meet your Match Vietnam.”

Investors and start-ups are often matched offline but due to the pandemic they are going online. — Photo cafef.vn

Headquartered in Singapore, KK Fund, which invests in seed stage internet and mobile start-ups across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, will launch the event with the support of TFI, a start-up accelerator in Viet Nam and Thailand.

In order to support the start-up ecosystem, KK Fund and TFI have signed up more than 50 investors to participate in this initiative to connect Vietnamese start-ups with potential investors.

The organiser said: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments in various SEA countries have enacted measures that severely limit travel. While these measures are enacted to prevent the COVID-19 spreading, it nevertheless resulted in fewer face-to-face meetings between start-ups and investors.”

They also said the online matching is “not to let the current situation stand in the way of promising start-ups meeting potential investors”.

KK Fund’s Founder and General Partner Koichi Saito emphasised that start-ups should be ready for fundraising when the market momentum changes again.

To join the event, local start-ups have to submit their application before April 17.

So far, a number of venture capital funds confirmed attendance at the event. Funds such as 500 Startups Vietnam; Cyber ​​Agent Capital; ESP Capital; GGV Capital; Golden Gate Ventures are included. — VNS