Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/08/2020 08:53:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Made-in-Vietnam AI platform debuted

29/08/2020    06:41 GMT+7

The Viettel AI Open Platform, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the military-run telecoms group Viettel, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication at a ceremony on August 28.

Bộ TT&TT ra mắt nền tảng công nghệ trí tuệ nhân tạo dành cho người Việt

According to Deputy Minister Nguyen Thanh Hung, Viettel's AI technology platform will promote the application of AI in Vietnam. Photo: MT

The launch is part of a chain of events to introduce Made-in-Vietnam digital platforms to serve the national digital transformation programme to 2025 and vision to 2030 approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

According to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Hung, the Fourth Industrial Revolution is fundamentally changing production around the world on the back of breakthroughs in the Internet and AI.

Many countries have recognised the inevitable development and significant transformational impact of AI in all aspects of life, which changes the balance of economic, military, and political power, he said, adding that AI is the heart of digital transformation.

The Viettel AI Open Platform provides platform technologies using AI to help automate, optimise, and efficiently operate organisations and businesses via the world’s most advanced techniques.

 

The platform is currently focusing on areas such as Vietnamese speech processing technology (Speech Processing), Vietnamese natural language processing technology (Natural Language Processing), and computer vision technology (Computer Vision).

Nguyen Manh Quy, Director of the Viettel Cyberspace Centre, said to strengthen research cooperation to boost the national digital transformation programme, Viettel is providing the platform free of charge to individuals, businesses, and organisations that registered to use it during its application development phase.

Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation

Make-in-Vietnam blockchain platform debuts to assist digital transformation

The Ministry of Information and Communications, on August 13, held a ceremony to debut the akaChain blockchain platform, as part of a programme introducing “Make in Vietnam” digital platforms.  

MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised

MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) for the initiative of holding weekly launching ceremonies for Vietnamese platforms to honor and promote Vietnamese ICT products.

 
 

Other News

.
MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised
MIC’s initiative to honor Vietnam's ICT products praised
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) for the initiative of holding weekly launching ceremonies for Vietnamese platforms to honor and promote Vietnamese ICT products.

Vietnam praised for e-government development
Vietnam praised for e-government development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s e-government has taken a big step forwards. The smart urban operation center and the reporting and data analysis system have been implemented on a trial basis and brought initial results.

Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
Freedom on the Internet must ensure human rights in cyberspace
FEATUREicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s consistent view is not to prohibit the development of Internet, but its 'reverse side', which is contrary to cultural identity, national customs and traditions, and hinders social development.

Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December
Vietnam to release ICT White Book 2020 in December
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/08/2020 

The 2020 White Book on information and communications technology (ICT) of Vietnam is scheduled to be issued by December 20.

Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes
Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has announced an emergency situation as landslide has occurred at many sections of the sea dykes along the western coast in the locality.

Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
Tax duty to be obligatory for Google, Facebook soon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

Foreign organizations and individuals providing cross-border advertising services generating revenue in Vietnam must pay taxes and comply with Vietnam’s laws.

Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies
Programme launched to select Vietnam’s top ICT companies
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on August 26 launched the selection programme for the Top 10 Vietnam ICT Companies 2020.

‘Make in Vietnam’ solution solves question of electronic identification
‘Make in Vietnam’ solution solves question of electronic identification
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/08/2020 

eKYC uses new technologies such as face and writing identification, Big Data and AI to automate the verification process.

72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
72 percent of entries to Viet Solutions 2020 contest from overseas
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/08/2020 

More than 200 entries have been sent to Viet Solutions 2020 - a competition seeking digital transformation solutions for Vietnam - with 72 percent coming from overseas, the organising board said on August 26.

Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
Korean woman impressed with free Internet services in Vietnam
FEATUREicon  27/08/2020 

On Youtube, Kim Hye Ri, a former student at the Vietnamese studies faculty, Korea University of Foreign Languages said that she used to think South Korea was paradise for Internet and wifi, but she changed her thinking after a visit to Vietnam.

Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market
Making money in the multi-billion dollar gene-decoding market
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/08/2020 

The total global value of the gene decoding market estimated by Global Market Insights is expected to be $22 billion by 2024.

Facebook, social networks abused by phishing attacks
Facebook, social networks abused by phishing attacks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/08/2020 

Social networks, including Facebook, have become the ideal environment for cybercriminals to seek profits by phishing.

Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
Meeting with PM Phan Van Khai opens way for Internet to enter Vietnam
FEATUREicon  26/08/2020 

The Internet was introduced to Vietnam quite late compared to other countries in Southeast Asia. 

Do other countries use Bluezone app to fight Covid-19?
Do other countries use Bluezone app to fight Covid-19?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

This is the question many people ask when they are called to download and install Bluezone application to track down suspected Covid-19 cases.

Facebook accounts vulnerable to Vietnamese hackers
Facebook accounts vulnerable to Vietnamese hackers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

The account of the former footballer Ivanovic has been appropriated by Vietnamese hackers, raising concern about the security of Facebook accounts.

Why "Make in Vietnam" instead of "Made in Vietnam"?
Why "Make in Vietnam" instead of "Made in Vietnam"?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

"Make in Vietnam" is an expression to emphasize the initiative in the creation and design of high-tech products by Vietnamese.

VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam
VNG sues TikTok for music copyright infringement in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/08/2020 

"VNG requests TikTok to remove all music segments taken from Zing records from both the TikTok application and the website, and an indemnification for damages of over VND221 billion ($9.5 million)," 

Information and Communications Ministry proposes solutions to develop VN’s digital businesses
Information and Communications Ministry proposes solutions to develop VN’s digital businesses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) is developing a national strategy on development of Vietnamese digital firms to 2030.

The second prop-tech wave in Vietnam
The second prop-tech wave in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

Some proptechs still have commitments from investors to provide huge capital, which shows the great potential of the platform in the future.

Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AI
Vietnam paves way for enterprises to apply AI
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/08/2020 

AI has become increasingly popular in Vietnam with the participation of large technology firms in the field.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 