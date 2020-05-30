Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 15:14:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Made-in-Vietnam Bphone failed to get Google's certification

 
 
03/06/2020    15:10 GMT+7

BKAV's smartphone Bphone B86 failed to reach Google's Play Protect certificate due to Google's demand that at least a million devices be sold each year.

made in vietnam bphone failed to get googles certification
Bphone B86 is for now an uncertified device on the Play Store

Nearly a month after the launch of B86, some users discovered that the smartphone has yet to achieve Google’s security certificate – Play Protect. Accordingly, the Settings menu of the Play Store on B86 devices says the device is not certified.

According to Google’s website, uncertificated devices mean they are insecure and may fail to update the Android OS or certain applications. Moreover, Google’s applications installed on such devices may not be authentic. In other words, the apps may have been illegally installed on the devices.

Android is a free-of-charge, open-source software that can be used by anyone. However, mobile phone manufacturers have to pay Google to be able to use closed-source applications like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Maps on their devices.

Along with the failure in reaching Play Protect, BKAV ceasing to be an Android partnerhas deepened concerns, especially as Android’s partners in Vietnam include Vsmart, FPT, and even small brands like Mobiistar and Masstel.

In an official statement, BKAV has explained that the lack of certification is by no means related to the technical specifications of its devices but instead is a result of Google's sales policy. Accordingly, in 2015 when Bphone 1 was introduced, BKAV signed a GMS license with Google to receive permission to use services like Gmail, CH Play, and YouTube. However, later on, Google unilaterally changed the policy. Specifically, it decided to only extend the agreement if BKAV sales exceed one million devices a year – which the producer has not achieved yet and so the agreement (and related certifications) were not made available for the devices.

 

To resolve the problem, Google guided BKAV to sign a new agreement with another Google manufacturing partner at the time under which it would have to purchase devices and related technology while Google’s partner would produce the actual devices of BKAV. However, the local firm did not agree because it aims to master the core technology and produce the items in Vietnam on its own.

While BKAV has been steadily trudging towards its one million sales target, it signed an agreement with another Google partner that was authorised to verify Android compatibility, GMS, and security updates to provide relevant certificates for Bphone devices.

“Bphone fulfils all production requirements that are required of other manufacturers. The only difference is that instead of getting Google’s direct approval, Bphone has been approved by one of Google’s authorised partners,” BKAV asserted. VIR

Van Anh

Latest versions of Made-in-Vietnam Bphone launched

Latest versions of Made-in-Vietnam Bphone launched

Bkav Technology Group officially launched their latest series of Bphones in Hanoi on May 10, including the Bphone B40, B60, B86, and B86s models, the latest high-end smartphones which have been locally produced by the company.

 
 

Other News

.
New fault found in AAG undersea cable
New fault found in AAG undersea cable
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

A broken section of the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia and the US has been detected in recent times, an internet service provider said on June 2.

Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

The pandemic has opened up new opportunities for the video conference company.

Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
Vietnam to have second mobile virtual network operator
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) revealed on June 2 that a second mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) will soon debut in Vietnam.

Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
Facebook's Zuckerberg accused of setting dangerous precedent over Trump
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Civil rights chiefs say they are "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations".

More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
More rooftop solar projects for HCM City
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Lai of HCM City’s Binh Chanh District who installed rooftop solar panels in 2008, said 10 years ago he did not think that one day he could sell his electricity to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
Islander strives to protect crabs from overfishing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

A Ly Son Island resident in the central province of Quang Ngai has ignored cynicism and negative comments to continue on his mission to preserve his homeland’s maritime resource.

Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
Hanoi’s residents alarmed at indoor air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Outdoor air pollution is considered a major factor leading to increased indoor air pollution in Hanoi.

Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Several forest areas in the central province of Khanh Hoa are facing high risk of fire due to prolonged droughts and extremely hot weather.

"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
"Passion - The Mother of Invention", says Vietnamese scientist
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

No half measures. That’s the one thing that has stood out about Vu Ngoc Tam since he was a kid.

Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
Climate change: older trees loss continue around the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Every six seconds in 2019 the world lost an area of primary forest the size of a football pitch, a study says.

Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
Uniform payment of forest environmental services needed: experts
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

Experts discussed a uniform monitoring and evaluation system for payment of forest environmental services during a conference held last week in Hanoi.

Delta must have 'emergency plan' on climate change
Delta must have 'emergency plan' on climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/06/2020 

The Mekong Delta must include an “emergency” response to climate change in its regional planning for the 2021-30 period as rising seas, coastal erosion and subsidence could occur earlier than previously thought, Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung said.

COVID-19 obstacle but also motivation to promote digital transformation
COVID-19 obstacle but also motivation to promote digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic showed the important role of digital transformation in prevention and control activities, bringing life to a “new normal” state.

SpaceX Nasa Mission: Astronauts on historic mission enter space station
SpaceX Nasa Mission: Astronauts on historic mission enter space station
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

Nasa's Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken complete their 19-hour flight to the orbiting laboratory.

Scientists grow quinoa in drought-stricken areas in Vietnam
Scientists grow quinoa in drought-stricken areas in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

Drought-stricken and saline soils can be areas for growing quinoa, a grain for healthy diets, thanks to a research cooperation program between the Vietnam Agriculture Academy (VAA) and Buenos Aires Argentina University.

National Single Window system honoured at Sao Khue Awards 2020
National Single Window system honoured at Sao Khue Awards 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/06/2020 

The National Single Window system developed by Viettel Solutions, which helps digitalise all documents and processes in customs clearance, has been given the Sao Khue Award 2020 in the e-government category.

Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
Historic drought in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/05/2020 

The central province of Ninh Thuan experienced a historic drought between November 15, 2019, until May 26 this year.

Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
Animal charity calls on Government to ban dog and cat meat trade
VIDEOicon  30/05/2020 

Dog and cat meat consumption has always been a controversial topic in Việt Nam. Traditional food or appalling cruelty? 

Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/05/2020 

Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the media on his ministry’s plan to ensure steady water supply to the Mekong Delta in the dry season.

Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
Startup project trains visually impaired to listen to breathing, input data for medical diagnoses
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/05/2020 

The startup project offers visually impaired people a stable job – listening to people’s breathing and help provide data for diagnoses about respiratory illnesses.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 