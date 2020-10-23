Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Make-in-Vietnam digital product awards receive 239 entries

24/10/2020    07:09 GMT+7

Entries for the first “Make in Vietnam” digital technology product awards closed on October 20 and 239 submissions were received in the two months since they opened on August 20.

Make-in-Vietnam digital product awards receive 239 entries hinh anh 1

At the ceremony launching the awards held on August 19

The figure was released at the first meeting of the awards’ jury, held in Hanoi on October 22, during which participants discussed the criteria for assessing products. An awards ceremony will be held in December as part of a national forum on developing Vietnamese digital enterprises.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam acknowledged the efforts by the organisers, the jury, and others in building such a national-scale IT award.

 

The competition was open to enterprises from all economic sectors. Organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the awards sought outstanding products that could serve as pillars in national digital transformation, thereby helping turn Vietnam into a digital economy.

Entries needed to be designed and developed in Vietnam and resolve problems facing the country. There are five categories: digital platforms, digital products, digital solutions, narrowing the digital gap, and potential digital products./.VNA

 
 

.
Students, enterprises work to reduce plastic waste in Vietnam
Students, enterprises work to reduce plastic waste in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Ngoc, a student at Hanoi University of Science and Technology and a member of the Green Eye Group in the Youth for Environment Project, has proposed that customers should be allowed to take their used milk cartons or bottles

Sci-tech innovation awards honour 40 projects
Sci-tech innovation awards honour 40 projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

With in excess of 200 entries submitted, 40 scientific and technological inventions and applications from Vietnamese scientists and businesses were recognised at the annual awards ceremony 

Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the world
Vietnam tech: Cooperating for creation, reaching out to the world
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

A cooperation agreement to develop a 5G gNodeB mobile base station system has been signed by Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation – VHT, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, and VinSmart Research and Manufacture JSC of Vingroup.

Road at UNESCO-recognised geopark face severe landslides
Road at UNESCO-recognised geopark face severe landslides
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17 giờ trước 

An under-construction road in a UNESCO-recognised geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has faced landslides.

Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world
Laying foundations for a better, more connected and more secure world
FEATUREicon  22/10/2020 

Expecting that the ITU Ministerial Roundtables will lay the foundations for a better, more connected and safer world, ITU Secretary-General Zhao Houlin emphasized that countries must work together to narrow the digital gap.

Ca Mau declares emergency as western sea dyke is badly eroded
Ca Mau declares emergency as western sea dyke is badly eroded
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ca Mau Province People’s Committee on October 21 declared an emergency after discovering a total of 5.8km of the 108km western sea dyke in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts dangerously eroded.

Vietnam's coastline urgently needs new resilience development strategy
Vietnam’s coastline urgently needs new resilience development strategy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23/10/2020 

The coastline of Vietnam is increasingly exposed to natural disasters, resulting in significant human and economic losses, but current risk management measures prove inadequate, according to a new report by the World Bank.

Vietnam to sign emissions reduction purchase agreement
Vietnam to sign emissions reduction purchase agreement
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/10/2020 

Vietnam will be the fifth partner in the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility and the first in the Asia-Pacific region to sign an Emissions Reduction Purchase Agreement, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Ha Cong Tuan.

Japanese investor to build hi-tech R&D hub in Da Nang
Japanese investor to build hi-tech R&D hub in Da Nang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/10/2020 

Authorities in the central city of Da Nang have approved an investment proposal by Fujikin Incorporated from Japan for an R&D centre at Da Nang High-Tech Park worth a total of 35 million USD.

Hoi An luxury resorts threatened by erosion
Hoi An luxury resorts threatened by erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/10/2020 

Many luxury resorts along the Cua Dai Beach in Hoi An City have been abandoned or temporarily closed after being damaged by erosion.

Straw burning worsens Hanoi air pollution
Straw burning worsens Hanoi air pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22/10/2020 

Hanoi farmers burning straw in suburban areas after harvesting has continued worsening the air pollution in the capital.

ITU Ministerial Roundtables: Cooperation in mission to 'build the digital world together'
ITU Ministerial Roundtables: Cooperation in mission to 'build the digital world together'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/10/2020 

The ITU Ministerial Roundtables, which opened on October 20, emphasized cooperation in digital transformation and sustainable development.

Vietnam becomes a shining example in IT development
Vietnam becomes a shining example in IT development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/10/2020 

Mr. Houlin Zhao - Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - said Vietnam is a shining example of IT development. 

Mobile phone retailers shift to other services as market saturated
Mobile phone retailers shift to other services as market saturated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/10/2020 

The mobile phone retail business is believed to be saturated and will continue to face difficulties in growth.

Radio frequency controllers care for resource more valuable than gold
Radio frequency controllers care for resource more valuable than gold
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/10/2020 

Radio frequency is a particularly important resource in any country. To control and ensure the harmonious use of frequencies, there must be staff who control the frequencies and handle frequency interference.

Vietnam co-organises ITU Virtual Digital World 2020
Vietnam co-organises ITU Virtual Digital World 2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency for ICTs have co-organised the ITU Virtual Digital World 2020.

ITU Digital World 2020 on eve of opening
ITU Digital World 2020 on eve of opening
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/10/2020 

The online ITU Digital World 2020, themed “Building the digital world. Together”, will take place from October 20 to 22, the Ministry of Information and Communications said on October 19.

Decree trues to 'clean up' digital space by controlling spam
Decree trues to 'clean up' digital space by controlling spam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/10/2020 

As the compiler of Decree 91 on fighting spam SMS, calls and messages, an official with the Authority for Information Security, Dang Huy Hoang, said he was happy that he could contribute to reducing ‘garbage’ in digital space.

Vietnam moves up in Asia Power Index
Vietnam moves up in Asia Power Index
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam moved up one spot to rank 12th out of 26 countries and territories in the 2020 Asia Power Index conducted by the Lowy Institute, an independent think-tank in Australia.

Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response
Vietnam inspires the world in climate change response
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

After five years of efforts to carry out the international commitment on climate change and reduction of greenhouse gas emission, 

