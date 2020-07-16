Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Many rivers in northern provinces still polluted: Environment administration

17/07/2020    09:51 GMT+7

Rivers in northern provinces are severely polluted, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration's report released recently.

A section of Nhue River suffered from serious pollution. — VNA/VNS Photo

The worst pollution occurred in the Nhue, Day and Cau river basins, according to the administration’s monitoring results at 185 stations in five river basins in northern provinces.

The main reason for the pollution was that the rivers have to receive domestic wastewater from Hanoi and Thai Nguyen and Song Cong cities of Thai Nguyen Province, and wastewater from craft villages of Bac Ninh Province.

At the time of observation in April this year, the water level of Nhue River was quite low. The worst polluted section was from Lien Mac to Cu Da sewers.

In the Day River in Hanoi and Ha Nam Province, the water level was falling compared to the same period last year. The quality of water was so bad it could not be used for daily life.

 

On Chau Giang River in Ha Nam Province, the water quality was bad due to polluted water from Nhue Giang River and wastewater from Phu Ly City.

Meanwhile, the water quality of Hoang Long and Dao rivers in Nam Dinh Province were good enough for aquaculture and crop irrigation.

The water in Thai Binh, Da, Lo, Ma and Chu rivers was clean enough to be used domestically or agriculturally, albeit with varying degrees of treatment, according to the report.  VNS

