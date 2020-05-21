Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:18:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage

 
 
22/05/2020    11:51 GMT+7

The Mekong Delta province of Long An, which has been hit by severe drought this year, needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 percent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations.

Mekong Delta province faces severe water shortage hinh anh 1

A pumpkin field affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in Long An province

Nearly 736,000cu.m of water will be needed by 2030, according to the province’s planning on water supply.

Currently, its plants can only supply 206,000cu.m of fresh water. It lacks more than 215,000cu.m of fresh water to serve industrial and urban development and people’s daily activities.

In urban areas, fresh water is supplied by small and medium-sized plants operated by the Long An Water Supply Sewerage Joint Stock Company, Kien Tuong Water Supply Sewerage and Environment Joint Stock Company, and others.

In rural areas, small water supply stations provide water to fewer than 300 households.

Nearly 40 percent of the province's residents use fresh water, which is lower than the average national rate.

Authorities are concerned that the problem could become severe if they do not have solutions.

The provincial People’s Committee has instructed relevant agencies to adjust water supply to increase the usage rate among residents.

The province also wants to reduce underground water exploitation gradually, and attract investment to build a network of fresh water supply stations.

It has asked ministries for funds to build five sluices to prevent saltwater intrusion in the provinces of Long An and Tien Giang, near Vam Co Tay River which supplies the Rach Chanh Water Plant.

The province plans to build a reservoir to store fresh water in Thanh Hoa district to supply water to nearly 12,000 households and for agricultural and industrial production.

In Can Duoc district’s Phuoc Tuy commune, which faced water shortage in the dry season, residents now have access to fresh water after the commune's People’s Committee allocated funds to upgrade water supply pipelines and presented water containers to people who live far from water wells. People have also been encouraged to use water economically.

The committee has called on enterprises to invest in water wells. The commune has nine wells that supply water to more than 2,000 households.

 

Long An is one of several Mekong Delta provinces severely affected by drought and saltwater intrusion every year. More than 8,000 households in the province lack fresh water.

In a similar situation, trees in mangrove forests in the Mekong Delta province of Sac Trang’s Vinh Chau town have died or are dying because of water shortage, according to the town’s Forest Protection Bureau.

Trees have died in a 1.5ha mangrove forest managed by the town’s People’s Committee and in a 175ha mangrove forest managed by the bureau.

The mangrove forests are mostly white mangrove and spotted mangrove more than 10 years old.

The upgrading and construction of a sea dyke and a dam outside the mangrove forests to prevent saltwater intrusion has contributed to water shortage, according to the bureau.

After the province built the dam at the Ho Be - Giong Chua Canal and rebuilt the Nam Doan Sluice in 2017, sea water was blocked from the forests.

The Giong Chua Canal, which provides water for the mangrove forests is silted, cannot transport sufficient water from the My Thanh River to supply the forests.

Hoang Van Thang, Chairman of the town’s People’s Committee, said prolonged drought and severe saltwater intrusion this year had contributed to water shortage.

The town is opening sluice No16 to take water to save the dying mangrove trees, and will choose a suitable time to replace dead mangrove trees and recover the forests.

This is the first time that many trees in the mangrove forests in Vinh Chau Town have died because of water shortage, according to the bureau./.VNA

Long An Province faces severe water shortage

Long An Province faces severe water shortage

The drought-hit Mekong Delta province of Long An this year needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 per cent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations. 

Ca Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water

Ca Mau faces severe shortage of irrigation water

Many crop growing areas in Ca Mau Province’s freshwater zones are facing a severe shortage of water because of a prolonged dry spell.

 
 

Other News

.
Long An Province faces severe water shortage
Long An Province faces severe water shortage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12 giờ trước 

The drought-hit Mekong Delta province of Long An this year needs more fresh water, but can only supply about 50 per cent of demand from its 35 fresh water treatment plants and stations. 

Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
Made-in-Vietnam robot made from waste
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A man in Hanoi and his friends have jointly made a robot using waste.

New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
New app downloaded a million times, prove business coalitions here to stay
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A new programme execution app called MEGA1 has surprised the market by topping one million downloads in just over a month after its launch.

Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products
Vietnamese scientist finds 'super material' in waste products
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Aerogel, the super material, opens great opportunities for humans to solve problems, from waste treatment and environmental protection to the production of new materials.

Repairs to broken undersea cable to be completed by June 2
Repairs to broken undersea cable to be completed by June 2
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Repairs to the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia with the US will begin on May 28 and are scheduled to wrap up on June 2, a Vietnamese telecoms provider has said.

Natural disasters cause loss of $139 million in five months
Natural disasters cause loss of $139 million in five months
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Natural disasters killed 15 people and destroyed nearly 1,700 houses in the five first months of 2020, according to a report released by Vietnam’s Central Steering Committee on natural disaster control and prevention on Tuesday.

Hanoi employs new technology to clean up To Lich River
Hanoi employs new technology to clean up To Lich River
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

A sewer system under the To Lich River is being built using unprecedented technology designed by a Japanese company in a bid to clean up the notoriously polluted river.

Air quality in most urban areas good in first half of May
Air quality in most urban areas good in first half of May
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

The air quality of many urban areas across Vietnam remained good in the first half of May.

Vietnam hit with severe hot weather
Vietnam hit with severe hot weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

Hot weather has hit northern Vietnam from Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

State-led approach expected to boost 5G deployment in Vietnam
State-led approach expected to boost 5G deployment in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/05/2020 

5G appears to be high on the Vietnamese government’s priority list, with the earliest of services set to be commercialized in mid-2020 following trials conducted through 2019.

Robotic automation pivotal in powering manufacturers during an economic downturn
Robotic automation pivotal in powering manufacturers during an economic downturn
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Denmark-based collaborative robots (cobots) manufacturer, Universal Robots, urged Vietnam’s firms to accelerate the adoption of robotic automation in order to remain competitive and efficient ahead of tough economic times.

Inspection in Kien Giang reveals environmental regulation violations
Inspection in Kien Giang reveals environmental regulation violations
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has discovered various violations of environmental protection regulations in Kien Giang Province.

Elephants disappear as demand for ivory increases
Elephants disappear as demand for ivory increases
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Many elephant conservation programs have been implemented in Vietnam, but the efforts have not stopped the decline of the elephant population.

Female scientists honoured with Kovalevskaia Award
Female scientists honoured with Kovalevskaia Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Female scientists who have successfully isolated the new strain of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, making Vietnam one of the first four countries to successfully isolate this virus, have received the Kovalevskaia Award 2019.

Bringing turtles back to Cham Isle
Bringing turtles back to Cham Isle
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Turtles were absent from Cham Island until one recent day when hundreds of thel were seen crawling into the ocean.

Vietnamese girl’s cartoon conveys environmental message
Vietnamese girl’s cartoon conveys environmental message
VIDEOicon  20/05/2020 

A cartoon animation addressing climate change, based on a story from a young Vietnamese girl, has been introduced to the public by UNICEF in Vietnam. Let’s meet the little painter to learn more.

Coral reefs restoration begins in Son Tra Peninsula
Coral reefs restoration begins in Son Tra Peninsula
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Members of the SaSa Marine animal rescue team have been restoring a 1.2sq.km complex of coral reefs on the coastal area of the Son Tra peninsula, reviving the already damaged coral reefs for prolonged existence of ocean species in the area.

Vietnamese businesses among top targets for phishing in Southeast Asia
Vietnamese businesses among top targets for phishing in Southeast Asia
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/05/2020 

Cybercriminals have actively attacked small and medium businesses (SMBs) in Southeast Asia this year, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

Three scientists honoured with Ta Quang Buu Awards
Three scientists honoured with Ta Quang Buu Awards
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Vuong Thi Ngoc Lan from HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy was on Monday presented with a 2020 Ta Quang Buu Award thanks to her study about the efficiency between the transfer of fresh or frozen embryos in women

65 pairs of swans released into Hai Phong river
65 pairs of swans released into Hai Phong river
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/05/2020 

Hai Phong City on May 18 released another 65 pairs of swans into the Tam Bac River to celebrate the city’s 65 Liberation Day, President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary and other big national anniversaries in May.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 