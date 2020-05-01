Mekong River Commission: Water levels back to normal averages

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) said on April 30 that water levels along the vast majority of the lower Mekong basin have now returned to normal long-term averages but are still lower than those during the 2018 and 2019 dry season.

Mekong River water level in Thailand

The MRC Secretariat’s Head of Regional Flood and Drought Management Lam Hung Son said the region has seen quite a good amount of rainfall since the third week of April even though its total accumulated volume is only at an average level.

The MRC also said the Mekong region is now affected by a transition between the El Nino and La Nina weather systems.

It noted in its statement that rainfall will be uneven from May to July in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“May appears to be dry across the four countries,” it added. “But in June, Cambodia and Thailand are expected to receive more rainfall than Laos and Vietnam. In July, an excessive amount of rainfall is forecast for Cambodia, Laos and Thailand, with a little less for Vietnam.”/.

