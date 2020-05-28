Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 15:49:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow

 
 
28/05/2020    15:41 GMT+7

A Canadian court has ruled that the extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou can continue.

Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow

Huawei's Meng Wanzhou has been living in Canada under house arrest

Image copyrightReuters


A Canadian court has ruled that the case of senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is fighting extradition to the United States, can go forward.

A judge found that the case meets the threshold of double criminality - meaning the charges would be crimes in both the US and Canada.

The US wants Ms Meng to stand trial on charges linked to the alleged violation of US sanctions against Iran.

Her case has created a rift between China and Canada.

Her lead defence lawyer, Richard Peck, has argued in court that Canada is effectively being asked "to enforce US sanctions". 

But Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes ruled Wednesday in British Columbia's Supreme Court in Vancouver that the crimes she is charged with in the US would also have been crimes in Canada in 2018.

The approach taken by Ms Meng's lawyers, if upheld, "would seriously limit Canada's ability to fulfil its international obligations in the extradition context for fraud and other economic crimes," she added.

The US has charged Ms Meng with fraud over a Huawei-owned company's alleged dealings with Iran.

Relations between the US and China have already been strained by disputes over trade and the future of Hong Kong.

Washington has been lobbying its allies - including the UK - to not use Huawei's 5G technology services in critical communications infrastructure, alleging it could be a security threat.

Following Wednesday's ruling, Reid Weingarten, a US lawyer for Ms Meng, said his client should "not be a pawn or a hostage" in the China-US relationship.

"Today's ruling in Canada is only the opening salvo in a very long process ... we are confident that ultimately justice will be done," he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Huawei, Benjamin Howes, said the company was "disappointed" in the ruling.

"We have repeatedly expressed confidence in Ms Meng's innocence. Huawei continues to stand with Ms Meng in her pursuit for justice and freedom."

China has repeatedly called for Ms Meng to be released, and on Tuesday Beijing warned the case would cause "continuous harm to China-Canada relations".

Following the ruling, a Chinese embassy spokesperson in Canada told CBC news: "The purpose of the United States is to bring down Huawei and other Chinese high-tech companies, and Canada has been acting in the process as an accomplice of the United States. The whole case is entirely a grave political incident."

China is believed to have arrested two Canadians - Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a businessman - in retaliation for Ms Meng's arrest. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls their continued detention "arbitrary".

"Canada has an independent judicial system that functions without interference or override by politicians," Mr Trudeau said last week.

"China doesn't work quite the same way and doesn't seem to understand that."

On Wednesday, Mr Kovrig's former employer called on China to release him.

"Ruling was not about our colleague Michael Kovrig & ought have no bearing on his case," tweeted Robert Malley, president and CEO of International Crisis Group.

 

"He shouldn't be held as a pawn."

'Case gives US leverage in 5G row'

Analysis by Zoe Thomas, Technology Reporter, BBC News

This case was just the first step in Ms Meng's fight against US extradition. Still, it is a blow to Huawei and the Chinese government. A ruling in Ms Meng's favour would have helped China portray the US as a bully, and given Huawei a leg up as it pushes for a larger role in global 5G networks.

The US has not shied away from throwing its weight around to prevent the Chinese telecoms giant from being involved in other countries' creations of the high-speed internet networks.

Even though this case isn't directly about 5G, it does give the US leverage to paint Huawei's chief financial officer as a bad actor.

It's not all bad news for Ms Meng or Huawei. Her case now moves to another round of hearings - this time about whether the Canadian police who arrested her violated her rights.

If she is successful in that case she could be sent home, perhaps a little later than hoped but with just as much freedom.

What is the background?

Ms Meng is the chief financial officer of Huawei and the daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei.

She has been out on bail but under house arrest in Vancouver, where she owns property, since shortly after she was detained in December 2018.

Not long after her arrest, China detained two Canadian nationals - Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor - and has accused the pair of espionage.

The move by Beijing is widely viewed as "hostage diplomacy" - a tactic to put pressure on Canada to release the Huawei executive.

"The Government of Canada's top priority is and remains securing the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been arbitrarily detained for over 500 days. We will continue to advocate for their immediate release," said Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne after Wednesday's ruling.

Ms Meng's arrest also led to a trade row between Canada and China.

What is next in the case?

A second hearing, focusing on allegations of abuse of process and whether Canadian officials followed the law while arresting Ms Meng, is currently scheduled for next month.

Even if a Canadian court eventually recommends extradition, it is the federal justice minister who makes the ultimate decision.

It is highly likely the overall process could be lengthy. Ms Meng has avenues to appeal throughout the process and some extradition cases have dragged on for years. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City canals battle severe pollution
HCM City canals battle severe pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Many canals in HCM City are struggling with the serious pollution due to illegal waste dumping.

In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Dr Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, explains that biodiversity degradation can be seen in three forms - biodiversity of ecosystems; of species; and genetic biodiversity.

Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

The team are the only climbers to summit this season, and are re-measuring the height.

VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

More than 500 local social networking sites will need to secure a permit to continue earning revenue if the draft decree amending Decree 72 is approved.

Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The concept of digital transformation has become clearer during the Covid-19 crisis.

Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Fifth-generation mobile network technology has become a firm foundation for the ASEAN’s ongoing digital transformation in which Vietnam is among the most active participants.

Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed support policies to encourage environmentally-friendly means of transport which run on electric engines and use renewable fuels.

India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

An invasion by desert locusts has hit large swathes of India and Pakistan in the middle of pandemic.

Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Joint efforts are being made to crack down on the illegal trade of wild animals on the Internet in Vietnam as more traders have shifted offline to Internet-based markets.

Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Plenty of recently-produced AirPods charging cases now carry the ‘assembled in Vietnam’ message, with increasing numbers of the headphones and accessories being put together locally,

Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Scientists have tracked a cuckoo's migratory flight from Africa to its breeding ground in Mongolia.

Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning
Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

This is the first time the social media giant has said President Trump's tweet could be misleading.

Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
Great potential of 5G development in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Despite successful 5G pilots of major mobile network providers in Vietnam, this innovative technology has not been exploited to the fullest in the country yet. 

Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
Environment Ministry proposes promoting eco-friendly vehicles
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed launching support policies and preferential programs for the use of vehicles powered by renewable energy to ease air pollution, according to a report the ministry has sent to the PM.

First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
First “Facebook for Vietnam” campaign launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/05/2020 

Facebook, in partnership with the US Mission to Vietnam and partners, launched a campaign entitled “Facebook for Vietnam” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Vietnam - US relations on May 24.

Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
Motorbike emissions levels added to revised Law on Road Traffic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

Gas emissions from motorbikes will be periodically checked under the revised Law on Road Traffic which will be submitted to the National Assembly this year to protect the environment.

Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
Vietnamese conservationist honored as biodiversity ‘Hotspot Hero’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

The Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) announced that Le Thi Trang and nine other conservationists from around the world have been named ‘Hotspot Heroes’ for their efforts to protect the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
Millions of periodical cicadas to emerge in parts of US
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  25/05/2020 

After spending most of their lives in the soil, periodical cicadas will come out in three US states.

Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
Ecosystem off Cham Islands recovers after COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Less tourism activities and waste around the Cham Islands – a world biodiversity reserve site – would help the marine ecosystem in waters off the islands recover after the two-month social distancing order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 