14/04/2020 18:25:53 (GMT +7)
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Messaging, VoIP service Viber reports big increase in usage

 
 
14/04/2020    18:09 GMT+7

Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s biggest communication platforms, has reported a sharp increase in world-wide usage recently.

Rakuten Viber reports a significant increase in usage world-wide. 

Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s biggest communication platforms, has reported a sharp increase in world-wide usage recently.

This significant increase, the company said, is the result of the numerous initiatives around togetherness and a positive mental attitude it has taken during the global COVID-19 outbreak. 

For the past few weeks engagement has increased across the entire platform, it said. 

“The most popular features right now are in communication -- specifically group messages and calls. Group messages are 134 per cent greater and the number of group calls received by an average Viber user rose 370 per cent in the past two weeks. 

“The average number of community engagements has risen by 78 per cent with initiatives such as Washington Post news updates.”

CEO Djamel Agaoua said: “During this challenging time, we are adapting and responding to help keep friends and families, students and teachers, co-workers, and partners in constant contact with each other. Our users rely on us, and we will continue to enhance their experience while keeping people connected freely and safely.”

 

The number of new daily active Viber users increased by 18 per cent in March, the number of new users was up 25 per cent and people are making longer calls and sending more videos, the company said.

The number of participants in audio calls increased from five at a time to 20.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to spread the word about the importance of healthcare guidance, Viber sent a message with safety instructions from WHO to millions of people in 22 languages.

To help people separate fact from fiction about the coronavirus, it is launching an official WHO bot and is working with Unicef U-Reports to deliver real-time updates and information about the disease.

The app has launched a “stay home” sticker campaign to keep people entertained. — VNS

Coronavirus: Covid-19 detecting apps face teething problems

Coronavirus: Covid-19 detecting apps face teething problems

Researchers at two leading universities take different approaches to creating cough-analysing tools.

Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out

Ride-hailing apps help people buy food without going out

With people wanting to stay at home amid the COVID-19 outbreak, apps like Be and Grab are piloting new services in Ho Chi Minh City to help them buy more and more things without leaving home.

 
 

Dating apps sees potential in Vietnam as users surge amid COVID-19
Dating apps sees potential in Vietnam as users surge amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  1 giờ trước 

Dating apps are nothing new to many Vietnamese people, but the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have increased their popularity.

Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year
Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

This year's stormy season on the East Sea will begin later than previous years, with about 13 tropical storms and depressions expected, according to General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai.

Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Switching to high-value crops and adopting advanced techniques have helped farmers in Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District cope reasonably well with the effects of climate change and ensure steady incomes.

HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Normally, twice a day, Nguyen Ngoc Duc, a 66-year-old war veteran in Binh Tan District, HCM City, collects garbage from the Chien Luoc Canal.

Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Technology firms and telcos are believed to be doing well thanks to the higher demand for technological solutions to organize the work-from-home regime. 

Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

The competition to offer the best work-from-home solutions is heating up in Vietnam as the coronavirus outbreak keeps people in their homes.

Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
Public needs to be given right to monitor the environment in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

If the regulations on environmental impact assessment (EIA) are not strict enough and the role of citizens in monitoring the environment cannot be appreciated, environmental scandals will reoccur, experts have warned.

Technology changes VN healthcare services
Technology changes VN healthcare services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

The technology of a Vietnamese startup is helping hundreds of thousands of people to
have access to online medical examinations with doctors via video calls.

Opportunities abound for telecoms services
Opportunities abound for telecoms services
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Vietnam’s telecommunication market is becoming more attractive to overseas investors, propelled by the government’s strategy to consider it a key driver for the country’s digital economy

Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
Kien Giang residents face consequences of drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Local people living in the buffer zone next to U Minh Thuong National Park in Kien Giang Province have been suffering from severe drought in recent times.

Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
Conservation scientist aims to inspire people to protect wildlife
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Young wildlife conservation scientist Trang Nguyen, full name Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, has dedicated herself to protecting our wonderful world. She talks to Minh Thu about the ambition and enthusiasm.

Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
Indonesia's most active volcano Merapi erupts again
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Mount Merapi, the most active volcano in Indonesia, erupted again on April 10, spewing a column of ashes by up to 3 km high, according to the Indonesian Volcanology Agency.

Exotic species protection: pros and cons
Exotic species protection: pros and cons
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

Not all exotic species are harmful to the native environment. Many of them bring high economic value. Therefore, there must be a process to assess the benefits and harms caused by exotic species.

Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
Is Vietnam becoming more and more addicted to coal?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

While the world is fleeing from coal, Vietnam is becoming increasingly addicted to coal, according to Nguyen Dang Anh Thi, an energy and enviornment expert.

VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
VIBOT-1a robots can replace 3-5 medical workers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12/04/2020 

If the robot is put into operation in a large scale, it will undertake a lot of work which is being done by medical workers

Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
Coronavirus: Great apes on lockdown over threat of disease
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Fears are growing that gorillas, orangutans and others apes could contract the virus.

VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
VN diversifies investments in special-use forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The government of Vietnam has been trying to diversify investments in special-use forests (SUF) in order to improve financial flows for forest management, protection and conservation activities.

Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
Air pollution improves in Hanoi as people stay at home, practice social distancing
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The social distancing policy has minimized emission activities, improving the air quality in Hanoi. However, the activities in the neighborhoods and surrounding provinces still show certain effects on air quality.

9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
9,000 hectares of forest land stolen in Gia Lai in three years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

Over 9.4 thousand hectares of forest land in the central highlands province of Gia Lai had been encroached between three years from 2016 to November 2019 according to local inspectors.

Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11/04/2020 

The two companies plan to add contact tracing to their operating systems so no extra apps are needed.

