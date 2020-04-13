Messaging, VoIP service Viber reports big increase in usage

Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s biggest communication platforms, has reported a sharp increase in world-wide usage recently.

This significant increase, the company said, is the result of the numerous initiatives around togetherness and a positive mental attitude it has taken during the global COVID-19 outbreak.

For the past few weeks engagement has increased across the entire platform, it said.

“The most popular features right now are in communication -- specifically group messages and calls. Group messages are 134 per cent greater and the number of group calls received by an average Viber user rose 370 per cent in the past two weeks.

“The average number of community engagements has risen by 78 per cent with initiatives such as Washington Post news updates.”

CEO Djamel Agaoua said: “During this challenging time, we are adapting and responding to help keep friends and families, students and teachers, co-workers, and partners in constant contact with each other. Our users rely on us, and we will continue to enhance their experience while keeping people connected freely and safely.”

The number of new daily active Viber users increased by 18 per cent in March, the number of new users was up 25 per cent and people are making longer calls and sending more videos, the company said.

The number of participants in audio calls increased from five at a time to 20.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to spread the word about the importance of healthcare guidance, Viber sent a message with safety instructions from WHO to millions of people in 22 languages.

To help people separate fact from fiction about the coronavirus, it is launching an official WHO bot and is working with Unicef U-Reports to deliver real-time updates and information about the disease.

The app has launched a “stay home” sticker campaign to keep people entertained. — VNS

