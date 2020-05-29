Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages

 
 
29/05/2020    15:31 GMT+7

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) recommends that people watch out for strange calls and do not send any money or provide personal information to strangers over the phone.

Strange phone calls from foreign subscribers aimed to entice customers to call back to generate unintended telecommunications charges. — Photo red.vn

Recently, many people have reported calls from unknown numbers informing the receiver about parcels from relatives or free gifts.

Some callers tell receivers they are suspected of being involved in a serious crime. All of them require users to transfer a certain amount of money, otherwise they will not receive gifts or be prosecuted. However, these are all phone calls from scammers, with the purpose of appropriating property and money.

The ministry therefore sent messages to phone subscribers warning about the issue. People could call the police or phone number 0692348560 of the Criminal Police Department to report the scams.

 

The Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) said they received many customer complaints about receiving calls from foreign numbers like Moldova (+373), Tunisia (+216), Equatorial Guinea (+240) and Burkina Faso (+226).

These are phone calls from foreign subscribers to VinaPhone subscribers, including those from OTT applications in order to entice customers to call back to generate unintended telecommunications charges.

VNPT recommends customers to be very careful when receiving any unusual calls or messages to avoid fraud. — VNS

 
 

.
Real estate project causes mud spill in Binh Thuan
Real estate project causes mud spill in Binh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Mud and sand split from an on-going real estate project in the southern central province of Binh Thuan has affected many local households.

Rural residents in Mekong Delta need access to clean water
Rural residents in Mekong Delta need access to clean water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

All residents in rural areas of the Mekong Delta must have access to clean water, Nguyen Hoang Hiep, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said at a seminar held in Soc Trang Province on Wednesday (May 27).

Deforestation continues to rage in Vietnam
Deforestation continues to rage in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam will mark four years of natural forest closure this July, a measure to reverse severe deforestation.

Trump signs executive order targeting Twitter after fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order targeting Twitter after fact-checking row
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

The US president's move follows a decision by Twitter to add a "fact-check" notice to his tweets.

Progress made in protecting nation's forests
Progress made in protecting nation's forests
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Ha Cong Tuan, Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks on the forestry sector’s achievements.

Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
Ministry looks at ways to improve air quality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan has called for sources of severe air pollution to be identified a soon as possible.

New insects discovered in Vietnam
New insects discovered in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Cooperation between Vietnamese, Japanese, and Belgian entomologists has discovered a number of new insects in Vietnam, a representative from the Vietnam National Museum of Nature (VNMN) announced on May 27.

The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
The physicist who wins Ta Quang Buu Award
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Nguyen Truong Thanh Hieu is one of three Vietnamese scientists honored with the 2020 Ta Quang Buu Awards.

Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
Meng Wanzhou: Huawei executive suffers US extradition blow
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

A Canadian court has ruled that the extradition hearing of Meng Wanzhou can continue.

HCM City canals battle severe pollution
HCM City canals battle severe pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Many canals in HCM City are struggling with the serious pollution due to illegal waste dumping.

In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
In Vietnam, stopping biodiversity degradation a challenging task
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

Dr Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, explains that biodiversity degradation can be seen in three forms - biodiversity of ecosystems; of species; and genetic biodiversity.

Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
Mount Everest: Chinese team summit during pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

The team are the only climbers to summit this season, and are re-measuring the height.

VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
VN social networking sites shaken by draft amendment
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

More than 500 local social networking sites will need to secure a permit to continue earning revenue if the draft decree amending Decree 72 is approved.

Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/05/2020 

The concept of digital transformation has become clearer during the Covid-19 crisis.

Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
Homemade tech makes Vietnam top contestant in 5G
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Fifth-generation mobile network technology has become a firm foundation for the ASEAN’s ongoing digital transformation in which Vietnam is among the most active participants.

Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
Vietnam eyes tackling transport pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has proposed support policies to encourage environmentally-friendly means of transport which run on electric engines and use renewable fuels.

India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
India combats locust attack amid Covid-19 pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

An invasion by desert locusts has hit large swathes of India and Pakistan in the middle of pandemic.

Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
Joint efforts made to crack down wildlife cybercrime
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Joint efforts are being made to crack down on the illegal trade of wild animals on the Internet in Vietnam as more traders have shifted offline to Internet-based markets.

Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
Vietnam enjoys benefits of Apple moving AirPods Pro manufacturing from China
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Plenty of recently-produced AirPods charging cases now carry the ‘assembled in Vietnam’ message, with increasing numbers of the headphones and accessories being put together locally,

Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
Epic 7,500-mile cuckoo migration wows scientists
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/05/2020 

Scientists have tracked a cuckoo's migratory flight from Africa to its breeding ground in Mongolia.

