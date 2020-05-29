Ministry of Information and Communications warns about strange phone calls and messages

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) recommends that people watch out for strange calls and do not send any money or provide personal information to strangers over the phone.

Strange phone calls from foreign subscribers aimed to entice customers to call back to generate unintended telecommunications charges. — Photo red.vn

Recently, many people have reported calls from unknown numbers informing the receiver about parcels from relatives or free gifts.

Some callers tell receivers they are suspected of being involved in a serious crime. All of them require users to transfer a certain amount of money, otherwise they will not receive gifts or be prosecuted. However, these are all phone calls from scammers, with the purpose of appropriating property and money.

The ministry therefore sent messages to phone subscribers warning about the issue. People could call the police or phone number 0692348560 of the Criminal Police Department to report the scams.

The Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) said they received many customer complaints about receiving calls from foreign numbers like Moldova (+373), Tunisia (+216), Equatorial Guinea (+240) and Burkina Faso (+226).

These are phone calls from foreign subscribers to VinaPhone subscribers, including those from OTT applications in order to entice customers to call back to generate unintended telecommunications charges.

VNPT recommends customers to be very careful when receiving any unusual calls or messages to avoid fraud. — VNS