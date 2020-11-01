Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/11/2020 14:07:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors

01/11/2020    13:46 GMT+7

For the first time in history, doctors in Vietnam have successfully carried out two bowel transplants from live donors, considered one of the most difficult organ transplant techniques.

With this success, Vietnam has become the 20th country in the world to perform such a complex surgery, director of the Military Hospital 103 Do Quyet said at a press briefing on Saturday.

Military hospital successfully performs bowel transplants from live donors

The operations were performed on October 27-28 by doctors of Hanoi-based Military Hospital 103 and their colleagues from Japan’s Tohoku University Hospital.
The first patient, Nguyen Van D., a 42-year-old man, received a healthy bowel from his younger brother, 40, while the second patient, Lo Van T., 26, got a bowel from his mother, 47.

Both patients had suffered from impaired bowel function following surgery years ago.
After surgery, both bowel donors are in stable health conditions. The two transplanted patients are under intensive care with their survival indicators being closely monitored by doctors.

The hospitals sent doctors to learn with Japanese doctors at Tohoku Hospital in 2018 as well as invited Japanese doctors to come to the hospital to share experience and provide consultancy in the field.

The successful surgery would open up more opportunities for patients who are in need of bowel transplants, Doctor Quyet said.

 

Deputy Minister of National Defence Pham Hoai Nam praised efforts of the hospital’s medical works for the successful operations and asked the hospital to gain more achievements, contributing to the development of the medical sector of Vietnam and to expand medical co-operation with countries with advanced development in the health sector to get access to and update modern medical technology in health check-up and treatment.

In January, Vietnam conducted the world's first limb transplant from a live donor. The operation was carried out by doctors of the Central Military Hospital 108 in Hanoi.

VNS

Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies

Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently passed an elderly healthcare program figuring out elderly healthcare goals through 2030.

 
 

Other News

.
Rao Trang 3 accident suggests a reconsideration of small hydropower projects
Rao Trang 3 accident suggests a reconsideration of small hydropower projects
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Hydropower is meant to not only generate renewable energy but also contain floods and regulate water currents.

Vietnam striving to eliminate annoying spam calls, messages, emails
Vietnam striving to eliminate annoying spam calls, messages, emails
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Decree No.91 by the Government about fighting against spam advertising calls, emails, and messages went into effect from October 1, along with the new hotline 5656 of the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority to report spam calls, messages.

Central region begins repairing post-storm damage
Central region begins repairing post-storm damage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Storm Molave, which hit central Vietnam on Wednesday, blew the roofs off or damaged 84,600 houses in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang City, and left 24 people injured and two others missing.

Identifying problems will help solve society's ills: minister
Identifying problems will help solve society's ills: minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19 giờ trước 

Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung at the Viet Solution 2020 awarding ceremony said that problems need to be identified to help solve society's 'pains' .

Floods, climate change and hydropower
Floods, climate change and hydropower
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Natural disasters and floods have devastated central Vietnam at a record level. So far, 130 people have been reported dead, and 18 others are missing.

Viettel, MobiFone allowed to launch 5G commercial pilot
Viettel, MobiFone allowed to launch 5G commercial pilot
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

The Ministry of information Technology and Communications has licensed local telecom carriers Viettel and MobiFone to launch the commercial pilot of the fifth-generation (5G) network.

HCM City to clean up polluting rivers
HCM City to clean up polluting rivers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

The authorities in HCM City will spend billions of VND on waste collecting machines to clean rivers and canals in the city.

Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
Waste treatment still a problem for Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/10/2020 

Nguyen Manh Hung, head of Technical Infrastructure Division under the Hanoi Department of Construction speaks about difficulties in resolving garbage crisis in the city.

Full steam ahead with digital transformation
Full steam ahead with digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/10/2020 

The ICT industry’s role has been significantly elevated by COVID-19 challenges, creating opportunities for it to leapfrog in development. 

Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
Smart cities: 'one size does not fit all'
FEATUREicon  30/10/2020 

Urban digital transformation and smart city development have become indispensable. Every city dweller has become a smart environment sensor. Just after three months, the streets in Hue City have become unprecedentedly clean.

Life differs from lore for elephants
Life differs from lore for elephants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Vietnamese children begin to associate elephants with images of mountainous the Central Highlands from a young age, through a popular song called The Little Elephant in Don Village.

Minister warns about development of small-scale hydropower
Minister warns about development of small-scale hydropower
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

Answering the local press on the sidelines of the National Assembly session, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Tran Hong Ha said the principle of his ministry is ‘not to develop small-scale hydropower at any cost’.

iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam
iPhone 12 prices fall after several days in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/10/2020 

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have seen prices decrease by VND2 million compared with several days ago.

Land erosion worsens in the Mekong Delta
Land erosion worsens in the Mekong Delta
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

The damage caused by landslides in the Mekong Delta provinces has been increasing yearly.

Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
Vietnam's expert negotiator on e-commerce and telecom issues
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Nguyen Quy Quynh has been elected for two consecutive terms as vice president of the research team No 1 for the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Development (ITU-D).

Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
Developing smart cities: using digital technology to solve difficult problems
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that digital technology can help solve most of the problems faced by cities. Local authorities should first deal with the most burning issues in their localities.

Can we get back what has been lost?
Can we get back what has been lost?
FEATUREicon  29/10/2020 

The answer is yes, if each of us is "startled", to stop and start over. Do not use the sacred wood of the forest. Do not destroy the forest for the purpose of economic development.

Zerologon flaw threatening large businesses, organizations in Vietnam
Zerologon flaw threatening large businesses, organizations in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Bkav Corporation has announced a warning related to Zerologon vulnerability, which can severely threaten many large organizations and businesses in Vietnam by controlling even their administration accounts.

Database needs more secured exploitation for economic growth
Database needs more secured exploitation for economic growth
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/10/2020 

Data in the digital era has become an increasingly important resource for economic activities besides land, human resources, and energy from fossil fuel.

We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
We are 'trading nature for economic benefits': senior expert
FEATUREicon  28/10/2020 

Prof. Nguyen Ngoc Lung, Director of the Institute of Sustainable Forest Management and Forest Certification, has been working in the forestry industry for nearly 60 years. He is called "the man of the forest". 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 